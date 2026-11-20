MENAFN - EIN Presswire)– The Chicago car accident attorneys of Briskman Briskman & Greenberg have obtained a $2.4 million out-of-court settlement on behalf of an elderly passenger injured in a multi-vehicle car accident. The client sustained severe injuries to the cervical spine, the portion of the spine that supports the head and protects the spinal cord in the neck.

Multi-vehicle car accident cases are frequently complicated because the drivers and their insurance companies quarrel over fault and allocation of damages.

“Our client did nothing wrong. They were simply a passenger, and they paid a heavy physical price for the mistakes of several other drivers,” said Paul Greenberg, Managing Member and auto accident attorney of Briskman Briskman & Greenberg.“Multi-vehicle collisions tend to produce finger-pointing between drivers and their insurers. Our job was to cut through that and make sure our client was fully compensated.”

Cervical spine injuries can be especially serious for older adults. Recovery often takes longer, may require surgery or extended rehabilitation, and can permanently affect mobility and independence. The settlement accounts for both the client's past medical expenses and the client's future pain and limitations.

“Insurance companies sometimes assume an older injury victim will accept less,” said Gavin Pearlman, a Member and auto accident attorney at Briskman Briskman & Greenberg.“Illinois law protects injured people regardless of age.”

The case was resolved without going to trial. Greenberg noted that thorough preparation, including a detailed documentation of the client's injuries and medical prognosis, placed the firm in a strong position to negotiate a full recovery.

“Anyone hurt as a passenger in a car accident should know they have rights, and that those rights may extend to more than one driver's insurance policy,” Greenberg added.“Speaking with an attorney early can make a significant difference in the outcome.”

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Briskman Briskman & Greenberg Secures $2.4 Million Settlement for Elderly Passenger Injured in a Car Accident News Provided By Law Firm Newswire November 20, 2026, 16:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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