MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Clinical data analytics helps providers lower costs, reduce medication errors, increase revenues and improve patient care through real-time, ML-powered insights.

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Clinical Data Analytics Market Report by Solution, Deployment Mode, Application, End User, and Region 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global clinical data analytics market reached USD 34.2 Billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to USD 356.1 Billion by 2034. According to the report, the market is expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.83% during 2026-2034. Rapid healthcare digitization, expanding electronic health record (EHR) adoption, advances in machine learning (ML), and rising demand for personalized patient care are supporting this substantial market expansion.

Clinical Data Analytics Market Trends

Healthcare organizations are generating increasing volumes of structured and unstructured medical information through EHR platforms, connected systems, clinical applications, and digital health services. This growth is strengthening demand for clinical data analytics solutions that standardize information in real-time, support predictive analysis, and uncover actionable insights. These capabilities help healthcare providers improve clinical decision support, care coordination, patient outcomes, population health management, and operational performance.

The widespread implementation of EHR solutions remains a major clinical data analytics market driver. Hospitals and other healthcare organizations use these platforms to improve access to patient information, streamline workflows, reduce human errors, and strengthen coordination across care teams. The impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on global healthcare infrastructure further accelerated the adoption of digital systems and reinforced the need for reliable, real-time clinical intelligence.

The growing use of m-health apps is also creating new opportunities for analytics providers. Combined with greater emphasis on high-quality personalized care, these applications are expanding the availability of patient-generated health information and supporting more precise clinical assessment. Healthcare organizations are also integrating analytics platforms to manage changing government regulations, improve regulatory compliance, control administrative expenses, reduce medication errors, and enhance the overall quality of care.

In addition, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases is increasing investment in clinical studies and new drug development. Pharmaceutical companies and research organizations require advanced analytics to manage complex clinical datasets, evaluate outcomes, monitor trial performance, and support evidence-based decisions. These factors are expected to sustain demand for clinical data analytics solutions worldwide through 2034.

Market Segmentation

The report analyzes clinical data analytics market trends and forecasts at the global, regional, and country levels for 2026-2034. The market is categorized by solution, deployment mode, application, and end user.

Breakup by Solution:



Software Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:



Cloud-based On-premises

Breakup by Application:



Quality Improvement and Clinical Benchmarking

Clinical Decision Support

Regulatory Reporting and Compliance

Comparative Analytics Precision Health

Breakup by End User:



Pharmaceutical Companies

Healthcare Organizations

Research Organizations Government Organizations

Regional Market Coverage:



North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report evaluates the competitive environment and profiles leading companies operating in the clinical data analytics industry. Key market participants include Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., CareEvolution LLC, Cerner Corporation, Health Catalyst, International Business Machines Corporation, InterSystems Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medeanalytics Inc., Sisense Inc., UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, and Xerox Holdings Corporation.

Competition is expected to intensify as healthcare providers prioritize interoperable platforms, scalable cloud-based infrastructure, regulatory reporting, precision health, and advanced clinical decision support. Continued innovation in data integration, predictive analytics, and machine learning is likely to influence market positioning and create growth opportunities for established companies and emerging technology providers.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Clinical Data Analytics Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Solution

6.1 Software

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Services

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Deployment Mode

7.1 Cloud-based

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 On-premises

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Quality Improvement and Clinical Benchmarking

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Clinical Decision Support

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Regulatory Reporting and Compliance

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Comparative Analytics

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Precision Health

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by End User

9.1 Pharmaceutical Companies

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Healthcare Organizations

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Research Organizations

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Government Organizations

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.1.2 Market Forecast

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.2.1 Market Trends

10.1.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Asia-Pacific

10.2.1 China

10.2.1.1 Market Trends

10.2.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2.2 Japan

10.2.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2.3 India

10.2.3.1 Market Trends

10.2.3.2 Market Forecast

10.2.4 South Korea

10.2.4.1 Market Trends

10.2.4.2 Market Forecast

10.2.5 Australia

10.2.5.1 Market Trends

10.2.5.2 Market Forecast

10.2.6 Indonesia

10.2.6.1 Market Trends

10.2.6.2 Market Forecast

10.2.7 Others

10.2.7.1 Market Trends

10.2.7.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Market Trends

10.3.1.2 Market Forecast

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Market Trends

10.3.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3.3 United Kingdom

10.3.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.3.2 Market Forecast

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Market Trends

10.3.4.2 Market Forecast

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Market Trends

10.3.5.2 Market Forecast

10.3.6 Russia

10.3.6.1 Market Trends

10.3.6.2 Market Forecast

10.3.7 Others

10.3.7.1 Market Trends

10.3.7.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.1.1 Market Trends

10.4.1.2 Market Forecast

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.2.1 Market Trends

10.4.2.2 Market Forecast

10.4.3 Others

10.4.3.1 Market Trends

10.4.3.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

10.5.3 Market Forecast

11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 CareEvolution LLC

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3 Cerner Corporation

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 Health Catalyst

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.5 International Business Machines Corporation

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 InterSystems Corporation

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 Medeanalytics Inc.

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9 Sisense Inc.

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.11 Xerox Holdings Corporation

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials

15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

List of Figures [86]

List of Tables [8]

Companies Featured



Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

CareEvolution LLC

Cerner Corporation

Health Catalyst

International Business Machines Corporation

InterSystems Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medeanalytics Inc.

Sisense Inc.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Xerox Holdings Corporation.

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