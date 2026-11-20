Asset Performance Management (APM) Market Size, Share, Growth, And Forecast, 2026-2035 AI, Digital Twins, And Cloud Adoption Propel Market To USD 66.80 Billion By 2035
Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Asset Performance Management (APM) Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report projects strong expansion for the global Asset Performance Management (APM) market, supported by AI-powered predictive analytics, digital twin technologies, cloud migration and stricter regulatory requirements. Valued at USD 26.64 Billion in 2025, the market is forecast to reach USD 66.80 Billion by 2035, advancing at a CAGR of approximately 12.2% from 2026-2035.
Demand for asset performance management solutions is rising as asset-intensive industries prioritize equipment reliability, operational efficiency and regulatory compliance. AI and machine learning are strengthening predictive maintenance capabilities by identifying anomalies, anticipating failures and improving maintenance scheduling. In sectors such as oil and gas, AI-powered predictive maintenance has reduced equipment failure rates by approximately 30%. More than 70% of large organizations globally have also started implementing predictive maintenance strategies that incorporate APM solutions.
The expansion of connected industrial infrastructure is creating additional opportunities for APM providers. The number of IoT-connected devices exceeded 30 billion globally by 2025, increasing the volume of real-time condition data available to asset monitoring platforms. This broader sensing environment allows industrial operators to conduct more detailed performance analysis while reducing data collection costs.
Market Size and Forecast
- Market size in 2025: USD 26.64 Billion Projected market size in 2035: USD 66.80 Billion CAGR from 2026-2035: 12.2% Largest regional market in 2025: North America Fastest-growing regional market: Asia Pacific
Regional Market Insights
North America accounted for more than 33% of global revenue in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 11.3% during the forecast period. Regional growth is being supported by widespread adoption of IoT-enabled monitoring platforms, substantial investment in aging infrastructure modernization and stringent environmental, safety and reliability regulations. These factors are encouraging utilities, manufacturers and other industrial operators to implement continuous asset monitoring and performance management systems.
Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market, with an estimated CAGR of approximately 13.2%. Rapid industrialization in China and India, government-backed infrastructure development and increased digital technology adoption across manufacturing and energy industries are strengthening regional demand.
Category and Industry Analysis
Asset Reliability Management held more than 33% of the market in 2024 and is expected to retain its leading position. Growth in this category reflects the need to maximize the uptime of high-value production assets through condition-based monitoring, failure mode analysis and AI-powered anomaly detection. These capabilities help operators extend asset service life and improve maintenance planning.
The Energy and Utilities segment represented more than 18% of market share in 2024. Utilities are integrating APM platforms with smart grid systems to oversee aging transmission and distribution networks, substations and renewable energy assets. The energy transition is also generating new requirements for emissions monitoring, grid stability analytics and renewable asset health assessment. GE Vernova, Siemens, ABB and IBM have positioned their APM portfolios to address these evolving operational priorities.
Cloud and Managed Services Drive Adoption
Cloud deployment is forecast to be the fastest-growing deployment type as organizations move away from on-premise systems. SaaS-based platforms and managed APM services lower upfront investment, accelerate implementation and provide continuous updates without extensive internal maintenance requirements. This shift is expanding adoption among mid-market operators that previously faced cost and infrastructure barriers.
According to the report, the combination of predictive analytics, connected devices, cloud scalability and regulatory pressure is establishing continuous asset monitoring as a core industrial capability. As organizations pursue higher reliability, lower maintenance costs and improved sustainability performance, investment in asset performance management platforms is expected to remain strong through 2035.
Key Topics Covered:
Asset Performance Management (APM) Market
- Executive Summary Market Size 2025-2026 Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F) Key Demand Drivers Key Players and Competitive Structure Industry Best Practices Recent Trends and Developments Industry Outlook Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights Market Trends Key Verticals Key Regions Key Market Opportunities and Risks Key Initiatives by Stakeholders Economic Summary
- GDP Outlook GDP Per Capita Growth Inflation Trends Democracy Index Gross Public Debt Ratios Balance of Payment (BoP) Position Population Outlook Urbanisation Trends Country Risk Profiles Business Climate
Asset Performance Management (APM) Market by Category
- Asset Reliability Management Predictive Maintenance Maintenance Planning Others Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
Asset Performance Management (APM) Market by Deployment Type
- On-Premise Cloud Hybrid Others Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
Asset Performance Management (APM) Market by End-User Industry
- Energy and Utilities Manufacturing Healthcare Retail Others Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)
Asset Performance Management (APM) Market by Region
- North America
- United States of America Canada
- United Kingdom Germany France Italy Netherlands Others
- China Japan India ASEAN Australia Others
- Brazil Argentina Mexico Others
- Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Nigeria South Africa Others
Market Dynamics
- SWOT Analysis
- Strengths Weaknesses Opportunities Threats
- Supplier's Power Buyer's Power Threat of New Entrants Degree of Rivalry Threat of Substitutes
Competitive Landscape
- Supplier Selection Key Global Players Key Regional Players Key Player Strategies Company Profiles
- IBM (USA) Siemens (Germany) GE Vernova (USA) Schneider Electric (France) SAP (Germany) Oracle (USA) Microsoft (USA) Honeywell (USA) Emerson (USA) Others
- Company Overview Product Portfolio Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications
List of Key Figures and Tables [21]
Companies Featured
- IBM (USA) Siemens (Germany) GE Vernova (USA) Schneider Electric (France) SAP (Germany) Oracle (USA) Microsoft (USA) Honeywell (USA) Emerson (USA)
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