MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-powered predictive maintenance cuts failures, while cloud and managed APM lower upfront costs, speed time to value, maximize uptime and extend asset life.

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Asset Performance Management (APM) Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report projects strong expansion for the global Asset Performance Management (APM) market, supported by AI-powered predictive analytics, digital twin technologies, cloud migration and stricter regulatory requirements. Valued at USD 26.64 Billion in 2025, the market is forecast to reach USD 66.80 Billion by 2035, advancing at a CAGR of approximately 12.2% from 2026-2035.

Demand for asset performance management solutions is rising as asset-intensive industries prioritize equipment reliability, operational efficiency and regulatory compliance. AI and machine learning are strengthening predictive maintenance capabilities by identifying anomalies, anticipating failures and improving maintenance scheduling. In sectors such as oil and gas, AI-powered predictive maintenance has reduced equipment failure rates by approximately 30%. More than 70% of large organizations globally have also started implementing predictive maintenance strategies that incorporate APM solutions.

The expansion of connected industrial infrastructure is creating additional opportunities for APM providers. The number of IoT-connected devices exceeded 30 billion globally by 2025, increasing the volume of real-time condition data available to asset monitoring platforms. This broader sensing environment allows industrial operators to conduct more detailed performance analysis while reducing data collection costs.

Market Size and Forecast



Market size in 2025: USD 26.64 Billion

Projected market size in 2035: USD 66.80 Billion

CAGR from 2026-2035: 12.2%

Largest regional market in 2025: North America Fastest-growing regional market: Asia Pacific

Regional Market Insights

North America accounted for more than 33% of global revenue in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 11.3% during the forecast period. Regional growth is being supported by widespread adoption of IoT-enabled monitoring platforms, substantial investment in aging infrastructure modernization and stringent environmental, safety and reliability regulations. These factors are encouraging utilities, manufacturers and other industrial operators to implement continuous asset monitoring and performance management systems.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market, with an estimated CAGR of approximately 13.2%. Rapid industrialization in China and India, government-backed infrastructure development and increased digital technology adoption across manufacturing and energy industries are strengthening regional demand.

Category and Industry Analysis

Asset Reliability Management held more than 33% of the market in 2024 and is expected to retain its leading position. Growth in this category reflects the need to maximize the uptime of high-value production assets through condition-based monitoring, failure mode analysis and AI-powered anomaly detection. These capabilities help operators extend asset service life and improve maintenance planning.

The Energy and Utilities segment represented more than 18% of market share in 2024. Utilities are integrating APM platforms with smart grid systems to oversee aging transmission and distribution networks, substations and renewable energy assets. The energy transition is also generating new requirements for emissions monitoring, grid stability analytics and renewable asset health assessment. GE Vernova, Siemens, ABB and IBM have positioned their APM portfolios to address these evolving operational priorities.

Cloud and Managed Services Drive Adoption

Cloud deployment is forecast to be the fastest-growing deployment type as organizations move away from on-premise systems. SaaS-based platforms and managed APM services lower upfront investment, accelerate implementation and provide continuous updates without extensive internal maintenance requirements. This shift is expanding adoption among mid-market operators that previously faced cost and infrastructure barriers.

According to the report, the combination of predictive analytics, connected devices, cloud scalability and regulatory pressure is establishing continuous asset monitoring as a core industrial capability. As organizations pursue higher reliability, lower maintenance costs and improved sustainability performance, investment in asset performance management platforms is expected to remain strong through 2035.

Key Topics Covered:

Asset Performance Management (APM) Market



Executive Summary

Market Size 2025-2026

Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F)

Key Demand Drivers

Key Players and Competitive Structure

Industry Best Practices

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Outlook

Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

Market Trends

Key Verticals

Key Regions

Key Market Opportunities and Risks

Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

Economic Summary



GDP Outlook



GDP Per Capita Growth



Inflation Trends



Democracy Index



Gross Public Debt Ratios



Balance of Payment (BoP) Position



Population Outlook



Urbanisation Trends



Country Risk Profiles

Business Climate

Asset Performance Management (APM) Market Analysis

Key Industry Highlights

Historical Market (2018-2025) Market Forecast (2026-2033)

Asset Performance Management (APM) Market by Category



Asset Reliability Management

Predictive Maintenance

Maintenance Planning

Others

Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Asset Performance Management (APM) Market by Deployment Type



On-Premise

Cloud

Hybrid

Others

Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Asset Performance Management (APM) Market by End-User Industry



Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Others

Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Asset Performance Management (APM) Market by Region



North America



United States of America

Canada

Europe



United Kingdom



Germany



France



Italy



Netherlands

Others

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



ASEAN



Australia

Others

Latin America



Brazil



Argentina



Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa



Saudi Arabia



United Arab Emirates



Nigeria



South Africa

Others

Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Market Dynamics



SWOT Analysis



Strengths



Weaknesses



Opportunities

Threats

Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Supplier's Power



Buyer's Power



Threat of New Entrants



Degree of Rivalry

Threat of Substitutes

Key Indicators of Demand Key Indicators of Price

Competitive Landscape



Supplier Selection

Key Global Players

Key Regional Players

Key Player Strategies

Company Profiles



IBM (USA)



Siemens (Germany)



GE Vernova (USA)



Schneider Electric (France)



SAP (Germany)



Oracle (USA)



Microsoft (USA)



Honeywell (USA)



Emerson (USA)

Others

Company Profile Parameters



Company Overview



Product Portfolio



Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications

List of Key Figures and Tables [21]

Companies Featured



IBM (USA)

Siemens (Germany)

GE Vernova (USA)

Schneider Electric (France)

SAP (Germany)

Oracle (USA)

Microsoft (USA)

Honeywell (USA) Emerson (USA)

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