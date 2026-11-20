(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising diabetes prevalence, real-time personalized care, minimally invasive sensors and automated insulin delivery partnerships drive CGM adoption. Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Connectivity, Indication, Distribution Channel, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global continuous glucose monitoring devices market was valued at USD 13.38 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 49.87 billion by 2033, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 15.10% from 2026 to 2033. Market growth is being driven by rising diabetes prevalence, technological innovation, increasing clinical demand, and the transition toward personalized, real-time diabetes care. The growing global burden of diabetes continues to accelerate demand for continuous glucose monitoring devices. According to the International Diabetes Federation, approximately 589 million adults worldwide were living with diabetes as of 2024. This expanding patient population is increasing the need for accurate and timely glucose data that can support glycemic control, reduce the risk of hypoglycemic events, and improve diabetes management outcomes. Continuous glucose monitoring systems use sensor-based technology and wireless connectivity to track glucose levels at regular intervals. Readings can be transmitted to compatible devices and diabetes management software, allowing patients and healthcare providers to monitor glucose trends and make informed treatment decisions. Adoption is also supported by the need to manage diabetes complications associated with obesity, smoking, physical inactivity, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol. Product innovation and integration with automated insulin delivery systems are strengthening the market outlook. In January 2024, Medtronic received CE Mark approval in Europe for its MiniMed 780G system with Simplera Sync, a next-generation, minimally invasive CGM sensor designed to integrate with the company's automated insulin delivery pump. Strategic collaborations are also advancing connected diabetes care. In August 2024, Abbott and Medtronic announced a global partnership to integrate Abbott's FreeStyle Libre CGM technology with Medtronic's automated insulin delivery systems. The collaboration is expected to simplify diabetes management, improve access to connected treatment options, and reduce the burden of frequent self-monitoring. Market Segmentation The report provides revenue forecasts and analysis of industry trends and growth opportunities across product, connectivity, indication, distribution channel, and regional segments from 2021 to 2033. Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Sensors

Device/Readers

Applicators Transmitters Connectivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Bluetooth

4G/Cellular Near Field Communication (NFC) Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Type 1 Diabetes Type 2 Diabetes Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Pharmacies

E-commerce Other Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and Thailand

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina Middle East & Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait Key Benefits of the Report

Comprehensive analysis of the continuous glucose monitoring devices market across major segments and regions

Revenue estimates and forecasts supporting market assessment and strategic planning

Evaluation of emerging technologies, product innovation, and future market trends

Competitive landscape and market share analysis of key industry participants

Identification of growth opportunities and potential revenue streams Actionable market intelligence to support investment, expansion, and product development decisions The report offers a detailed assessment of the factors shaping the continuous glucose monitoring devices market, including connected care technologies, automated insulin delivery integration, changing distribution models, and increasing demand for personalized diabetes management. These insights can help healthcare companies, investors, manufacturers, and other stakeholders evaluate market opportunities and develop informed growth strategies through 2033. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $13.38 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $41.41 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.1% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.2. Segment Definitions

1.2.1. Product

1.2.2. Connectivity

1.2.3. Indication

1.2.4. Distribution Channel

1.2.5. Regional scope

1.2.6. Estimates and forecasts timeline

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Information Procurement

1.4.1. Purchased database

1.4.2. Internal database

1.4.3. Secondary sources

1.4.4. Primary research

1.4.5. Details of primary research

1.5. Information or Data Analysis

1.5.1. Data analysis models

1.6. Market Formulation & Validation

1.7. Model Details

1.7.1. Commodity flow analysis (Model 1)

1.7.2. Approach 1: Commodity flow approach

1.7.3. Volume price analysis (Model 2)

1.7.4. Approach 2: Volume price analysis

1.8. List of Secondary Sources

1.9. List of Primary Sources

1.10. Objectives

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Product outlook

2.2.2. Connectivity outlook

2.2.3. Indication outlook

2.2.4. Distribution channel outlook

2.2.5. Regional outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Devices Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3. Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Devices Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Devices Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Devices Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.3. Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Devices Market by Product Outlook (USD Million)

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 to 2033 for the following

4.5. Sensors

4.5.1. Sensors Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.6. Device/Readers

4.6.1. Device/Readers Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.7. Applicators

4.7.1. Applicators Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.8. Transmitters

4.8.1. Transmitters Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Devices Market: Connectivity Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Devices Market: Connectivity Movement Analysis

5.3. Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Devices Market by Connectivity Outlook (USD Million)

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 to 2033 for the following

5.5. Bluetooth

5.5.1. Bluetooth Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

5.6. 4G/Cellular

5.6.1. 4G/Cellular Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

5.7. Near Field Communication (NFC)

5.7.1. Near Field Communication Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Devices Market: Indication Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Devices Market: Indication Movement Analysis

6.3. Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Devices Market by Indication Outlook (USD Million)

6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 to 2033 for the following

6.5. Type 1 Diabetes

6.5.1. Type 1 Diabetes Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

6.6. Type 2 Diabetes

6.6.1. Type 2 Diabetes Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Devices Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Devices Market: Distribution Channel Movement Analysis

7.3. Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Devices Market by Distribution Channel Outlook (USD Million)

7.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 to 2033 for the following

7.5. Pharmacies

7.5.1. Pharmacies Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

7.6. E-commerce

7.6.1. E-commerce Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

7.7. Others

7.7.1. Others Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Devices Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Regional Dashboard

8.2. Regional Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Devices Market Movement Analysis

8.3. Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Devices Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Product & End-use

8.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 to 2033 for the following

8.5. North America

8.5.1. North America Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

8.5.2. U.S.

8.5.3. Canada

8.5.4. Mexico

8.6. Europe

8.6.1. Europe Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

8.6.2. UK

8.6.3. Germany

8.6.4. France

8.6.5. Italy

8.6.6. Spain

8.6.7. Denmark

8.6.8. Sweden

8.6.9. Norway

8.7. Asia-Pacific

8.7.1. Asia-Pacific Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

8.7.2. Japan

8.7.3. China

8.7.4. India

8.7.5. South Korea

8.7.6. Australia

8.7.7. Thailand

8.8. Latin America

8.8.1. Latin America Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

8.8.2. Brazil

8.8.3. Argentina

8.9. Middle East & Africa

8.9.1. Middle East & Africa Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

8.9.2. South Africa

8.9.3. Saudi Arabia

8.9.4. UAE

8.9.5. Kuwait

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Market Participant Categorization

9.2. Key Company Profiles

9.2.1. DexCom, Inc.

9.2.2. Abbott Laboratories

9.2.3. Medtronic plc

9.2.4. Sensonics Holdings, Inc.

9.2.5. Sinocare, Inc

9.2.6. i-SENS, Inc.

9.2.7. Zhejiang POCTech Co., Ltd.

9.2.8. GlucoRx Limited

9.2.9. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

9.2.10. Nemaura

9.2.11. Bionime

List of Tables [122]

List of Figures [61]

Companies Featured



DexCom, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Medtronic plc

Sensonics, Inc.

Sinocare, Inc. (iCan CGM)

i-SENS, Inc.

Zhejiang POCTech Co., Ltd.

GlucoRx Limited (AiDEX, Vixxa)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Nemaura Bionime (RIGHTEST iFree CGM)

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