MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROI opportunities center on automated empty-container yards, inland and off-dock expansion, faster repositioning, and bundled maintenance, reefer and value-added services.

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Asia-Pacific Container Depot Logistics - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific container depot logistics market was valued at USD 35.12 billion in 2025 and is forecast to increase from USD 37.27 billion in 2026 to USD 49.47 billion by 2031, registering a 5.83% CAGR during 2026-2031. Market growth is being supported by the expansion of manufacturing activity in Vietnam, India, and Indonesia, which is directing cargo through a broader network of inland and coastal logistics corridors.

Rising Container Repositioning Across Export-Led Hubs

Uneven container flows continue to create strong demand for repositioning services across Asia-Pacific. Export-heavy locations require faster access to empty containers, increasing sorting, inspection, repair, storage, and staging activity at empty container depots. In early 2026, carriers repositioned equipment from Europe to China and Southeast Asia after European depot utilization exceeded 90%.

Empty container management is becoming a specialized revenue stream for off-dock yards rather than a supporting activity. Shipping lines are placing greater emphasis on depot operators that offer rapid container identification, disciplined yard operations, digital visibility, and shorter turnaround times. These requirements are strengthening investment in automated gates, equipment tracking, and advanced yard management systems.

Expansion of Inland Dry Ports and ICD Networks

Investment in inland dry ports and inland container depots remains a major growth driver for the Asia-Pacific container depot logistics market. Container Corporation of India expanded its logistics footprint to more than 190 locations, including 68 terminals, while facilities were commissioned at Dalpatpur, Kanpur Logistics Park, and Kadakola. Vietnam approved 19 ICDs in its development plans, including Cai Mep and Tan Cang-Moc Bai, while Bangladesh removed foreign ownership caps on ICD facilities to encourage international investment.

China's multimodal action plan for 2026-2030 also calls for direct rail siding access at major logistics parks and stronger rail-sea connections with inland industrial zones. As customs clearance, storage, consolidation, and value-added logistics services move inland, depot operators are gaining a larger role in regional supply chains.

Depot-Grade Land Costs Challenge Market Expansion

Scarcity and cost inflation for depot-grade land near ports and industrial corridors remain significant constraints. Industrial land prices in Thailand's Eastern Economic Corridor increased by 20-30% over the past 2 years, while vacancy across industrial estates declined to 6.2%. Similar pressures are affecting major port corridors where operators require hardstand capacity, efficient truck access, and infrastructure for reefer handling, washing, and maintenance.

Established operators with legacy land holdings retain a cost advantage, while newer entrants are increasingly considering outer-metro locations. However, longer transport distances, toll charges, and higher trucking costs can reduce the competitiveness of these sites. Other operational challenges include manual processes, limited interoperability between depot IT systems, and infrastructure requirements associated with temperature-controlled cargo.

Inland and Empty Container Depots Lead Segment Growth

Inland container depots represented 41.13% of the Asia-Pacific container depot logistics market in 2025, supported by their importance as customs, rail, and cargo transfer points across major export corridors. China's objective to expand rail-sea intermodal volumes by 15% annually through 2027 is expected to reinforce this position.

Empty container depots are forecast to be the fastest-growing depot category, with an 8.69% CAGR through 2031. Equipment imbalances are increasing the need for dedicated storage, inspection, maintenance, and repositioning capacity. RSA Global announced an INR 2,580 crore (USD 305 million) automated empty container facility in India's JNPA ecosystem, designed to handle more than 50,000 TEUs per month. The development includes automated storage and retrieval, OCR-enabled gates, and digital yard management. Similar higher-efficiency facilities are expected to gain momentum in Vietnam and Indonesia.

Storage, Maintenance, and Value-Added Services Gain Importance

Container storage services accounted for 33.94% of the market in 2025, making storage the largest service category. Growth reflects persistent trade imbalances, longer dwell periods at congested logistics nodes, and increased use of inventory buffers by shippers.

Container maintenance and repair services are projected to record the fastest service growth, with a 9.84% CAGR through 2031. Stricter inspection requirements and an aging global container fleet are increasing demand for repair capacity. Container handling remains an important revenue source, although greater standardization is placing more pressure on scale, automation, and yard productivity.

Bonded warehousing, cross-docking, relabeling, container modification, and cold storage are also becoming more important as depot operators develop integrated logistics platforms. Yusen Logistics' cold storage expansion in Binh Duong illustrates growing demand for facilities that combine storage, temperature control, and supporting logistics services. The Asia-Pacific container depot logistics industry is consequently shifting from stand-alone yard operations toward broader, technology-enabled service platforms.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview and Importance of Container Depot Logistics

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Container Repositioning Needs Across Export-Led Hubs

4.2.2 Expansion of Inland Dry Port and ICD Networks

4.2.3 Growth in Reefer Throughput and Temperature-Controlled Cargo Handling

4.2.4 Shift Toward Digital Yard Visibility and Asset Tracking

4.2.5 Port Congestion Deflection Into Off-Dock and Inland Depots

4.2.6 Demand for Bonded, Free-Trade-Zone Linked Value-Added Services

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Scarcity and Cost Inflation of Depot-Grade Land Near Major Corridors

4.3.2 Manual Operations and Low Interoperability Across Depot IT Systems

4.3.3 Uneven Customs Digitization Slowing Cross-Border Container Release

4.3.4 Power Reliability and Water Constraints for Wash and Reefer Support Operations

4.4 Regulatory Framework

4.5 Value Chain and Distribution Channel Architecture Analysis

4.6 Technology Innovations Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Rivalry Among Competitors

4.8 Container Throughput Trends

4.9 Import-Export Trade Analysis

4.10 Port and Terminal Infrastructure Analysis

4.11 Sustainability and ESG Analysis

4.12 Evolution of Container Depot Logistics Market

4.13 Impact of Geo-Political Events on Supply Chain Shifts

5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts (Value, 2026-2031)

5.1 By Depot Type

5.1.1 Inland Container Depots (ICDs)

5.1.2 Container Freight Stations (CFS)

5.1.3 Empty Container Depots (ECDs)

5.1.4 Port-Based Container Depots

5.2 By Service Type

5.2.1 Container Storage Services

5.2.2 Container Handling Services

5.2.3 Container Maintenance and Repair (M&R) Services

5.2.4 Container Cleaning & Washing Services

5.2.5 Other Value-Added Logistics Services

5.3 By Container Type

5.3.1 Dry Containers

5.3.2 Reefer Containers

5.4 By Trade Orientation

5.4.1 International/Transshipment Container Handling

5.4.2 Domestic Container Movement

5.5 By Country

5.5.1 China

5.5.2 Japan

5.5.3 India

5.5.4 South Korea

5.5.5 Australia

5.5.6 Indonesia

5.5.7 Singapore

5.5.8 Vietnam

5.5.9 Thailand

5.5.10 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Key Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 DP World

6.4.2 PSA International

6.4.3 Hutchison Ports

6.4.4 China COSCO Shipping Ports Limited

6.4.5 Container Corporation of India Limited

6.4.6 Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd.

6.4.7 Nippon Express Holdings, Inc.

6.4.8 Qube Holdings Limited

6.4.9 Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited

6.4.10 Sumitomo Warehouse Co., Ltd.

6.4.11 Kamigumi Co., Ltd.

6.4.12 Gulftainer Company Limited

6.4.13 APM Terminals

6.4.14 China Merchants Port Holdings

6.4.15 International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI)

6.4.16 Kintetsu World Express (KWE)

6.4.17 SITC Logistics

6.4.18 Gemadept Corporation

6.4.19 Hind Terminals Pvt. Ltd.

6.4.20 Arshiya Ltd.

6.4.21 Associated Container Terminals Ltd. (ACTL)

6.4.22 Flinders Port Holdings

7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

7.1 White-space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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