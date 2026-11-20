MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 20 (IANS) The Assam Rifles, operating under the Indian Army's Spear Corps, made a major narcotics seizure in Manipur on Friday in which a person was apprehended.

Acting on specific intelligence, the Assam Rifles troops intercepted a vehicle in the Tengnoupal district of Manipur and seized 1.120 kg of suspected cocaine valued at nearly Rs 5.60 crore and 40,000 WY (Yaba) tablets worth around Rs 1.60 crore.

"The operation reaffirms the steadfast resolve of the security forces and partner agencies to disrupt narcotics trafficking networks," the Assam Rifles said on social media platform X.

The seizure comes barely two days after the security forces seized 151 grams of heroin from two passengers of a train travelling from Silchar in Assam to Agartala in Tripura.

The narcotics, being carried in 13 soap cases, was valued at nearly Rs 1.05 crore. The two passengers were also arrested.

Security and drug enforcement agencies have intensified vigil in states like Manipur, Mizoram and Nagaland that share borders with Myanmar and are close to the notorious Golden Triangle.

Close watch is also maintained on certain districts of Assam such as Cachar that share boundaries with Mizoram.

"There are strict guidelines to intensify vigil in all North-eastern states that have a history of drug trafficking, as part of the government's 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan'. We have had major successes over the last several months," an official said.

The trafficking of drugs is often related to insurgency.

Though the Assam Rifles is primarily deployed in the North-eastern states for security purposes, it assists other agencies in curbing the menace of drugs.

Apart from drugs like cocaine and heroin, large quantities of methamphetamine tablets (Yaba) have also been seized by the force.

August was a particularly productive month with the Assam Rifles, in coordination with other agencies, seized narcotics, contraband and cash worth Rs 300 crore from several parts of Assam, Manipur and Mizoram.

The seizures were from the Churachandpur, Senapati and Kamjong districts in Manipur, Cachar and Sribhumi districts in Assam, and the Aizawl and Champai districts of Mizoram.

The haul included 1.32 kg heroin, 7.7 lakh Yaba/methamphetamine tablets, 13.23 kg opium, 8.22 kg morphine, 360 grams brown sugar, 11,630 kg poppy seeds, 4.5 lakh smuggled cigarette sticks and Rs 75.025 lakh in unaccounted cash.