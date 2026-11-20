MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cloud-first EHRs, AI decision support, prescriptive analytics and data normalization boost ROI by accelerating deployment, cutting costs and improving patient outcomes.

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "North America Clinical Data Analytics in Healthcare - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America clinical data analytics in healthcare market is expected to grow from USD 14.70 billion in 2025 to USD 16.79 billion in 2026. The market is forecast to reach USD 32.63 billion by 2031, expanding at a 14.21% CAGR during 2026-2031. Growth is being supported by cloud-first electronic health record modernization, increasing demand for AI-assisted clinical decision support, value-based-care reimbursement requirements, and the rapid expansion of real-world evidence trials.

Cloud-first EHR Modernization Accelerates Market Growth

Large-scale migrations to cloud-based EHR platforms are shortening analytics deployment cycles and shifting capital expenses toward operational budgets that better align with changing healthcare revenue. The Veterans Health Administration's USD 16 billion Oracle Cerner rollout reduced data processing timelines from 18-24 months to 6-9 months while delivering 40% faster queries and 60% lower data-preparation overhead.

Centralized data lakes created through these modernization projects allow regional health systems to compare outcomes across facilities and accelerate evidence-based practice adoption. Healthcare organizations increasingly favor vendors offering HIPAA-compliant cloud templates and turnkey security controls. This trend is expanding opportunities for prescriptive analytics and hybrid architectures that retain sensitive information on-premise while using the public cloud for compute-intensive workloads.

Cloud deployment represented 64.10% of market revenue in 2025 and is projected to expand at a 15.78% CAGR through 2031. Elastic computing, off-premise security accreditation, and flexible implementation models continue to support adoption. Hybrid configurations are also gaining momentum, with 85% of AWS healthcare analytics clients endorsing architectures that store sensitive data locally while routing high-volume computation to the cloud.

On-premise systems remain relevant in academic research laboratories and other environments requiring ultra-low latency or strict data residency. However, cloud solutions are expected to account for more than 70% of the North America clinical data analytics in healthcare market by 2028. Buyers are increasingly evaluating cloud partners based on pre-certified compliance resources, out-of-the-box interoperability, and the ability to deploy prescriptive applications on managed data lakes.

AI-assisted Clinical Decision Support Gains Adoption

AI-assisted clinical decision support is becoming a significant healthcare analytics market driver as hospitals seek to improve diagnostic accuracy, reduce adverse events, and increase operational efficiency. Mayo Clinic's sepsis risk model reduced mortality by 18%, shortened average hospital stays by 1.5 days, and generated USD 1.5 million in annual savings per 100-bed unit. Emergency departments using AI-driven triage also reduced door-to-provider times by 23%.

Regulatory progress is strengthening confidence in AI-enabled healthcare technology. The FDA had cleared 521 AI-enabled devices by 2024, although adoption differs across medical specialties. Algorithmic support has been embraced by 73% of surgeons and radiologists, compared with 41% of family physicians. Analytics vendors that address integration requirements such as single-sign-on, structured data capture, workflow compatibility, and liability protection are positioned to secure faster renewals and larger enterprise agreements.

Prescriptive Analytics Records the Fastest Growth

Prescriptive analytics is forecast to advance at a 15.20% CAGR through 2031, making it the fastest-growing analytics category. Descriptive analytics accounted for 33.20% of revenue in 2025 and remains widely used for reporting and compliance. Healthcare providers are nevertheless moving toward predictive and prescriptive capabilities for initiatives connected to measurable clinical and financial results, including staffing optimization, workload management, and sepsis prevention.

Cleveland Clinic's prescriptive workload module reduced labor costs by 12% without lowering quality indicators. Results of this kind are encouraging healthcare executives to redirect budgets toward advanced algorithms. Vendors offering no-code interfaces and real-time explainability are also reducing adoption barriers, enabling mid-tier health systems to move from descriptive reporting to action-oriented recommendations.

Data Quality and Skills Gaps Continue to Limit Adoption

Persistent data quality and interoperability challenges remain key constraints. Sixty-eight percent of providers identify data inconsistencies, including divergent laboratory units, missing timestamps, and non-standard terminologies, as leading causes of analytics inaccuracies. Despite data exchange requirements under the 21st Century Cures Act, semantic interoperability remains difficult, requiring some organizations to dedicate 60-70% of project budgets to data cleansing rather than insight generation.

Rural hospitals face additional pressure because limited IT staffing restricts investment in data governance and extends implementation timelines. A shortage of healthcare data scientists further complicates adoption. Vendors offering pre-mapped vocabularies, automated normalization, streamlined integration, and system-level data quality tools are likely to gain an advantage as providers seek faster returns from clinical data analytics investments.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Cloud-first EHR modernisation initiatives

4.2.2 AI-assisted clinical decision support demand

4.2.3 Value-based-care reimbursement mandates

4.2.4 Rapid growth of real-world-evidence (RWE) trials

4.2.5 Rise of retail-health entrants leveraging analytics

4.2.6 Escalating cyber-insurance premiums tied to analytics maturity

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Persistent data-quality and interoperability gaps

4.3.2 Skills shortage of healthcare data scientists

4.3.3 Stringent state-level privacy regulations (e.g., CCPA)

4.3.4 Capital-budget freezes at rural providers

4.4 Industry Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape and Standards

4.6 Technological Outlook (Edge and AI analytics)

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.8 Assessment of COVID-19 Impact on the Industry

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Mode of Delivery

5.1.1 Cloud

5.1.2 On-premise

5.2 By Type

5.2.1 Descriptive Analytics

5.2.2 Diagnostic Analytics

5.2.3 Predictive Analytics

5.2.4 Prescriptive Analytics

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Operations Management

5.3.2 Financial Management

5.3.3 Population Health Management

5.3.4 Clinical Management

5.4 By End-user

5.4.1 Payers

5.4.2 Providers

5.5 By Country

5.5.1 United States

5.5.2 Canada

5.5.3 Mexico

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, LLC

6.4.2 Cerner Corporation (Oracle Cerner)

6.4.3 Health Catalyst, Inc.

6.4.4 International Business Machines Corporation

6.4.5 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

6.4.6 McKesson Corporation

6.4.7 Oracle Corporation

6.4.8 Siemens Healthineers AG

6.4.9 Epic Systems Corporation

6.4.10 Optum, Inc.

6.4.11 Medidata Solutions, Inc.

6.4.12 Qventus, Inc.

6.4.13 SAS Institute Inc.

6.4.14 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

6.4.15 InterSystems Corporation

6.4.16 athenahealth, Inc.

6.4.17 CitiusTech Healthcare Technology Pvt Ltd

6.4.18 MedeAnalytics, Inc.

6.4.19 Arcadia Solutions, LLC

6.4.20 WellSky Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-space and Unmet-need Assessment

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