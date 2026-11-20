MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growth strategies center on acquisitions, new products, Asia Pacific expansion and zero-carbon materials, while digitalization, automation and AI improve efficiency and reduce costs.

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Cement Market: 2026 Edition" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cement market was valued at US$423.24 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$554.71 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.75% from 2025-2030. By 2030, global cement production is expected to total 5.55 billion tons, while consumption is forecast to reach 5.54 billion tons.

Market growth is being supported by urbanization, population expansion, industrialization and rising investment in residential, commercial and industrial construction. Cement remains essential to buildings, bridges, roads, harbors, runways, transportation hubs and decorative architectural features. Major infrastructure programs in emerging economies are expected to generate sustained demand throughout the forecast period. At the same time, manufacturers are investing in green cement, alternative fuels, energy-efficient production and lower-carbon construction materials.

Market Segmentation by Type

The report segments the global cement market into blended, Portland and other types. Blended cement held the largest market share in 2024 and is expected to retain its leading position through 2030. Its performance is supported by reduced water requirements, improved workability and pumpability, and lower susceptibility to cracks caused by thermal stress. Growing use across mining, building construction and road construction is expected to strengthen demand for blended products.

Market Segmentation by Application

Based on application, the market is divided into non-residential and residential segments. The non-residential segment accounted for the highest share in 2024 and is forecast to record the fastest growth during the outlook period. Demand is being driven by the construction of stadiums, commercial complexes, industrial facilities, roads, dams and transportation hubs, particularly in rapidly urbanizing markets.

Regional Cement Market Outlook

Asia Pacific led global cement production in 2024, supported by major producers including China, Vietnam, India and Indonesia. China consumes most of its domestically produced cement, while Vietnam exports a substantial proportion of its output to international construction markets.

Asia Pacific also represented the largest share of global cement consumption in 2024. Government infrastructure programs, large construction pipelines and continued urban development are expected to maintain regional demand. The announcement of major Asia-Pacific projects supports a positive near-term outlook.

The Middle East and Africa is projected to achieve significant growth as governments and private developers expand infrastructure investment. Cement demand in the region is also benefiting from mining and oil exploration activities. Europe, North America and Latin America remain important markets, with modernization, renovation and sustainable construction initiatives influencing future consumption.

Growth Drivers and Market Opportunities

Construction activity is the primary growth driver for the global cement market. Expanding cities, rising disposable income and the development of mega infrastructure projects are increasing cement consumption across emerging and developed economies. Additional opportunities are linked to circulating resources, alternative raw materials and production technologies designed to improve efficiency.

Digitalization and automation are also reshaping cement manufacturing. Sensors, data analytics, machine learning and real-time monitoring can improve operational performance, reduce costs and support predictive maintenance. Robotic Process Automation is increasingly being used to automate low-level administrative tasks, enabling employees to focus on higher-value decision-making and problem-solving. The integration of AI in cement industry operations is expected to accelerate process optimization and quality control.

Environmental and Operational Challenges

Carbon emissions and high power consumption remain significant constraints. Cement manufacturing accounts for an estimated 6-7% of global CO2 emissions. Approximately two-thirds of these emissions result from the chemical transformation of raw materials, while the remaining third is associated with manufacturing energy use.

Governments are introducing stricter environmental regulations to reduce industrial emissions, creating compliance and investment requirements for producers. In response, companies are advancing green cement, alternative fuels, carbon reduction technologies and zero-carbon construction materials. These initiatives will be central to balancing market expansion with global climate objectives.

COVID-19 Impact and Market Recovery

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted cement production and construction activity through temporary plant shutdowns, site closures, labor shortages, raw material constraints and economic uncertainty. Demand subsequently recovered as governments recognized construction and building materials as essential activities, allowing sites and suppliers to resume operations. The relatively rapid reopening of the sector limited the longer-term effect on heavy building material volumes.

Competitive Landscape

The global cement market is moderately concentrated, with leading manufacturers operating extensive regional production facilities, distribution networks and product portfolios. North American and European companies are expanding their presence in China and other Asia Pacific markets through acquisitions, capacity investments and new product development.

Key participants identified in the report include:



UltraTech Cement Ltd.

China National Building Material Company

Cemex SAB de CV

HeidelbergCement AG

Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd

Holcim Ltd.

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited

Taiwan Cement Corporation

China Shanshui Cement Group

Huaxin Cement Co., Ltd.

Votorantim Cementos Tangshan Jidong Cement Co.,Ltd

Strategic investment in efficient capacity and emissions reduction continues to shape competition. In May 2023, Heidelberg Materials announced a US$600 million state-of-the-art cement facility in Mitchell, Indiana. The project is designed to become the second-largest cement plant in North America while reducing CO2 emissions and energy consumption.

In April 2023, CEMEX Philippines reported a 50% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions at APO Cement Corporation and Solid Cement Corporation. The company also achieved an overall 18% emissions reduction and is targeting fewer than 430 kg of CO2 per ton of cement by 2030, representing a planned 67% reduction.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Cement: An Overview

2.1.1 Manufacturing Process of Cement

2.1.2 Types of Cement

2.2 Cement Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Cement Segmentation

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Cement Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Cement Market: An Overview

3.1.2 Global Cement Market by Value

3.1.3 Global Cement Market by Type (Blended, Portland and Others)

3.1.4 Global Cement Market by Application (Non Residential and Residential)

3.2 Global Cement Market: Type Analysis

3.2.1 Global Cement Market by Type: An Overview

3.2.2 Global Blended Cement Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Portland Cement Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Other Cement Market by Value

3.3 Global Cement Market: Application Analysis

3.3.1 Global Cement Market by Application: An Overview

3.3.2 Global Non Residential Cement Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Residential Cement Market by Value

3.4 Global Cement Market Production: An Analysis

3.4.1 Global Cement Market by Production: An Overview

3.4.2 Global Cement Market by Production

3.4.3 Global Cement Market Production by Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, The US, and ROW)

3.5 Global Cement Market Consumption: An Analysis

3.5.1 Global Cement Market by Consumption: An Overview

3.5.2 Global Cement Market by Consumption

3.5.3 Global Cement Market Consumption by Region (Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Europe, North America, and Latin America)

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Asia Pacific Cement Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 Asia Pacific Cement Market by Production: An Overview

4.1.2 Asia Pacific Cement Market by Production

4.1.3 Asia Pacific Cement Market Production by Region (China, India, Indonesia, Japan and Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.1.4 China Cement Market by Production

4.1.5 India Cement Market by Production

4.1.6 Indonesia Cement Market by Production

4.1.7 Japan Cement Market by Production

4.1.8 Rest of Asia Pacific Cement Market by Production

4.1.9 Asia Pacific Cement Market by Consumption: An Overview

4.1.10 Asia Pacific Cement Market by Consumption

4.1.11 Asia Pacific Cement Market Consumption by Region (China, India, Indonesia, Japan and Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.1.12 China Cement Market by Consumption

4.1.13 India Cement Market by Consumption

4.1.14 India Cement Market Consumption by End User (Housing, Infrastructure, Government Housing Programs and Other (Industrial & Commercial))

4.1.15 India Housing Cement Market by Consumption

4.1.16 India Infrastructure Cement Market by Consumption

4.1.17 India Government Housing Program Cement Market by Consumption

4.1.18 India Others (Industrial & Commercial) Cement Market by Consumption

4.1.19 Indonesia Cement Market by Consumption

4.1.20 Japan Cement Market by Consumption

4.1.21 Rest of Asia Pacific Cement Market by Consumption

4.2 Middle East & Africa Cement Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Middle East & Africa Cement Market: An Overview

4.2.2 Middle East & Africa Cement Market by Consumption

4.3 Europe Cement Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Europe Cement Market by Production: An Overview

4.3.2 Europe Cement Market by Production

4.3.3 Europe Cement Market Production by Region (Russia, Germany, Italy, Spain, The UK, and Rest of the Europe)

4.3.4 Russia Cement Market by Production

4.3.5 Germany Cement Market by Production

4.3.6 Italy Cement Market by Production

4.3.7 Spain Cement Market by Production

4.3.8 The UK Cement Market by Production

4.3.9 Rest of Europe Cement Market by Production

4.3.10 Europe Cement Market by Consumption: An Overview

4.3.11 Europe Cement Market by Consumption

4.3.12 Europe Cement Market Consumption by Region (Russia, Germany, Italy, Spain, The UK, and Rest of the Europe)

4.3.13 Russia Cement Market by Consumption

4.3.14 Germany Cement Market by Consumption

4.3.15 Germany Cement Market Consumption by End User (Non-Residential, Residential and Civil Engineering)

4.3.16 Italy Cement Market by Consumption

4.3.17 Spain Cement Market by Consumption

4.3.18 Spain Cement Market Consumption by End User (Civil Works, Housing and Non Residential)

4.3.19 The UK Cement Market by Consumption

4.3.20 Rest of Europe Cement Market by Consumption

4.4 North America Cement Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 North America Cement Market: An Overview

4.4.2 North America Cement Market by Consumption

4.4.3 North America Cement Market Consumption by Region (The US, Mexico and Canada)

4.4.4 The US Cement Market by Consumption

4.4.5 The US Cement Market Consumption by End User (Public, Residential, Non Residential and Other)

4.4.6 The US Cement Market by Production

4.4.7 Mexico Cement Market by Consumption

4.4.8 Mexico Cement Market Consumption by End User (informal Residential, Industrial/Commercial, Formal Residential and Infrastructure)

4.4.9 Canada Cement Market by Consumption

4.5 Latin America Cement Market: An Analysis

4.5.1 Latin America Cement Market: An Overview

4.5.2 Latin America Cement Market by Consumption

5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19

5.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Cement Market

5.1.2 Drop in Construction Activities

5.1.3 Reduction in Maritime Trade

5.1.4 Post COVID Outlook

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Rapid Urbanization

6.1.2 Rising Disposable Incomes

6.1.3 Surging Infrastructure Projects

6.1.4 Surging Demand from Construction Activities

6.1.5 Utilization of Circulating Resources

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Rising Government Regulations on Carbon Emissions from Manufacturing Plants

6.2.3 Higher Power Consumption

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Growing Civil Engineering Sector

6.3.2 Increasing Adoption of Green Cement

6.3.3 Technological Advancements in the Production Process

6.3.4 Digitalization and Automation

6.3.5 Use of Alternative Fuels in Cement Manufacturing

6.3.6 Integration of AI in Cement Industry

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Cement Players by Installed Capacity

7.2 Global Cement Market Players: Key Developments

7.3 Indonesia Cement Players by Market Share

7.4 Germany Cement Players by Market Share

7.5 Italy Cement Players by Market Share

7.6 Spain Cement Players by Market Share

7.7 The UK Cement Players by Market Share

7.8 Russia Cement Players by Market Share

7.9 Japan Cement Players by Market Share

7.10 Canada Cement Players by Market Share

8. Company Profiles

8.1 UltraTech Cement Ltd.

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Operating Locations

8.1.3 Business Strategy

8.2 China National Building Material Company Ltd.

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Operating Segments

8.2.3 Business Strategy

8.3 Cemex SAB de CV

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Operating Segments

8.3.3 Business Strategy

8.4 HeidelbergCement AG

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Operating Segments

8.4.3 Business Strategy

8.5 Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd

8.5.1 Business Overview

8.5.2 Operating Segments

8.6 Holcim Ltd.

8.6.1 Business Overview

8.6.2 Operating Segments

8.6.3 Business Strategy

8.7 China Resources Cement Holdings Limited

8.7.1 Business Overview

8.7.2 Operating Segments

8.7.3 Business Strategy

8.8 Taiwan Cement Corporation

8.8.1 Business Overview

8.8.2 Operating Segments

8.8.3 Business Strategy

8.9 China Shanshui Cement Group

8.9.1 Business Overview

8.9.2 Operating Segments

8.10 Huaxin Cement Co., Ltd.

8.10.1 Business Overview

8.10.2 Operating Segments

8.11 Votorantim Cementos

8.11.1 Business Overview

8.12 Tangshan Jidong Cement Co., Ltd.

8.12.1 Business Overview

List of Figures [134]

Companies Featured



UltraTech Cement Ltd.

China National Building Material Company Ltd.

Cemex SAB de CV

HeidelbergCement AG

Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd

Holcim Ltd.

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited

Taiwan Cement Corporation

China Shanshui Cement Group

Huaxin Cement Co., Ltd.

Votorantim Cementos Tangshan Jidong Cement Co., Ltd.

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