By verifying eligibility for Medicare Savings Programs and Extra Help, individuals can reduce costs while receiving coverage through Health Alliance Plan.

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Health Alliance Plan wants to help Medicare-eligible individuals determine whether they qualify for assistance during this year's annual enrollment period (AEP) to help with Medicare premiums and prescription drug costs. Medicare assistance can save recipients hundreds of dollars each year, allowing them to allocate funds to other areas of their lives.Michigan residents can save on care by enrolling in Medicare Savings Programs, which help with premium costs, and Extra Help, which reduces prescription drug costs. While eligible individuals can apply for assistance throughout the year, understanding assistance programs during the AEP, which runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, may help with financial and coverage planning for the year ahead.“At Health Alliance Plan, we look for all the ways we can support our members in lowering the barriers to quality care,” said Margaret Anderson, president of Health Alliance Plan.“By determining their eligibility for assistance, our members can reduce the amount they're paying for overall medical costs. Coupled with one of Health Alliance Plan's many coverage options, these programs can help make quality care and prescription drug coverage more affordable for Medicare-eligible individuals.”How does Medicare work?Medicare is available to most U.S. residents over age 65. Those with a qualified disability may be eligible earlier. Medicare consists of four parts, each covering a different area of healthcare.- Medicare Part A covers inpatient hospital care, care from skilled nursing facilities and some home healthcare. It is available at no cost for most people.- Medicare Part B covers inpatient and outpatient doctor visits, durable medical equipment and some services not covered by Part A. If you receive Social -Security benefits, the Part B premium is usually deducted from your monthly check.- Medicare Part C, which includes Parts A and B plus additional benefits, is also known as Medicare Advantage. Many Medicare Advantage plans feature prescription drug coverage.- Medicare Part D helps cover the cost of prescription drugs.Saving on prescription drug costs: Extra Help/Medicare Part DMedicare-eligible individuals who meet certain income requirements may qualify for Extra Help. This subsidy, run by the Social Security Administration, pays Part D prescription plan premiums up to a set amount, eliminates the deductible and caps copays for generic drugs and for brand-name drugs.If you qualify for Extra Help, your costs for prescription drugs will be one of the following with Health Alliance Plan coverage, depending on the amount of Extra Help for which you qualify:LIS Copay Level 1- LIS Drug Copay Generic ($5.80)- LIS Drug Copay All Other Drugs ($14.40)LIS Copay Level 2- LIS Drug Copay Generic ($1.65)- LIS Drug Copay All Other Drugs ($5)LIS Copay Level 3- LIS Drug Copay Generic ($0)- LIS Drug Copay All Other Drugs ($0)Extra Help is only for Part D prescription costs, not for medical benefits.Those enrolled in Health Alliance Plan coverage in addition to Extra Help will have designated premiums based on their HMO or PPO plan:HAP Senior Plus Henry Ford Tiered Access (HMO)- Your Premium After Extra Help *: $95HAP Medicare Superior (HMO)- Your Premium After Extra Help *: $0Henry Ford Select (HMO)- Your Premium After Extra Help *: $0HAP Senior Plus (HMO-POS)- Your Premium After Extra Help *: $105HAP Medicare Complete Duals (HMO D-SNP)- Your Premium After Extra Help *: $0HAP Medicare Diabetes and Heart (HMO C-SNP)- Your Premium After Extra Help *: $0HAP Medicare Connect (HMO)- Your Premium After Extra Help *: $0HAP Medicare Explore (PPO)- Your Premium After Extra Help *: $0HAP Medicare Prime (PPO)- Your Premium After Extra Help *: $0HAP Member Assist (PPO)- Your Premium After Extra Help *: $0HAP Senior Plus (PPO)- Your Premium After Extra Help *: $158.70HAP Medicare Complete Assist (PPO D-SNP)- Your Premium After Extra Help *: $0* You must continue to pay your Medicare Part B premium. If you have a late enrollment penalty, it will still apply.Saving on premiums: Medicare Savings ProgramsTo assess eligibility for assistance with healthcare premiums, recipients should consider which Medicare Savings Program is a fit for their needs. Run by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Medicare Savings Programs pay certain premium costs through Medicare Part A and Medicare Part B. To qualify, individuals must meet certain asset and income limits. The following programs help cover Part A and B costs, depending on income:- Qualified Medicare Beneficiary- Covers Part A and Part B premiums and coinsurance- Has an income limit of $1,350 per month for single people and $1,824 per month for married couples- Specified Low-Income Medicare Beneficiary- Covers the monthly Medicare Part B premium- Has an income limit of up to $1,616 per month for single people and $2,184 for married couples- Qualifying Individual Program- Covers the monthly Medicare Part B premium on a first-come basis- Has an income limit of up to $1,816 per month for single people and $2,455 per month for married couples“Members enrolled in healthcare coverage through Health Alliance Plan can trust that we are using the most up-to-date information we can obtain to apply the correct cost-reducing programs to their plans,” explained Anderson.“We call this the 'best available evidence.' We carefully evaluate this information so when something changes in a member's life, we can ensure they are getting quality care while using the proper programs to ease the burden of premium and prescription drug costs.”How to determine your eligibilityTo determine eligibility for assistance with Medicare premiums, recipients can contact the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services at 800-803-7174, or reach out to a free, unbiased Medicare counselor through Michigan's MI Options Program.To determine if you qualify for Extra Help for prescription drug costs, call:- Medicare: (800) 633-4227, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. TTY/TDD users should call (877) 486-2048.- Social Security Administration: (800) 772-1213 (TTY: 711) between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.- Michigan Healthcare Help Line: (855) 789-5610. TTY users should call (866) 501-5656.++About Health Alliance Plan by Henry Ford HealthHealth Alliance Plan by Henry Ford Health is designed to transform what health insurance delivers-not just inside one network, but wherever you get care across Michigan. We handle complexity so you never carry it alone. And while rooted in Henry Ford Health's comprehensive high-value care model, we partner with a broad network of doctors, hospitals, employers, and community organizations to advance the health, care and wellbeing of over half a million members across Michigan and counting. Together, we coordinate, connect and advocate-connecting members directly to the high-quality care and coverage they need.Health Alliance Plan of Michigan has HMO, HMO C-SNP, HMO-POS and PPO plans with Medicare contracts. HAP Medicare Complete Duals (HMO D-SNP) and HAP Medicare Complete Assist (PPO D-SNP) are Medicare health plans with a Medicare contract and a contract with the Michigan Medicaid Program. Enrollment depends on contract renewals.

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How to Determine Eligibility for Assistance with Medicare Premiums and Prescription Drug Costs News Provided By VVK PR + Creative November 20, 2026, 16:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry



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