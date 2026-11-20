Ottawa, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automated breast ultrasound systems (ABUS) market is valued at USD 2.86 billion in 2026, up from USD 2.52 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 10.11 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 16.70%. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, rising from USD 0.92 billion in 2024 to USD 4.61 billion by 2034.







Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Dense breasts are common and make cancers harder to see on a mammogram; U.S. health authorities estimate that about 40% of women have dense breast tissue. Since September 10, 2024, an FDA rule requires mammography reports across the U.S. to tell women about their breast density and that other tests, such as ultrasound or MRI, may help. From January 1, 2026, federal HRSA guidelines set a standard for expanded coverage of supplemental breast imaging in most private health plans.

Technology is also lowering barriers. In August 2026, GE HealthCare launched Invenia ABUS Prime and the ABUS StreamVue viewer, citing up to 40% faster scans, a 33% reduction in reading time with AI and up to 93% sensitivity for lesion detection in dense breasts. For equipment makers, AI developers, breast imaging centers, health systems and payers, the questions are how fast notification and coverage translate into screening volume, and which workflow and AI tools make ABUS practical at scale.

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Figure 1: Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems Market Snapshot

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

The market more than triples by 2034. Demand rises as more women learn their breast density, more plans cover supplemental imaging, and AI tools shorten the time radiologists need to read 3D ultrasound volumes.

Segment Intelligence: Dominant and Fastest-Growing Segments

ABUS Market: Leading and Fastest-Growing Segments

Segment Group Leading Segment Fastest-Growing Segment Why It Matters Product Automated breast ultrasound scanner (ABUS) Automated breast volume scanner (ABVS) Installed base vs new 3D volume systems End user Radiologists Breast surgeons Surgeons use 3D views for surgical planning Region North America Asia Pacific (17.70% CAGR) Dense breasts are common in Asian women

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Product. Automated breast ultrasound scanners lead because they are the established systems used for supplemental screening in breast centers. Automated breast volume scanners are growing notably as 3D acquisition becomes standard and vendors add AI to speed review.

End user. Radiologists account for the largest use because they read screening exams. Breast surgeons are the fastest-growing user group as 3D ultrasound views support surgical planning and follow-up.

The report also covers oncologists, gynecologists, breast imaging technologists, healthcare providers and patients as end users.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Regional and Country Analysis

ABUS Market by Region

Region Position Key Facts Growth Signal North America Largest region FDA density notification (Sep 2024); HRSA coverage (Jan 2026) Coverage expansion drives volume Asia Pacific Fastest-growing USD 0.92B (2024) → USD 4.61B (2034); 17.70% CAGR High dense-breast prevalence; screening programs Europe Established Organized screening programs AI-supported reading pilots Latin America and MEA Emerging Distribution partnerships expanding Rising screening awareness

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

North America. The U.S. leads because notification and coverage policies now support supplemental screening. The FDA rule effective September 10, 2024 created a national standard for density notification, and HRSA guidelines effective January 1, 2026 expanded coverage in most private plans. Medicare, TRICARE and the VA remain exempt and Medicaid coverage varies, so advocates continue to push the Find It Early Act to require coverage across all plans.

Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, growing from USD 0.92 billion in 2024 to USD 4.61 billion by 2034 at a 17.70% CAGR. Large populations, rising breast cancer awareness and a high share of women with dense breasts support demand.

Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Europe's organized screening programs are testing AI-supported reading, while distribution partnerships are expanding access in the Middle East and Africa.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

What Is Changing in the Industry







Figure 2: Key Automated Breast Ultrasound Developments, 2023–2026

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Every U.S. woman now learns her breast density. The FDA's mammography rule, in effect since September 10, 2024, requires reports to state breast density and to explain that other imaging tests may help. Radiologists report more women asking about supplemental screening since the change.

What it indicates: Awareness is no longer the main barrier; cost and access now decide how many women get supplemental imaging.

Coverage is expanding. Federal HRSA guidelines effective January 1, 2026 set a standard for expanded coverage of supplemental imaging in most private plans. Research shows insurance coverage mandates are the strongest legislative driver of screening ultrasound use.

What it indicates: Coverage will convert awareness into exam volume, increasing demand for ABUS capacity in breast centers.

AI is making ABUS faster to perform and read. GE HealthCare launched Invenia ABUS Prime and ABUS StreamVue on August 3, 2026, with AI scan-quality checks, up to 40% faster scans, 33% shorter reading time and up to 93% sensitivity in dense breasts, plus a browser-based viewer for remote reading across networks.

What it indicates: Faster reading and remote review solve the radiologist-time bottleneck that has limited ABUS adoption.

New imaging approaches are emerging. Delphinus installed its SoftVue ultrasound tomography system at West Jefferson Medical Center in July 2024, and handheld systems such as Butterfly Network's iQ3 are widening access to ultrasound.

What it indicates: Competition is widening beyond traditional ABUS toward tomography, handheld devices and AI software.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Key Market Drivers