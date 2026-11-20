MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Utilities are prioritizing managed OT security, cloud-native monitoring and compliance-ready platforms as grid digitization expands attack surfaces and strains in-house teams.

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Cybersecurity for Smart Grids and Distributed Energy Resources - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cybersecurity for smart grids and distributed energy resources market was valued at USD 6.73 billion in 2025 and is expected to increase from USD 7.96 billion in 2026 to USD 18.41 billion by 2031. The market is projected to register a CAGR of 18.26% during the 2026-2031 forecast period, driven by rapid grid digitization, expanding distributed energy resource integration, escalating cyberattacks on operational technology, and stricter critical infrastructure security requirements.

Smart Grid Digitization Expands Cybersecurity Requirements

The digital transformation of transmission and distribution infrastructure is increasing the number of connected assets within utility networks. Substations are adding intelligent electronic devices, remote terminal units, communication-enabled protection relays, and other connected systems, creating more potential entry points for cyber threats.

Palo Alto Networks reported that telemetry from more than 60,000 OT firewalls identified a 332% increase in internet-exposed OT devices between 2024 and 2026. AI-assisted attacks are also shortening the period between vulnerability disclosure and exploitation from weeks to minutes. Because security updates in operational environments require careful testing and controlled maintenance windows, utilities face growing pressure to improve real-time monitoring, network segmentation, threat detection, and incident response.

Ransomware and OT Intrusions Accelerate Utility Investment

Grid-targeted ransomware and operational technology intrusions are making cybersecurity modernization a business continuity priority. In April 2026, US federal agencies confirmed that Iranian-affiliated threat actors had disrupted programmable logic controllers across energy sector sites. The incidents involved manipulation of HMI and SCADA systems, resulting in operational disruption and financial losses.

In December 2025, the ELECTRUM threat group targeted 30 renewable energy sites connected to Poland's power grid. Wiper malware was used to disable OT equipment beyond repair. Incidents of this scale are increasing demand for OT asset visibility, managed detection and response, secure remote access, network monitoring, and recovery planning across utility and renewable energy environments.

Legacy OT Infrastructure Remains a Key Market Challenge

Legacy relays, programmable logic controllers, and substation automation systems often lack native support for modern security tools or frequent software updates. Utilities must validate changes carefully to avoid disrupting essential grid operations, extending the time required to resolve known vulnerabilities.

GE Vernova addressed this challenge with the February 2026 launch of GridBeats APS, designed to support cybersecurity software updates without requiring complete revalidation of protection functions in operating substations. Despite advances in monitoring and risk prioritization, deployment schedules remain influenced by maintenance windows, equipment life cycles, and the complexity of integrating controls across multi-vendor environments.

Additional factors shaping smart grid cybersecurity demand include:



Regulatory hardening of critical infrastructure cybersecurity

Expansion of cloud-connected utility control environments

Increasing integration complexity across multi-vendor grid systems

Shortages of qualified OT cybersecurity professionals Growing requirements for identity governance and secure vendor access

Services Record Strong Growth as Utilities Address Skills Shortages

Cybersecurity services are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 22.39% through 2031, making them the fastest-expanding component category. Utilities without dedicated security operations centers are increasingly adopting managed detection and response, continuous monitoring, compliance support, and externally managed incident response capabilities.

SERC identified shortages of required skillsets as a significant reliability and security risk for the bulk electric system in its 2024-2026 regional risk analysis. This workforce gap is shifting utility procurement from standalone software ownership toward integrated service delivery that combines OT telemetry, compliance reporting, threat management, and response playbooks.

Cybersecurity solutions accounted for 68.24% of market share in 2025. Integrated platforms remain central to utility purchasing because they support documented controls, audit preparation, asset visibility, and clear security ownership. Honeywell expanded its OT Cybersecurity Suite in June 2026 with five proactive protection capabilities for critical infrastructure operators, highlighting continued investment in intelligence, compliance, and operational visibility.

Cloud Security Adoption Gains Momentum

Cloud deployment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.86% through 2031. Utilities are adopting cloud-native security architectures with stronger identity governance, remote session logging, centralized analytics, and enhanced oversight of third-party access. Cloud adoption is particularly relevant to greenfield programs in Asia-Pacific, where operators can implement cloud-first grid management without replacing extensive legacy security infrastructure.

On-premises deployment held 59.43% of the market in 2025, reflecting regulatory preferences for defined network boundaries and direct control over critical systems. Hybrid models are also gaining traction by combining local control of essential grid functions with cloud-based analytics, monitoring, and scalable data processing.

Regional Cybersecurity for Smart Grids Market Outlook

North America led the global market with a 38.15% share in 2025. Mandatory compliance requirements for bulk electric system security continue to support investment in communications protection, monitoring, access controls, and recovery planning. Grid modernization in Canada and Mexico further strengthens regional demand.

Europe was the second-largest regional market in 2025. Cybersecurity investment accelerated following attacks on Poland's distributed power infrastructure, while Germany, France, and the United Kingdom remained major demand centers due to mature utility networks and extensive digitization initiatives. Eastern and Central European operators are also increasing their focus on distributed asset resilience and cross-border energy security.

Asia-Pacific is expected to post the fastest regional CAGR of 23.77% through 2031. Growth is supported by smart meter deployment, utility modernization, renewable energy integration, and greenfield digital infrastructure. India is generating demand for advanced metering infrastructure protection, while China is incorporating cybersecurity requirements into grid automation procurement. Japan, South Korea, and Australia are expanding connected grid operations and managed security adoption.

South America remains an emerging market, while Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are strengthening grid cybersecurity as part of broader national energy infrastructure programs. Adoption across Africa is at an earlier stage but is expected to advance alongside electrification, renewable energy development, and utility modernization.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rapid Smart Grid Digitization and DER Interconnection

4.2.2 Rising Grid-Targeted Ransomware and OT Intrusion Risk

4.2.3 Regulatory Hardening of Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity

4.2.4 Expansion of Cloud-Connected Utility Control Environments

4.2.5 DER Aggregation, Virtual Power Plants, and Prosumers Expanding Attack Surface

4.2.6 Zero-Trust and Identity-Centric Access for OT-IT Convergence

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Legacy OT Systems With Limited Native Security Controls

4.3.2 High Integration Complexity Across Multi-Vendor Grid Environments

4.3.3 Skilled Cybersecurity Talent Shortage in Utility OT Environments

4.3.4 Budget Pressure and Long Utility Procurement Cycles

4.4 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.8 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors on the Market

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Component

5.1.1 Solutions

5.1.2 Services

5.2 By Deployment Mode

5.2.1 On-Premises

5.2.2 Cloud

5.2.3 Hybrid

5.3 By Security Type

5.3.1 Network Security

5.3.2 Endpoint and Device Security

5.3.3 Application Security

5.3.4 Data Security

5.3.5 Identity and Access Security

5.4 By Application

5.4.1 Grid Operations Security (Generation, Transmission, Distribution)

5.4.2 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Security

5.4.3 DER and Renewable Energy Security

5.4.4 Energy Management Systems (EMS) Security

5.4.5 SCADA and OT Systems Security

5.4.6 EV Charging Infrastructure Security

5.5 By End User Industry

5.5.1 Electric Utilities

5.5.2 Renewable Energy Operators

5.5.3 Industrial Grid Operators

5.5.4 Commercial and Industrial Energy Users

5.5.5 Residential Prosumer Networks

5.5.6 Government and Public Energy Infrastructure

5.5.7 Other End User Industries

5.6 By Geography

5.6.1 North America

5.6.1.1 United States

5.6.1.2 Canada

5.6.1.3 Mexico

5.6.2 South America

5.6.2.1 Brazil

5.6.2.2 Argentina

5.6.2.3 Rest of South America

5.6.3 Europe

5.6.3.1 Germany

5.6.3.2 United Kingdom

5.6.3.3 France

5.6.3.4 Italy

5.6.3.5 Spain

5.6.3.6 Russia

5.6.3.7 Rest of Europe

5.6.4 Asia-Pacific

5.6.4.1 China

5.6.4.2 India

5.6.4.3 Japan

5.6.4.4 South Korea

5.6.4.5 Australia

5.6.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.6.5 Middle East

5.6.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.6.5.3 Turkey

5.6.5.4 Israel

5.6.5.5 Rest of Middle East

5.6.6 Africa

5.6.6.1 South Africa

5.6.6.2 Egypt

5.6.6.3 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Honeywell International Inc.

6.4.2 Fortinet, Inc.

6.4.3 Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

6.4.4 Schneider Electric SE

6.4.5 Siemens AG

6.4.6 Cisco Systems, Inc.

6.4.7 Claroty Ltd.

6.4.8 Eaton Corporation plc

6.4.9 ABB Ltd.

6.4.10 General Electric Company

6.4.11 Accenture plc

6.4.12 IBM Corporation

6.4.13 Leidos Holdings, Inc.

6.4.14 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

6.4.15 Rocket Software, Inc.

6.4.16 ATandT Inc.

6.4.17 BAE Systems plc

6.4.18 Thales Group

6.4.19 Toshiba Corporation

6.4.20 Verizon Communications Inc.

6.4.21 Dragos, Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 Adjacent Market Opportunities

7.2 Investment and Innovation Outlook

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