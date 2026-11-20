Data Scientist Madhuram Ravichandran Completes NeurIPS 2026 Ethics Review Service and Serves as DataJam Judge

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Data scientist and interdisciplinary researcher Madhuram Ravichandran has completed ethics review service for the NeurIPS 2026 conference and was a judge at Datajam, where I evaluated high school students' research posters and presentation. Both projects were about ethical research assessment and communicating results based on the analysis of the data.NeurIPS ethics reviewers take into consideration privacy issues, potential misuse, and wider societal implications. They provide recommendations to the program committee but do not make independent decisions on the papers' acceptances. The finished review process by Ms demonstrates her involvement in research assessment and responsible AI.The completed services of Ravichandran were within the scope of this specific review structure. The focus is not on whether the AI system functions or not, but on whether the submission shows awareness of the implications of the research and the potential measures that could be taken regarding the possible risks of the research. The goal is to help the research issues be dealt with better, rather than being a form of punishment.Her service in judging the DataJam included the review of student projects done using the poster presentations and research presentations. In DataJam, young individuals are introduced to the use of data science where they are challenged to answer questions, analyse information and draw conclusions from it. The judges evaluate the student projects and score them together with providing feedback.The two roles above focus on the ethical considerations involved in the process of scientific discovery at different phases: reviewing ethical considerations for high-end AI research and evaluating the ability of developing scientists to utilize data in substantiating their findings.Ravichandran's prior experience has involved project-based externships at Extern for Wayfair and Apple (Beats by Dre). Her externships have been related to the process of AI-enabled content and consumer analysis. Ravichandran has also completed sustainable aviation fuel analysis at ADI Analytics and oil price forecasting as part of her Dartmouth capstone project. She has been actively involved in organizing Women in Data Science Silicon Valley Conference since 2025. Her academic background includes degrees from SASTRA University and the University of Arkansas, with additional training through the University of California, Berkeley, and Dartmouth College.LinkedIn: linkedin/in/madhuram-ravichandran/

Madhuram Ravichandran

Independent Researcher

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Data Scientist Madhuram Ravichandran Completes NeurIPS 2026 Ethics Review Service and Serves as DataJam Judge News Provided By Pulse Media PR November 20, 2026, 16:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, IT Industry, Science, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.