MENAFN - EIN Presswire)– Steinberg Law Firm has been named to the 2027 Regional Tier 1“Best Law Firms” rankings by Best Lawyers® in Charleston for Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs and Workers' Compensation Law – Claimants. The recognition places the Lowcountry law firm among a select group of practices identified for high performance in those areas within the local legal market.

Steinberg Law Firm was ranked in Regional Tier 1 in the 2027 edition of Best Law Firms for the Charleston, S.C., metropolitan area in four practice areas: Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs, Workers' Compensation Law – Claimants and Workers' Compensation Law – Employers.

Regional Tier 1 is the highest ranking a law firm can receive in the Best Law Firms® list for a specific geographic market and practice area. Firms in this category are those that score within a defined percentage of the highest-rated firms in their region and field, according to Best Lawyers' methodology.

“Injury victims and injured workers in the Charleston area face significant financial and personal uncertainty, and they rely on counsel to guide them through complex systems,” Michael Jordan of Steinberg Law Firm said in a statement.“This ranking reflects that peers and clients have taken the time to evaluate our work in those matters.”

In addition to its 2027 honors, Steinberg Law Firm previously earned United States (2026 Edition) Regional Tier 1 rankings in Charleston, S.C., for Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs and Workers' Compensation Law – Claimants, according to its Best Law Firms profile.

“Any ranking of this kind carries a responsibility to maintain the level of work that led to it,” partner and attorney Steven Goldberg said.“We view feedback from peers and clients as a reminder to continue improving how we investigate cases, communicate with clients and present matters in court and in negotiations.”

The firm recently secured a $25 million settlement in a Dorchester County truck collision case and a $2.5 million settlement for the family of a nursing home resident who fell outside a memory care facility.

Steinberg Law Firm has offices in North Charleston, Summerville, and Goose Creek and represents clients across the Lowcountry in personal injury and workers' compensation cases. The firm's work includes claims involving car crashes, trucking accidents, nursing home neglect, workplace injuries, and other incidents involving serious injuries or wrongful death.

To learn more about the firm, visit .

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Steinberg Law Firm Received 2027 Regional Tier 1 'Best Law Firms' Ranking in Charleston for Personal Injury and Workers' Compensation News Provided By Law Firm Newswire November 20, 2026, 16:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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