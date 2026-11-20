MENAFN - Live Mint) New Delhi: India's core infrastructure output grew 10.9% in October from a year earlier, its fastest pace in the 31 months for which the new series data are available, driven by strong expansion in iron ore, coal, electricity and cement production, official data released on Friday showed.

A favourable statistical base effect also contributed to the strong growth, as output had risen just 0.8% in October last year.

The robust infrastructure sector performance could lift the country's factory output growth for October to an 8-9% range from 6.7% in September, while strengthening expectations of overall economic growth, analysts said.

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The output of nine infrastructure sectors, tracked by the Index of Core Industries, accounts for about a third of the country's Index of Industrial Production (IIP). The core sector growth was 8.2% in September.

The new core sector series growth data, with 2022-23 base year, are available since April 2024.

Iron ore led the surge with a 26.4% year-on-year increase in October, up from 18.4% in September. Coal output rose 23.1%, against 10.7% in the previous month, while electricity grew 21.6%, up from 12.6%. Cement grew 15.4% in October, compared with 10.1% a month earlier, steel rose 7.3% against 5.6%. Refinery products output rose only 3.4%, slowing from 8.7% in the previous month.

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However, output in three sectors-natural gas, crude oil and fertiliser-extended their contraction from the previous month. Natural gas production fell 7.6%, sharper than the 4.6% drop in September. Crude oil output declined 4.1% against a 1.4% fall in September, and fertiliser production dropped 12.2%, worsening from a 11.7% decline the previous month.

Icra chief economist Aditi Nayar said the October performance was also supported by a low base related to the shift in the festive calendar, as the core infrastructure sector growth was only a marginal 0.8% in October 2025.

Diwali fell on 8 November this year, compared with 20 October last year. Working days during the Diwali month are usually fewer than a normal month, impacting production.

“While the growth print for October signals a strong start for Q3 FY27, this is largely optical. The average performance for October-November 2026 would provide a better assessment, as this would adjust for festive base effects. Given the higher number of holidays, we expect the core output growth to cool to mid-single digits in November,” Nayar said.

Iron ore, electricity, cement, coal and steel have been the major drivers of overall core sector growth in recent months, underscoring strength in mining, power and construction-linked industries.

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The strong October print also lifted the cumulative performance of the infrastructure sectors so far this fiscal year to 6%, compared with 2.3% a year earlier.

During this seven-month period, iron ore led the expansion with 22.1% growth, followed by electricity at 11.8% and cement at 10.9%. Fertilisers output dropped 8.3%, natural gas declined 4.8%, and crude oil fell 3.7%.

To be sure, while economists reckoned that the strong October surge, if sustained, could support the IIP growth, they also pointed to an uneven recovery, thanks to the contraction in the production of crude oil, natural gas and fertilisers.

Industrial production grew by an average of 7.3% in the July-September quarter, up from 6.2% in the previous quarter.