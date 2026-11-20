MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sponsorships, collaborations and M&As boost brand exposure and reach, while high-performance tire innovation and replacement sales unlock growth.

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Racing Tire Market Report by Tire Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global racing tire market reached USD 13.1 Billion in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 20.8 Billion by 2034. According to the report, the market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.10% during 2026-2034. Increasing participation in motorsports, rising demand for high-performance vehicles, and ongoing advances in tire technology are among the primary factors supporting market growth.

Racing Tire Market Trends

The growing global popularity of motorsports events, including Formula One, NASCAR, and the World Rally Championship, is increasing demand for specialized racing tires. The expanding number of professional and amateur racing competitions is also creating opportunities for manufacturers to supply products engineered for enhanced grip, handling, durability, speed, and track stability.

Growth in the automotive industry is further strengthening the racing tire market outlook. Consumer interest in high-performance vehicles has encouraged manufacturers to develop advanced tires capable of supporting increased speeds and demanding operating conditions. Product innovation is focused on improving performance, safety, durability, responsiveness, weight, and fuel efficiency. Advanced rubber compounds, optimized tread patterns, and specialized sidewall constructions continue to support product development across auto and motorcycle racing applications.

Strategic sponsorships are also influencing the competitive environment. Leading tire manufacturers frequently partner with racing teams by providing free or discounted products in exchange for brand visibility and performance exposure. In addition, companies are pursuing collaborations and mergers and acquisitions (M&As) to expand their product portfolios, strengthen distribution networks, and improve their global market presence. Regulations and technical standards established by motorsports organizations, including the FIA, are also encouraging the production of safer and more durable racing tires.

Market Segmentation Highlights

The report analyzes the global racing tire market by tire type, application, distribution channel, and region, with forecasts provided at the global, regional, and country levels for 2026-2034.



By tire type: The market includes racing slick tires and racing treaded tires. Racing slick tires represented the largest segment, supported by their extensive use in track racing and applications requiring maximum surface contact.

By application: Auto racing tires and motorcycle racing tires comprise the principal application categories. Auto racing tires accounted for the largest market share. By distribution channel: The market is divided into replacement tires and OEMs. Replacement tires held the leading share, reflecting frequent tire changes associated with competitive racing and demanding track conditions.

Regional Racing Tire Market Analysis

The geographic assessment covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Europe emerged as the largest racing tire market. The region benefits from an established motorsports ecosystem, strong participation in competitive racing, substantial demand for high-performance vehicles, and the continued launch of advanced tire variants.

Country-level coverage includes the United States, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Brazil, Mexico, and other important national markets. The analysis evaluates regional growth drivers, potential restraints, emerging opportunities, and the relative attractiveness of key countries.

Competitive Landscape and Key Companies

The global racing tire market features established international manufacturers competing through product innovation, motorsports partnerships, distribution expansion, and strategic corporate activity. Key companies profiled in the report include:



Apollo Tyres Limited

Bridgestone Corporation

Continental AG

Hankook Tire & Technology Co. Ltd.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

The Yokohama Rubber Company Limited Zhongce Rubber Group Co. Ltd.

This represents a partial list of racing tire companies, with additional manufacturers covered in the report. The analysis also examines market performance, growth opportunities, competitive structure, segment attractiveness, regional demand, and the influence of major drivers and restraints on the global racing tire industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Racing Tire Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Tire Type

6.1 Racing Slick Tires

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Racing Treaded Tires

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Auto Racing Tires

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Motorcycle Racing Tires

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Replacement Tires

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 OEMs

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.1.1 United States

9.1.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.1.2 Market Forecast

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.2.1 Market Trends

9.1.2.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Asia-Pacific

9.2.1 China

9.2.1.1 Market Trends

9.2.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2.2 Japan

9.2.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2.2 Market Forecast

9.2.3 India

9.2.3.1 Market Trends

9.2.3.2 Market Forecast

9.2.4 South Korea

9.2.4.1 Market Trends

9.2.4.2 Market Forecast

9.2.5 Australia

9.2.5.1 Market Trends

9.2.5.2 Market Forecast

9.2.6 Indonesia

9.2.6.1 Market Trends

9.2.6.2 Market Forecast

9.2.7 Others

9.2.7.1 Market Trends

9.2.7.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Market Trends

9.3.1.2 Market Forecast

9.3.2 France

9.3.2.1 Market Trends

9.3.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3.3 United Kingdom

9.3.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.3.2 Market Forecast

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Market Trends

9.3.4.2 Market Forecast

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.5.1 Market Trends

9.3.5.2 Market Forecast

9.3.6 Russia

9.3.6.1 Market Trends

9.3.6.2 Market Forecast

9.3.7 Others

9.3.7.1 Market Trends

9.3.7.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Latin America

9.4.1 Brazil

9.4.1.1 Market Trends

9.4.1.2 Market Forecast

9.4.2 Mexico

9.4.2.1 Market Trends

9.4.2.2 Market Forecast

9.4.3 Others

9.4.3.1 Market Trends

9.4.3.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Middle East and Africa

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

9.5.3 Market Forecast

10 Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

10.1 Overview

10.2 Drivers

10.3 Restraints

10.4 Opportunities

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Apollo Tyres Limited

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.2 Bridgestone Corporation

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 Continental AG

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 Hankook Tire & Technology Co. Ltd.

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.5 Pirelli & C. S.p.A.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 The Yokohama Rubber Company Limited

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Zhongce Rubber Group Co. Ltd.

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

List of Figures [71]

List of Tables [7]

Companies Featured



Apollo Tyres Limited

Bridgestone Corporation

Continental AG

Hankook Tire & Technology Co. Ltd.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

The Yokohama Rubber Company Limited Zhongce Rubber Group Co. Ltd.

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