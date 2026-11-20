MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 20 (IANS) The Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has thanked voters in rural Rajasthan for supporting the party in the Panchayat elections, describing the mandate as a responsibility for the Congress and a strong message to the BJP government in the state.

LoP Rahul Gandhi shared his response by retweeting a post by the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) on the election results.

“Heartfelt thanks to the brothers and sisters in rural Rajasthan. The trust you have placed in the Congress during the Panchayat elections is now our responsibility,” he said.

Pointing out that the results had come from a state governed by the BJP, LoP Rahul Gandhi said the outcome sent a direct message to the party's“double engine” government.

“This response has come from a state where the BJP itself is in power, a direct message to the 'double engine' government,” he said.

LoP Rahul Gandhi also criticised the BJP over its policies concerning rural employment, farmers and local self-governance.

He alleged that the party had attacked the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), pushed farmers into financial losses and weakened Panchayati Raj institutions by taking away their powers.

He further said that inflation, unemployment and forced migration had left villages deserted, adding that rural people had been observing these developments and bearing their consequences.

“The villages were watching everything and enduring it all. Now, they have spoken out,” LoP Rahul Gandhi said.

Describing the election outcome as significant beyond the state, the Congress leader said the verdict represented the concerns and aspirations of rural communities across the country.

“This is not just a mandate from Rajasthan; it is the voice of every village in the country,” he said.

His remarks came amid the Congress's strong performance in the Rajasthan Panchayat elections, in which the party secured a majority in 269 of the 419 Panchayat Samitis for which results were declared, while the BJP won 73.

The Congress also secured majorities in 23 Zila Parishads, according to the results declared so far.

LoP Rahul Gandhi shared his views on Rajasthan PCC's social media post, which said, "The Congress has hoisted its flag in the state's Panchayati Raj elections. The people have delivered a landslide victory for the Congress with an absolute majority. The Congress has swept the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections."