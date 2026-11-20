MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through intermodal routes that cut empty miles and damage, while specialized mass-timber handling and value-added services unlock higher-value freight and stronger margins.

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "United States Timber Logistics - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States timber logistics market was valued at USD 17.67 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 18.31 billion in 2026 to USD 21.56 billion by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.32% during the 2026-2031 forecast period. Growth is being supported by expanding engineered wood and mass timber applications, federal initiatives promoting active forest management, and greater adoption of intermodal freight solutions across major timber corridors.

Mass Timber and Engineered Wood Reshape Freight Requirements

Rising demand for mass timber and engineered wood in nonresidential construction is changing freight planning and handling requirements. Cross-laminated timber and glulam panels require specialized flatbed configurations, careful load sequencing, cargo protection, and precise unloading schedules. Because oversized panels can be difficult to store at construction sites, coordinated final-mile deliveries are essential to keeping installation crews productive and projects on schedule.

This shift is creating higher-value opportunities for timber logistics providers with specialized equipment and handling capabilities. Carriers that can offer reliable scheduling, secure transportation, and jobsite delivery coordination are positioned to benefit as engineered wood becomes a more established structural option in commercial and institutional construction.

Intermodal Timber Transportation Gains Momentum

Intermodal reloading is becoming an important component of the United States timber supply chain. Timber operators are increasingly combining rail and road transportation to reduce empty miles, improve asset utilization, and control long-distance freight costs. C.H. Robinson reported that intermodal contract prices increased 3.5% year over year in its April 2025 freight update, highlighting ongoing efforts to redesign transportation lanes and improve efficiency.

Long-haul lumber and pulp shipments are increasingly moving through inland terminals and port-linked rail nodes. These arrangements can reduce drayage expenses while limiting edge damage and moisture exposure during multi-day journeys. Logistics providers that integrate rail transportation and final-mile road delivery within one booking and visibility platform can offer greater consistency than operators relying exclusively on trucks.

Specialized Driver Shortages Constrain Capacity

A persistent shortage of qualified log truck drivers remains a key challenge for the United States timber logistics market. A 2025 review from the University of Georgia Center for Forest Business and the USDA Forest Service found that most log truck drivers were over 40, while relatively few workers under 30 were entering the profession. Many operators also manage smaller, older fleets, increasing insurance, maintenance, and fuel expenses while making it more difficult to compete with general freight employers on compensation.

Transportation can represent up to 40% of delivered wood costs in the United States South. As a result, limited driver availability can quickly affect mill procurement costs, shipment reliability, and carrier margins. The Forest Resources Association stated in September 2025 that CDL streamlining under the License Act of 2025 could support the sector. However, driver training, recruitment, and fleet renewal will require time. Greater use of intermodal transportation may help carriers reduce direct driver demand for higher-volume shipments.

Digital Traceability, Wildfires, and Weather Influence Operations



Digital chain-of-custody requirements are increasing as ESG-sensitive buyers and public procurement programs seek greater supply chain transparency.

Wildfire-driven salvage logging and distressed timber recovery are creating time-sensitive transportation and handling requirements. Seasonal road weight restrictions and severe weather continue to disrupt harvesting schedules, route availability, and delivery performance.

Transportation Services Retain the Largest Market Share

Transportation services accounted for 73.87% of the United States timber logistics market in 2025, confirming that line-haul activity remains the primary revenue source. Road freight continues to dominate harvest-to-mill and mill-to-distribution movements. Rail is more prominent on long-distance routes, including Southeast-to-Northeast lumber lanes and Pacific Northwest export corridors. Waterway transportation supports bulk biomass, wood chip, and log exports through Gulf and Atlantic gateways, while multimodal services are expanding alongside inland terminals and port-connected rail infrastructure.

Value-Added Services Offer Faster Growth

Value-added services are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.52% from 2026 to 2031, making them the fastest-growing service category. Demand is increasing for kiln-drying coordination, remanufacturing sequencing, digital track-and-trace capabilities, cross-docking, and customized handling. The USDA Forest Service's National Active Forest Management Strategy is also expected to support a steadier flow of managed and salvage timber requiring more sophisticated logistics services. Providers offering integrated solutions can capture stronger margins than pure-haul carriers competing primarily on price.

Overall, the United States timber logistics market is expected to advance steadily through 2031 as construction demand, forest management activity, intermodal transportation, and digital supply chain requirements reshape timber movement nationwide.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Demand for Mass Timber and Engineered Wood in Nonresidential Construction

4.2.2 Higher Intermodal Reloading to Reduce Empty Miles and Product Damage

4.2.3 Digital Chain-of-Custody Pressure from ESG-Sensitive Buyers and Public Procurement

4.2.4 Wildfire-Driven Salvage Logging and Distressed Timber Recovery

4.2.5 Rail and Port Slot Optimization for Longer-Distance Inbound and Export Flows

4.2.6 Shorter Lead Times from Regionalized Sawmill and Distribution Networks

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Driver Shortages in Specialized Timber Haulage

4.3.2 Seasonal Road Weight Restrictions and Weather Disruptions

4.3.3 Tight Chain-of-Custody and Emissions Compliance Costs

4.3.4 Fragmented Forest Access Roads and Loading Infrastructure

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Industry Rivalry

4.8 Impact of Geopolitical Events on the Market

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value in USD)

5.1 By Service

5.1.1 Transportation

5.1.1.1 Road

5.1.1.2 Rail

5.1.1.3 Waterway

5.1.1.4 Multimodal

5.1.2 Warehousing and Storage

5.1.3 Value-Added Services

5.2 By Timber Product Type

5.2.1 Industrial roundwood / logs

5.2.2 Fuelwood & biomass

5.2.3 Sawn timber & lumber

5.2.4 Engineered wood products

5.2.5 Pulpwood, chips, and fibre

5.2.6 Pellets and briquettes

5.2.7 Other Timber Types

5.3 By End-Use Industry

5.3.1 Construction & Infrastructure

5.3.2 Pulp & Paper Industry

5.3.3 Furniture Manufacturing

5.3.4 Packaging Industry

5.3.5 Energy & Biomass Industry

5.3.6 Other End-Use Industries

5.4 By Geography

5.4.1 Northeast

5.4.2 Southwest

5.4.3 West

5.4.4 Southeast

5.4.5 Midwest

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

6.4.2 Schneider National, Inc.

6.4.3 Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.

6.4.4 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

6.4.5 XPO, Inc.

6.4.6 FedEx Corporation

6.4.7 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.

6.4.8 Landstar System, Inc.

6.4.9 Werner Enterprises, Inc.

6.4.10 ArcBest Corporation

6.4.11 Hub Group, Inc.

6.4.12 Ryder System, Inc.

6.4.13 Estes Express Lines

6.4.14 Saia, Inc.

6.4.15 TFI International Inc.

6.4.16 Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc.

6.4.17 Maverick Transportation, LLC

6.4.18 Anderson Trucking Service, Inc.

6.4.19 Melton Truck Lines, Inc.

6.4.20 PS Logistics, LLC

6.4.21 PGT Trucking, Inc.

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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