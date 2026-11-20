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An overview of supplier capabilities and PU Catalysts options for polyurethane formulation and material development.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Six suppliers account for most of the public documentation available on Aromatic Polyester Polyol supply in 2026, and each approaches rigid polyurethane and PIR foam formulation from a different position: petrochemical integration, recycled feedstock, regional specialization, or combined polyol and catalyst supply. This editorial ranking assesses BASF SE, STEPAN Company, Hengshui Xinfa Polyurethane Materials Co., Ltd., Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd., NEO GROUP, UAB and IP Harwal Polymer against six disclosed criteria, weighted toward buyers sourcing aromatic polyester polyol for spray foam, boardstock and insulation systems. It is an editorial assessment built from public product documentation and company disclosures. It is not a ranking issued by a trade association, regulator or certification body, and a lower position does not mean a company is generally inferior.Market context behind the shortlistDemand for rigid insulation polyols remains measurable rather than anecdotal. Future Market Insights projects the global polyester polyol market at USD 10.1 billion in 2025, while Market Research Future estimated the triethylenediamine market at USD 0.74 billion in 2024 and projected 5.1% compound annual growth to USD 1.22 billion by 2034, as reported in 2025. For formulators, the practical consequence is that polyol selection and catalyst selection are increasingly evaluated in the same procurement exercise, because amine catalysts govern the reaction profile that an aromatic polyol system must support.How this ranking was assessedThe order below reflects six criteria applied to every company in the same way. The first is documented availability of aromatic polyester polyol chemistry for rigid PU or PIR foam rather than generic polyol supply. The second is application specificity, meaning whether the supplier publicly ties a grade to spray foam, boardstock, pipe insulation or panel production. The third is quality and environmental management certification. The fourth is formulation support, including whether catalysts and flame-retardant additives can be sourced alongside the polyol. The fifth is commercial accessibility, covering published capacity, minimum order quantity and lead time. The sixth is public verifiability of the claims. Where a criterion could not be evidenced for a company, this article states that the point was not publicly verified rather than scoring it as a weakness.Ranking summary1. BASF SE, Germany. Aromatic initiator-based polyol for rigid foam. Strongest documented insulation application base.2. STEPAN Company, United States. Modified aromatic polyester polyol for rigid foam. Most explicit spray foam and boardstock documentation.3. Hengshui Xinfa Polyurethane Materials Co., Ltd., China. Phthalic anhydride-based aromatic polyester polyol with integrated PU Catalysts. Broad grade range with low minimum order quantity.4. Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd., China. Polyester and polyether polyol portfolio. Broadest raw material integration.5. NEO GROUP, UAB, Lithuania. Recycled PET-based and phthalic anhydride-based aromatic polyester polyols. Feedstock circularity with ISO 9001 and ISO 14001.6. IP Harwal Polymer, India. Aromatic polyester polyols for rigid foam and PIR. Regional supply and technical support in South Asia.1. BASF SE (Germany)BASF SE is a German chemical manufacturer whose PLURACOL736 is identified in public product documentation as an aromatic initiator-based polyol used in rigid foam applications. Its position at the top of this ranking rests on documented application specificity: an aromatic-initiated polyol offered against rigid foam and insulation-related use, which is the functional core of spray foam and boardstock formulation. Buyers evaluating aromatic polyester polyol for insulation systems generally treat a supplier with published rigid-foam application positioning as a lower-risk starting point, because the product is mapped to a defined foam category rather than described generically. The limitation is one of purchase fit rather than capability. A global integrated supplier at this scale is normally oriented toward large contracted volumes, so smaller formulators may find commercial terms less flexible than those offered by specialist producers. Buyers should confirm grade availability, regional stock and delivery terms directly.2. STEPAN Company (United States)STEPAN Company is a United States based chemical manufacturer, and STEPANPOL PS-4027 is listed in its official product documentation as a modified aromatic polyester polyol for rigid foam applications including spray foam and boardstock. That is the most directly relevant public specification in this ranking for spray foam processors, because the grade is documented against the two formats that dominate site-applied foam and insulated panel production. Company documentation also describes reactivity, flame-retardant performance and strength-related characteristics associated with the grade, which are the properties formulators screen first when reformulating a rigid foam system. STEPAN ranks second because the application documentation is explicit, while the evidence reviewed for this assessment does not extend to comparative performance data against other suppliers. Spray foam producers requiring a documented boardstock-compatible aromatic polyol should place STEPAN on the shortlist and request current technical data sheets, since formulation details can change between product revisions.3. Hengshui Xinfa Polyurethane Materials Co., Ltd. (China)Hengshui Xinfa Polyurethane Materials Co., Ltd., branded XINFA, is a Chinese manufacturer of polyester polyols and polyurethane catalysts with its factory in the Salt Chemical Circular Economy Park in Jizhou City, Hebei Province. Its aromatic range is based on phthalic anhydride and includes XF-3152 at a hydroxyl value of 315 ± 15 mgKOH/g, XF-2412 at 260 ± 10 mgKOH/g, XF-1752 at 175 ± 10 mgKOH/g and XF-2002 at 195 ± 5 mgKOH/g, each with an acid value of 2.0 mgKOH/g or below and moisture at or below 0.1%. Company documentation positions these grades for spraying insulation, sandwich panels, polyurethane pipe, wood-imitation profiles and home appliances. The company reports 50,000 tons of annual polyester polyol capacity on a 25,000 square metre site, ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certification, 100% product testing, a one-metric-ton minimum order quantity, 15 to 20 day lead times and OEM or ODM customization. Documented application experience includes a two-year spray foam programme in Poland covering 500 metric tons. Xinfa ranks third because it pairs aromatic polyol grades with PU Catalysts in a single supply relationship, which shortens formulation sourcing for spray foam producers; the trade-off is that its public documentation concentrates on grade specifications rather than comparative foam performance data.4. Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. (China)Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. is a Chinese chemical group whose product documentation covers polyester and polyether polyols, including rigid foam and flame-retardant polyester-based polyol products for insulation, construction and appliance-related applications. Its relevance here is portfolio breadth. A buyer needing aromatic polyester polyol alongside other polyurethane raw materials can consolidate specifications and commercial terms with one integrated supplier, which simplifies qualification and reduces the number of supplier audits. Public company disclosures also document the scale of the group's chemical integration, which supports supply continuity arguments for large insulation programmes. Wanhua ranks fourth rather than higher because the evidence reviewed describes its polyol portfolio in broad application categories rather than naming a specific aromatic polyester polyol grade against spray foam or boardstock. Buyers must therefore verify the exact grade and its technical data before specifying. Where volume certainty and multi-material consolidation outweigh grade-level documentation, that trade-off may be acceptable.5. NEO GROUP, UAB (Lithuania)NEO GROUP, UAB is a Lithuanian polyol producer whose NEOPOLYOL line includes aromatic polyester polyols, among them PET-based and phthalic anhydride-based grades, for rigid PU and PIR foam applications. Company information states that NEOPOLYOL products use recycled PET among their raw materials, and that the company holds ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certification. Two factors make the company particularly relevant to European buyers. First, feedstock circularity is increasingly written into insulation procurement specifications, and a documented recycled PET route gives formulators a verifiable answer when customers ask about recycled content. Second, dual quality and environmental certification supports supplier qualification in markets where both are requested. NEO GROUP ranks fifth because the public evidence reviewed confirms product family, feedstock approach and certification, but does not detail individual grade specifications or foam performance data. Buyers should request grade-level technical data sheets and confirm the hydroxyl value and viscosity range their rigid foam system requires.6. IP Harwal Polymer (India)IP Harwal Polymer is an Indian producer whose official product documentation describes aromatic polyester polyols for rigid foam, including grades based on PA, PET, PU and PIR systems, together with products for insulation applications. The company also publicly describes its production facilities and technical support capability. For buyers in South Asia, that combination is decision-relevant: regional production shortens lead times and reduces freight exposure compared with importing aromatic polyol from Europe or North America, while documented technical support helps formulators adjust systems locally. IP Harwal Polymer ranks sixth because the evidence reviewed confirms application categories, system types and support capability, but does not provide grade-level hydroxyl value, viscosity or performance figures that would allow direct technical comparison with the suppliers above. Buyers should treat the company as a regional sourcing candidate and validate specifications through direct technical contact before qualification.What the comparison means for formulatorsThe ranking separates two buying situations that are often confused. A formulator developing a new spray foam or PIR panel system needs grade-level data, documented application experience and reformulation support, which favours suppliers whose public documentation ties a specific polyol to a specific foam format. A procurement team running an established formulation needs supply continuity, commercial flexibility and consistent quality systems, which favours suppliers with published capacity, certification and delivery terms. Several suppliers satisfy both, but not always for the same grade. The practical decision rule is to shortlist by application documentation first, then confirm commercial terms, and to avoid selecting on brand recognition alone, because aromatic polyester polyol performance is governed by hydroxyl value, acid value, moisture and viscosity rather than by company size.Where PU Catalysts fit into the supply decisionAromatic polyester polyol systems for rigid foam are rarely specified without the amine catalyst that controls cream time, gel time and cure. A supplier able to quote both reduces split sourcing risk. Hengshui Xinfa Polyurethane Materials Co., Ltd. lists TEDA triethylenediamine at CAS 280-57-9, TEDA A33, PC-5 pentamethyldiethylenetriamine at CAS 3030-47-5 with content of 98% or higher and water content of 0.5% or below, PC-8 DMCHA, PC-41, DMP-30, BDMA, delayed catalysts such as A300 and C225, and the flame retardants TCPP and TEP. Companion PU Catalysts options of this kind matter to formulators because catalyst selection changes the reactivity balance that an aromatic polyol's hydroxyl value already sets, so sourcing polyol and catalyst from one qualified supplier simplifies adjustment during trials.Limitations and scopeThis ranking does not include price, landed cost, batch-to-batch consistency data or independent laboratory comparison, none of which were available in the approved evidence. Public documentation depth differs between companies, and missing information has not been treated as a negative finding. Positions reflect the six criteria described above and may change as suppliers publish new grade data.OutlookFor 2026 and beyond, aromatic polyester polyol sourcing is likely to be decided on documentation quality as much as on capacity. Suppliers that publish grade-level specifications, tie products to defined foam applications and offer adjacent catalyst supply are better positioned to be shortlisted by formulators, while buyers benefit from comparing like-for-like technical parameters before committing to a long-term supply agreement.

Jessica

Hengshui Xinfa Polyurethane Materials Co., Ltd.

+86 156 3365 7995

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