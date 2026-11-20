MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prioritize reduced-sugar herbal blends, localized flavors, aseptic packaging and quick-commerce to capture health-conscious, on-the-go demand.

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Middle East Ready-to-Drink Tea Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East ready-to-drink tea market reached USD 208.84 Million in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 9.3% from 2026-2035, reaching USD 425.60 Million by 2035. According to the report, growth is being supported by demand for convenient, health-oriented beverages, rising adoption of reduced-sugar and functional formulations, expanding quick-commerce infrastructure, and the emergence of regional brands offering herbal and botanical blends.

Tea remains an integral part of Middle Eastern social and cultural traditions, creating a strong foundation for packaged and portable alternatives. Ready-to-drink tea sales value across the region increased by more than 15% between 2021 and 2023. Iced tea continues to lead consumption, particularly during extended summer periods when temperatures frequently exceed 40 degrees Celsius. Lemon and peach remain the most established flavours, while date, pomegranate, saffron, cardamom, and rosewater are gaining attention as brands localise their portfolios.

Market Outlook and Segment Performance



Saudi Arabia accounted for approximately 55% of regional revenue in 2025 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of around 8.9% through 2035.

Qatar is forecast to record the highest regional growth rate at approximately 11.5% during 2026-2035.

The UAE is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 10.2%, supported by high disposable incomes, a cosmopolitan consumer base, and an active beverage innovation landscape.

Herbal tea is expected to be the fastest-growing product segment, registering a CAGR of approximately 11.1% through 2035. Aseptic packages are projected to grow at a CAGR of around 10.8%, reflecting demand for ambient stability, single-serve convenience, and school-friendly formats.

Iced tea represented approximately 48% of regional ready-to-drink tea volume in 2024. Its leading position reflects strong retail availability, climate-driven demand, and consumer familiarity with fruit-flavoured products. Herbal tea is gaining momentum as brands incorporate chamomile, rose, saffron, hibiscus, mint, and other botanicals into wellness-oriented formulations. Green tea also maintains a significant consumer base, particularly among health-conscious shoppers in the UAE.

PET bottles generated approximately 58% of packaging revenue in 2025 due to their lightweight construction, shatter resistance, and suitability for convenience channels. Aseptic cartons are expanding more rapidly because they support ambient distribution in hot conditions and are well suited to compact, on-the-go formats. Metal cans are also attracting premium and younger consumer segments through differentiated shelf presentation.

Regulation Accelerates Reduced-Sugar Innovation

Regulatory developments are reshaping product formulation and labelling across the Middle East ready-to-drink tea market. Saudi Arabia introduced caffeine-content disclosure requirements for packaged beverages in July 2025 and continues to apply a 42% excise tax on sugar-sweetened beverages. The UAE launched its Nutri-Mark front-of-pack labelling system in June 2025, grading products according to sugar, sodium, and saturated fat content.

These measures are encouraging manufacturers to expand low-sugar, zero-sugar, and naturally sweetened portfolios. They are also strengthening the competitive position of ready-to-drink tea relative to high-sugar carbonated beverages. Growing concern about diabetes and obesity is further influencing purchasing decisions, particularly for beverages featuring functional ingredients, vitamins, antioxidants, and botanical extracts.

Retail and Quick-Commerce Expansion

Supermarkets and hypermarkets, including Carrefour, LuLu, Spar, and Al Madina, remain the primary sales channels and accounted for approximately 62% of market value in 2024. Convenience stores, petrol station coolers, and vending machines are increasingly important for impulse purchases among commuters in cities such as Riyadh and Dubai.

Online retail is the fastest-growing distribution channel, supported by quick-commerce platforms offering chilled beverage delivery within 30 minutes. The on-trade segment, including cafes, hotels, restaurants, airline catering, and other foodservice operations, is expanding at an estimated CAGR of 12.5% as operators diversify their non-carbonated beverage selections.

Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments

The market remains fairly consolidated, with the five leading companies holding more than 80% of combined market share. Multinational beverage groups benefit from established brands, bottling partnerships, and extensive retail distribution, while regional businesses are differentiating through culturally relevant flavours, functional positioning, and direct-to-consumer sales.



PepsiCo opened an expanded Middle East headquarters and a SAR 30 million research and development centre in Riyadh in April 2025. The investment supports beverage localisation, including products aligned with regional sugar and caffeine requirements.

Lipton introduced QR-code-enabled packaging across Middle Eastern markets in March 2025, connecting consumers with digital content, sustainability information, and brand engagement platforms.

Coca-Cola's iPRO partnered with Al Rabie Saudi Foods in February 2025 to enter Saudi Arabia's functional hydration segment, creating potential distribution synergies with adjacent tea-based beverages.

Almarai selected SIG Group AG for a five-year aseptic packaging expansion under its SAR 18 billion investment plan through 2028, potentially supporting future entry into ready-to-drink tea. Nai Arabia expanded its herbal iced tea portfolio through 2024-2025, promoting products such as Hibiscus Pomegranate Rose and Moroccan Mint through e-commerce and selected retail partnerships.

Key participants identified in the report include The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Sapporo Holdings, Nai Arabia Food Company, Nestle S.A., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Almarai Company, The Savola Group, Barakat Group of Companies, and Rauch Fruchtsafte GmbH & Co OG.

Growth Opportunities Through 2035

The strongest opportunities are expected in reduced-sugar formulations, herbal and functional beverages, flavour localisation, aseptic packaging, and digital distribution. Regional startups are gaining traction with botanical products rooted in Middle Eastern traditions, while multinational companies are increasing investment in local research, product adaptation, and consumer data capabilities.

The report indicates that continued urbanisation, rising disposable incomes, regulatory support for healthier beverage choices, and wider access through retail and quick-commerce channels will sustain market expansion. Companies that combine functional benefits, culturally relevant ingredients, portable packaging, and competitive sugar profiles are expected to be best positioned in the Middle East ready-to-drink tea market through 2035.

Key Topics Covered:

Middle East Ready-to-Drink Tea Market



Executive Summary

Market Size 2025-2026

Market Growth 2026(F)-2035(F)

Key Demand Drivers

Key Players and Competitive Structure

Industry Best Practices

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Outlook

Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

Market Trends

Key Verticals

Key Regions

Key Market Opportunities and Risks

Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

Economic Summary



GDP Outlook



GDP Per Capita Growth



Inflation Trends



Democracy Index



Gross Public Debt Ratios



Balance of Payment (BoP) Position



Population Outlook



Urbanisation Trends



Country Risk Profiles





Country Risk

Business Climate

Middle East Ready-to-Drink Tea Market Analysis



Key Industry Highlights



Middle East Ready-to-Drink Tea Historical Market (2019-2025) Middle East Ready-to-Drink Tea Market Forecast (2026-2035)

Middle East Ready-to-Drink Tea Market by Product Type



Black Tea

Green Tea

Herbal Tea

Iced Tea

Fruit Tea

Others

Trend Analysis for All Product Types



Historical Trend (2019-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

Middle East Ready-to-Drink Tea Market by Packaging Type



PET Bottles

Aseptic Packages

Glass Bottles

Metal Cans

Others

Trend Analysis for All Packaging Types



Historical Trend (2019-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

Middle East Ready-to-Drink Tea Market by Distribution Channel



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retail

Others

Trend Analysis for All Distribution Channels



Historical Trend (2019-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

Middle East Ready-to-Drink Tea Market by Region



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Turkey

Iran

Others

Trend Analysis for All Regions



Historical Trend (2019-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

Market Dynamics



SWOT Analysis



Strengths



Weaknesses



Opportunities

Threats

Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Supplier's Power



Buyer's Power



Threat of New Entrants



Degree of Rivalry

Threat of Substitutes

Key Indicators of Demand Key Indicators of Price

Competitive Landscape



Supplier Selection

Key Middle East Players

Key Regional Players

Key Player Strategies

Company Profiles



The Coca-Cola Company (US)



PepsiCo, Inc. (US)



Nestle S.A. (Switzerland)



Sapporo Holdings Limited (Japan)



Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc. (US)



Almarai Company (Saudi Arabia)



Nai Arabia Food Company (UAE)



The Savola Group (Saudi Arabia)



Barakat Group of Companies (UAE)

Others

Profile Coverage for Each Company



Company Overview



Product Portfolio



Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications

List of Key Figures and Tables [11]

Companies Featured



The Coca-Cola Company (US)

PepsiCo, Inc. (US)

Nestle S.A. (Switzerland)

Sapporo Holdings Limited (Japan)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc. (US)

Almarai Company (Saudi Arabia)

Nai Arabia Food Company (UAE)

The Savola Group (Saudi Arabia) Barakat Group of Companies (UAE)

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