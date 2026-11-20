MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Milestone fueled by CEO Vera Muzzillo's leadership and vision.

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proforma, the largest family-owned and operated technology and business success leader in the print and promotional products industry, is celebrating a record-breaking number of award wins in 2026, a testament to the guidance and strategic direction of CEO Vera Muzzillo. The record-setting achievement spans multiple areas, including workplace culture, business growth, and leadership excellence.

Among the year's accolades were numerous honors recognizing Proforma's continued expansion and influence across print and promo. The company was ranked among the top five Distributors on both the PPAI 100 and ASI Counselor Top 40 lists, was named a Print & Promo Marketing Top Print Distributor, and earned four Graphic Design USA In-House American Design Awards. Additionally, Proforma was recognized as the #3 largest franchisor by the Tampa Bay Business Journal, named to the Forbes 2027 Best-in-State Companies list, ranked on the Franchise Times' Top 400 list of largest franchise systems, and more than two dozen of Proforma Distributors earned placement on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies.

“Vera has built a Network committed to empowering Distributor success, and that mission shows up in everything Proforma does,” said Jennifer Herrera, Distributor Owner of Inc.5000-recognized company A&G Marketing Group Powered by Proforma and Gulf Coast Representative & Secretary of Proforma's OAC.“The recognitions Proforma has received throughout 2026 are a direct reflection of the leadership, culture, and opportunities that make this such an empowering Network to be part of.”

Proforma's success extends beyond business performance, with the organization also earning widespread recognition for its people-first culture. Earlier this year, Proforma achieved a clean sweep of all eight Top Workplaces Cultural Excellence Awards for which it was nominated, an accomplishment attained by only 5% of participating organizations. Additional honors included recognition as a Northeast Ohio Top Workplace, #1 Large Distributor for ASI Best Places to Work, PPAI Greatest Company to Work For, Top Women-Led Workplace, and Top Remote Workplace.

“Business growth and industry recognition are certainly worth celebrating, but what makes these awards especially meaningful is that they also recognize the people who make success possible,” said Tim Nale, Chief Brand Officer at Proforma.“Seeing Proforma's culture and commitment to one another acknowledged on such a large scale is something we're incredibly proud of.”

Proforma's award-winning year reflects the strength of its Executive and Leadership Teams, led by CEO Vera Muzzillo's extraordinary vision for success. Earlier this year, Vera secured a top 10 placement on ASI Counselor's Power 50 list for the twenty-first year in a row, while Proforma's Chief Revenue Officer, Brian Roney, was named to the Tampa Bay Business Journal's 40 Under 40 list.

“We're honored to be recognized across so many facets of our business, from workplace culture and leadership excellence to growth and expansion,” said Doug Kordel, President and Chief Legal Officer at Proforma.“Under Vera's guidance, it is no question that we'll continually be challenged to think bigger, innovate boldly, and create even greater opportunities to empower Distributor success and move the industry forward.”

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About Proforma

With nearly 50 years of experience, Proforma is the largest family-owned and operated technology and business success leader in printing, promotional products, packaging, and eCommerce solutions. Proforma's investment of more than $50 million in technology reinforces its presence as an industry leader and supports its mission to empower Distributor Owner success. In 2026, Safeguard joined the Proforma Family, bringing over 70 years of expertise as a trusted provider of print and promotional products solutions. To date, over 150 Proforma Distributor Owners have earned spots on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies, with many accomplishing recurring recognitions. More than 300 Distributor Owners have achieved membership in Proforma's Million and Multi-Million-Dollar Club, earning annual sales ranging from $1 million to nearly $50 million.

To learn more about Proforma, visit Proforma.com.

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Proforma Celebrates Record-Breaking Year of Award Wins

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