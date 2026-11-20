The Phoenix roofing contractor adds another recognition to a growing run of awards in recent months.

- Chad ThomasPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Allstate Roofing has been named a Best of 2026 Award Winner by BusinessRate in the Roofing Contractor category for Phoenix, Arizona. The recognition adds to a series of awards received by the family-owned roofing company over the past several months, marking a period of continued recognition for its work in the local roofing industry.For a company that has served Arizona homeowners for 25 years, each new award represents another milestone in a business built around the practical demands of roofing: protecting homes, completing projects responsibly and maintaining relationships with customers long after the work is finished.The Phoenix Best of 2026 award, presented under the name Phoenix Roofers by Allstate Roofing Contractors, is identified on the award plaque as powered by Google Reviews. The recognition places Allstate Roofing among the businesses receiving distinction in the Phoenix roofing contractor category for 2026.Rather than viewing the award as an isolated achievement, Allstate Roofing sees the recent series of honors as part of a larger story about its continued presence in the Arizona market. Roofing is an industry where customers must place significant trust in a contractor, often when protecting one of their largest investments. Consistency, communication and accountability remain important considerations when homeowners select a company for roof repairs or replacement.The company operates with an emphasis on having experienced roofing professionals oversee projects from beginning to completion. This hands-on approach reflects its commitment to maintaining oversight of the work being performed and keeping customers informed throughout the process.“Every award is appreciated, but what matters most is continuing to earn the trust of the people who hire us,” said Chad Thomas, owner of Allstate Roofing.“We know that a roof is an important investment, and our responsibility is to take that seriously on every project. The recognition we have received in recent months is encouraging, and it motivates us to keep doing the work the right way.”As Allstate Roofing adds the Phoenix Best of 2026 distinction to its recent recognitions, the company remains focused on the work behind the awards: serving Arizona property owners, maintaining professional standards and continuing to build its reputation in the communities it serves.

Chad Thomas

Allstate Roofing Inc

+1 602-484-7663

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Allstate Roofing Earns Phoenix Best of 2026 Award Amid Series of Recent Honors News Provided By Allstate Roofing Inc November 20, 2026, 16:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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