MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advanced analytics, value-based care and patient-centered digitalization drive RWE adoption, improving clinical development, commercialization and healthcare outcomes.

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Real-World Evidence Solutions Market Report by Component, Therapeutic Area, End User, and Region 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global real-world evidence solutions market reached USD 2.0 Billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to USD 3.8 Billion by 2034. According to the report, the market is expected to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.01% during 2026-2034.

Market growth is being driven by increasing demand for accurate evidence regarding the safety, efficacy, and value of medical products. Pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, healthcare providers, and payers are using real-world data to assess treatment patterns, dosing, adherence, off-label use, patient outcomes, and the balance between therapeutic benefits and potential risks.

Key Real-World Evidence Solutions Market Trends

The expanding healthcare industry and growing complexity of patient populations are supporting the adoption of real-world evidence solutions. These platforms help organizations identify variations in treatment response, evaluate product performance across patient subpopulations, and assess outcomes among individuals with comorbidities. The resulting insights can support clinical development, regulatory decision-making, commercialization strategies, and post-market surveillance.

Advanced analytics and digital technologies are also strengthening the market outlook. Healthcare organizations are increasingly integrating large and diverse datasets to accelerate innovation, improve clinical trial design, identify eligible patients, refine inclusion criteria, and generate evidence throughout the product lifecycle. These capabilities can help reduce drug development delays, manage rising research costs, and improve the efficiency of healthcare decision-making.

Government initiatives promoting the use of real-world evidence for evaluating drugs and vaccines are creating additional growth opportunities. At the same time, the transition from volume to value-based care is increasing the need for evidence that demonstrates measurable patient outcomes and product value. The continued expansion of digital healthcare, patient-centered virtual care, and connected health platforms is further increasing the availability and application of real-world data.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, including cancer, obesity, and diabetes, is another major market driver. As healthcare systems seek more effective approaches to long-term disease management, demand is increasing for solutions that can analyze treatment performance across broad and diverse patient populations.

Market Segmentation

The report provides global, regional, and country-level forecasts for 2026-2034, with market analysis based on component, therapeutic area, and end user.

By Component:



Clinical Settings Data

Claims Data

Patient-Powered Data

Pharmacy Data Others

By Therapeutic Area:



Oncology

Immunology

Neurology

Cardiovascular Disease Others

By End User:



Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Companies

Healthcare Payers

Healthcare Providers Others

Regional Market Coverage

The geographic analysis covers North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. It evaluates key regional trends, growth opportunities, market dynamics, and country-level developments influencing the adoption of real-world evidence solutions.

Competitive Landscape

The report analyzes the competitive environment and profiles major companies operating in the market. Key participants include:



Aetion Inc.

Clinigen Limited

Flatiron Health

ICON plc

IQVIA Inc.

Optum, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Parexel International (MA) Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

Syneos Health Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The analysis addresses the market size in 2025, projected growth during 2026-2034, principal growth drivers, and the impact of COVID-19. It also examines market shares by component, therapeutic area, end user, and region, while assessing the strategies and positioning of leading real-world evidence solutions companies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Real-World Evidence Solutions Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Clinical Settings Data

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Claims Data

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Patient-Powered Data

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Pharmacy Data

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Therapeutic Area

7.1 Oncology

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Immunology

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Neurology

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Cardiovascular Disease

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End User

8.1 Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Companies

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Healthcare Payers

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Healthcare Providers

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.1.1 United States

9.1.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.1.2 Market Forecast

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.2.1 Market Trends

9.1.2.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Asia-Pacific

9.2.1 China

9.2.1.1 Market Trends

9.2.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2.2 Japan

9.2.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2.2 Market Forecast

9.2.3 India

9.2.3.1 Market Trends

9.2.3.2 Market Forecast

9.2.4 South Korea

9.2.4.1 Market Trends

9.2.4.2 Market Forecast

9.2.5 Australia

9.2.5.1 Market Trends

9.2.5.2 Market Forecast

9.2.6 Indonesia

9.2.6.1 Market Trends

9.2.6.2 Market Forecast

9.2.7 Others

9.2.7.1 Market Trends

9.2.7.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Market Trends

9.3.1.2 Market Forecast

9.3.2 France

9.3.2.1 Market Trends

9.3.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3.3 United Kingdom

9.3.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.3.2 Market Forecast

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Market Trends

9.3.4.2 Market Forecast

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.5.1 Market Trends

9.3.5.2 Market Forecast

9.3.6 Russia

9.3.6.1 Market Trends

9.3.6.2 Market Forecast

9.3.7 Others

9.3.7.1 Market Trends

9.3.7.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Latin America

9.4.1 Brazil

9.4.1.1 Market Trends

9.4.1.2 Market Forecast

9.4.2 Mexico

9.4.2.1 Market Trends

9.4.2.2 Market Forecast

9.4.3 Others

9.4.3.1 Market Trends

9.4.3.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Middle East and Africa

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

9.5.3 Market Forecast

10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Aetion Inc.

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Clinigen Limited

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.3 Flatiron Health

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 ICON plc

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 IQVIA Inc.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Optum, Inc.

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Oracle Corporation

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Parexel International (MA) Corporation

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.9 SAS Institute Inc.

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 Syneos Health

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

List of Figures [87]

List of Tables [7]

Companies Featured



Aetion Inc.

Clinigen Limited

Flatiron Health

ICON plc

IQVIA Inc.

Optum Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Parexel International (MA) Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

Syneos Health Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

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