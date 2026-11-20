MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising chronic disease prevalence, targeted antiviral delivery, advanced nanocarriers and expanding R&D drive RNAi drug delivery innovation.

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "RNA Interference Drug Delivery Market Report by Application, Technology, and Region 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global RNA Interference (RNAi) Drug Delivery Market to Reach USD 504.2 Billion by 2034

The global RNA interference (RNAi) drug delivery market reached USD 117.5 Billion in 2025 and is projected to attain USD 504.2 Billion by 2034. According to the report, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17.04% during 2026-2034, supported by the growing burden of chronic and genetic diseases, continued advances in targeted therapeutics, and rising investment in molecular medicine.

RNAi drug delivery technologies include nanoparticle, pulmonary, nucleic acid, and aptamer platforms administered through intravenous, intra-dermal, intraperitoneal, and topical methods. These platforms support therapeutic gene silencing, gene function analysis, and the development of targeted treatments. Their clinical applications span infectious diseases, cardiology, oncology, neurology, ophthalmology, urology, and metabolic disorders.

The increasing prevalence of cancer, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), and inherited medical conditions is a major factor accelerating market growth. Demand is also being strengthened by the expansion of the global geriatric population, as older individuals are more likely to require treatment for chronic and age-related illnesses. These trends are encouraging pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to pursue RNA-based therapies that offer greater specificity and improved treatment potential.

Interest in RNAi drug delivery has also increased across antiviral research. Aptamer drug delivery systems and small interfering RNA (siRNA) technologies are being evaluated for their ability to inhibit viral antigen expression and improve targeted administration. The broader focus on pandemic preparedness and emerging infectious diseases is expected to sustain research activity in this area.

Technological innovation remains central to the global RNA interference drug delivery market outlook. The development of synthetic delivery carriers, bio-vectors, and advanced nanocarriers is improving the stability, targeting, and therapeutic performance of RNA-based medicines. Nanocarriers incorporating siRNA or microRNAs (miRNA) are also contributing to personalized medicine by supporting the identification and targeting of altered cellular molecules and metabolites.

Additional market opportunities are emerging from extensive research and development (R&D) in nanotechnology, molecular diagnostics, and precision medicine. Improvements in healthcare infrastructure, expanding clinical research capabilities, and increased investment in advanced drug delivery platforms are expected to support commercialization across developed and emerging markets.

Key Market Segmentation

The report analyzes key trends across each sub-segment and provides forecasts at the global, regional, and country levels for 2026-2034. The RNA interference (RNAi) drug delivery market is categorized by application and technology.

Breakup by Application:



Infectious Disease

Cardiology

Oncology

Neurology

Ophthalmology

Urology

Metabolic Disorders Others

Breakup by Technology:



Nanoparticle Drug Delivery

Pulmonary Drug Delivery

Nucleic Acid Drug Delivery Aptamer Drug Delivery

Breakup by Region:



North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report evaluates the competitive environment, including the strategies, product development activities, and market presence of leading RNA interference drug delivery companies. Major participants profiled include:



Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Calando Pharmaceuticals Inc

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Phio Pharmaceuticals

Silence Therapeutics

Sirnaomics Switch Therapeutics

As clinical pipelines advance and delivery technologies continue to improve, the RNA interference (RNAi) drug delivery market is positioned for significant expansion through 2034. Strategic collaborations, sustained R&D investment, and progress in targeted and personalized therapies are expected to shape competition and create new growth opportunities worldwide.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global RNA Interference (RNAi) Drug Delivery Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Application

6.1 Infectious Disease

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Cardiology

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Oncology

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Neurology

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Ophthalmology

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Urology

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast

6.7 Metabolic Disorders

6.7.1 Market Trends

6.7.2 Market Forecast

6.8 Others

6.8.1 Market Trends

6.8.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Technology

7.1 Nanoparticle Drug Delivery

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Pulmonary Drug Delivery

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Nucleic Acid Drug Delivery

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Aptamer Drug Delivery

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 North America

8.1.1 United States

8.1.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.1.2 Market Forecast

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.2.1 Market Trends

8.1.2.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Asia Pacific

8.2.1 China

8.2.1.1 Market Trends

8.2.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2.2 Japan

8.2.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2.2 Market Forecast

8.2.3 India

8.2.3.1 Market Trends

8.2.3.2 Market Forecast

8.2.4 South Korea

8.2.4.1 Market Trends

8.2.4.2 Market Forecast

8.2.5 Australia

8.2.5.1 Market Trends

8.2.5.2 Market Forecast

8.2.6 Indonesia

8.2.6.1 Market Trends

8.2.6.2 Market Forecast

8.2.7 Others

8.2.7.1 Market Trends

8.2.7.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.1.1 Market Trends

8.3.1.2 Market Forecast

8.3.2 France

8.3.2.1 Market Trends

8.3.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3.3 United Kingdom

8.3.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.3.2 Market Forecast

8.3.4 Italy

8.3.4.1 Market Trends

8.3.4.2 Market Forecast

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.5.1 Market Trends

8.3.5.2 Market Forecast

8.3.6 Russia

8.3.6.1 Market Trends

8.3.6.2 Market Forecast

8.3.7 Others

8.3.7.1 Market Trends

8.3.7.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Latin America

8.4.1 Brazil

8.4.1.1 Market Trends

8.4.1.2 Market Forecast

8.4.2 Mexico

8.4.2.1 Market Trends

8.4.2.2 Market Forecast

8.4.3 Others

8.4.3.1 Market Trends

8.4.3.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Middle East and Africa

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

8.5.3 Market Forecast

9 SWOT Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strengths

9.3 Weaknesses

9.4 Opportunities

9.5 Threats

10 Value Chain Analysis

11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4 Degree of Competition

11.5 Threat of New Entrants

11.6 Threat of Substitutes

12 Price Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.1.3 Financials

13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.2 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

13.3.2.1 Company Overview

13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2.3 Financials

13.3.3 Calando Pharmaceuticals Inc

13.3.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.3.3 Financials

13.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.4 Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

13.3.4.1 Company Overview

13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4.3 Financials

13.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.5 Phio Pharmaceuticals

13.3.5.1 Company Overview

13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.5.3 Financials

13.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Silence Therapeutics

13.3.6.1 Company Overview

13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.6.3 Financials

13.3.7 Sirnaomics

13.3.7.1 Company Overview

13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.8 Switch Therapeutics

13.3.8.1 Company Overview

13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.8.3 Financials

13.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

List of Figures [81]

List of Tables [6]

Companies Featured



Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Calando Pharmaceuticals Inc

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Phio Pharmaceuticals

Silence Therapeutics

Sirnaomics Switch Therapeutics

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