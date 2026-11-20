MENAFN - EIN Presswire)– Licensed by the State Bar of California since 2009, Ferro has practiced family law in the Bay Area throughout her career, concentrating on domestic violence, child custody and custodial timeshare, and support matters. She earned her J.D. from Santa Clara University School of Law in 2009, where she interned for the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office, and earlier served as a judicial intern with the court's Family Law Facilitator in 2007. Before joining Reel Fathers Rights, she served as a staff attorney at the Santa Clara County Superior Court Self Help Center, assisting litigants representing themselves in family law matters, was Of Counsel at the Step Forward Foundation in Morgan Hill, a nonprofit serving survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking, and ran her own law firm for more than 14 years. She has completed a 40 hour domestic violence training through ACCI and the 40 hour mediation training required of California court attorneys. Fluent in Spanish and Portuguese, Ferro works directly with fathers who speak Spanish or Portuguese and their families. She earned her B.S. in Business Administration from San Francisco State University in 1991 and is a member of the Santa Clara County Bar Association.

“Nathalie Ferro knows Silicon Valley family court from the inside out, and that is exactly what fathers in the Bay Area need,” said Mark Reel Jr., Founder and CEO of Reel Fathers Rights.“She has sat where the dad representing himself sits, she has worked inside the courthouse that decides these cases, and she has spent more than a decade fighting for clients in private practice. Custody and restraining order cases turn on preparation and on knowing how that courtroom actually runs. Nathalie brings that preparation to every father she represents. We are proud to have her as part of our team.”

Allegations of domestic violence, neglect, and child abuse often surface in family court at the moment they can do the most damage. A request for a domestic violence restraining order under Family Code section 6300 can produce temporary orders that keep a father away from his children before he has said a word in his own defense. Ferro's years inside the Santa Clara County court system, and her work with survivors through the Step Forward Foundation, give her a clear view of how these allegations are presented and how they can be tested. She focuses on whether the evidence actually supports the claims being made, and she prepares fathers for the hearings where custody and safety orders are decided.

Much of her practice involves contested child custody and parenting time disputes, requests to modify existing custody or visitation orders, and child and spousal support matters, including disputes over income available for support. She also litigates divorce and legal separation, the division of community property, prenuptial agreements, and adoption. Where opposing counsel will engage, Ferro works cooperatively toward settlements built to last, which keeps conflict and cost down for everyone involved, the children included. Where that is not possible, she is ready to try the case. Her longstanding ties to Silicon Valley and to the attorneys who practice there shape how she handles every matter from the firm's San Jose office.

From the firm's San Jose office, Ferro represents fathers in family court across Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo, and Santa Cruz Counties, including:

Santa Clara County: Family Justice Center Courthouse, San Jose Alameda County: Hayward Hall of Justice, Hayward Contra Costa County: Peter L. Spinetta Family Law Center, Martinez San Mateo County: Hall of Justice and Records, Redwood City Santa Cruz County: Watsonville Courthouse, Watsonville

For more information about Reel Fathers Rights, visit ReelFathersRights

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Reel Fathers Rights Adds Senior Trial Attorney Nathalie Ferro to Its Bay Area Team, Serving Fathers Across the San Francisco Bay Area News Provided By Law Firm Newswire November 20, 2026, 16:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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