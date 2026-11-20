Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Size, Share, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Connected CGM And Real-Time Care Drive 15.10% CAGR To $49.87 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|140
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$13.38 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$41.41 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|15.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope
1.2. Segment Definitions
1.2.1. Product
1.2.2. Connectivity
1.2.3. Indication
1.2.4. Distribution Channel
1.2.5. Regional scope
1.2.6. Estimates and forecasts timeline
1.3. Research Methodology
1.4. Information Procurement
1.4.1. Purchased database
1.4.2. Internal database
1.4.3. Secondary sources
1.4.4. Primary research
1.4.5. Details of primary research
1.5. Information or Data Analysis
1.5.1. Data analysis models
1.6. Market Formulation & Validation
1.7. Model Details
1.7.1. Commodity flow analysis (Model 1)
1.7.2. Approach 1: Commodity flow approach
1.7.3. Volume price analysis (Model 2)
1.7.4. Approach 2: Volume price analysis
1.8. List of Secondary Sources
1.9. List of Primary Sources
1.10. Objectives
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.2.1. Product outlook
2.2.2. Connectivity outlook
2.2.3. Indication outlook
2.2.4. Distribution channel outlook
2.2.5. Regional outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Devices Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.3. Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Devices Market Analysis Tools
3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis
Chapter 4. Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Devices Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Segment Dashboard
4.2. Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Devices Market: Product Movement Analysis
4.3. Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Devices Market by Product Outlook (USD Million)
4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 to 2033 for the following
4.5. Sensors
4.5.1. Sensors Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.6. Device/Readers
4.6.1. Device/Readers Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.7. Applicators
4.7.1. Applicators Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.8. Transmitters
4.8.1. Transmitters Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 5. Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Devices Market: Connectivity Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Segment Dashboard
5.2. Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Devices Market: Connectivity Movement Analysis
5.3. Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Devices Market by Connectivity Outlook (USD Million)
5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 to 2033 for the following
5.5. Bluetooth
5.5.1. Bluetooth Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.6. 4G/Cellular
5.6.1. 4G/Cellular Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.7. Near Field Communication (NFC)
5.7.1. Near Field Communication Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 6. Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Devices Market: Indication Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Segment Dashboard
6.2. Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Devices Market: Indication Movement Analysis
6.3. Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Devices Market by Indication Outlook (USD Million)
6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 to 2033 for the following
6.5. Type 1 Diabetes
6.5.1. Type 1 Diabetes Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.6. Type 2 Diabetes
6.6.1. Type 2 Diabetes Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 7. Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Devices Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Segment Dashboard
7.2. Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Devices Market: Distribution Channel Movement Analysis
7.3. Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Devices Market by Distribution Channel Outlook (USD Million)
7.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 to 2033 for the following
7.5. Pharmacies
7.5.1. Pharmacies Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.6. E-commerce
7.6.1. E-commerce Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.7. Others
7.7.1. Others Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 8. Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Devices Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. Regional Dashboard
8.2. Regional Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Devices Market Movement Analysis
8.3. Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Devices Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Product & End-use
8.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 to 2033 for the following
8.5. North America
8.5.1. North America Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.5.2. U.S.
8.5.3. Canada
8.5.4. Mexico
8.6. Europe
8.6.1. Europe Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.6.2. UK
8.6.3. Germany
8.6.4. France
8.6.5. Italy
8.6.6. Spain
8.6.7. Denmark
8.6.8. Sweden
8.6.9. Norway
8.7. Asia-Pacific
8.7.1. Asia-Pacific Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.7.2. Japan
8.7.3. China
8.7.4. India
8.7.5. South Korea
8.7.6. Australia
8.7.7. Thailand
8.8. Latin America
8.8.1. Latin America Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.8.2. Brazil
8.8.3. Argentina
8.9. Middle East & Africa
8.9.1. Middle East & Africa Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.9.2. South Africa
8.9.3. Saudi Arabia
8.9.4. UAE
8.9.5. Kuwait
Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Market Participant Categorization
9.2. Key Company Profiles
9.2.1. DexCom, Inc.
9.2.2. Abbott Laboratories
9.2.3. Medtronic plc
9.2.4. Sensonics Holdings, Inc.
9.2.5. Sinocare, Inc
9.2.6. i-SENS, Inc.
9.2.7. Zhejiang POCTech Co., Ltd.
9.2.8. GlucoRx Limited
9.2.9. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
9.2.10. Nemaura
9.2.11. Bionime
List of Tables [122]
List of Figures [61]
Companies Featured
- DexCom, Inc. Abbott Laboratories Medtronic plc Sensonics, Inc. Sinocare, Inc. (iCan CGM) i-SENS, Inc. Zhejiang POCTech Co., Ltd. GlucoRx Limited (AiDEX, Vixxa) F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Nemaura Bionime (RIGHTEST iFree CGM)
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