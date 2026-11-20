Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems Market To Reach USD 10.11 Billion By 2034 As Breast Density Rules, Wider Coverage And AI-Assisted Reading Expand Supplemental Screening
|Segment Group
|Leading Segment
|Fastest-Growing Segment
|Why It Matters
|Product
|Automated breast ultrasound scanner (ABUS)
|Automated breast volume scanner (ABVS)
|Installed base vs new 3D volume systems
|End user
|Radiologists
|Breast surgeons
|Surgeons use 3D views for surgical planning
|Region
|North America
|Asia Pacific (17.70% CAGR)
|Dense breasts are common in Asian women
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Product. Automated breast ultrasound scanners lead because they are the established systems used for supplemental screening in breast centers. Automated breast volume scanners are growing notably as 3D acquisition becomes standard and vendors add AI to speed review.
End user. Radiologists account for the largest use because they read screening exams. Breast surgeons are the fastest-growing user group as 3D ultrasound views support surgical planning and follow-up.
The report also covers oncologists, gynecologists, breast imaging technologists, healthcare providers and patients as end users.
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Regional and Country Analysis
ABUS Market by Region
|Region
|Position
|Key Facts
|Growth Signal
|North America
|Largest region
|FDA density notification (Sep 2024); HRSA coverage (Jan 2026)
|Coverage expansion drives volume
|Asia Pacific
|Fastest-growing
|USD 0.92B (2024) → USD 4.61B (2034); 17.70% CAGR
|High dense-breast prevalence; screening programs
|Europe
|Established
|Organized screening programs
|AI-supported reading pilots
|Latin America and MEA
|Emerging
|Distribution partnerships expanding
|Rising screening awareness
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
North America. The U.S. leads because notification and coverage policies now support supplemental screening. The FDA rule effective September 10, 2024 created a national standard for density notification, and HRSA guidelines effective January 1, 2026 expanded coverage in most private plans. Medicare, TRICARE and the VA remain exempt and Medicaid coverage varies, so advocates continue to push the Find It Early Act to require coverage across all plans.
Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, growing from USD 0.92 billion in 2024 to USD 4.61 billion by 2034 at a 17.70% CAGR. Large populations, rising breast cancer awareness and a high share of women with dense breasts support demand.
Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Europe's organized screening programs are testing AI-supported reading, while distribution partnerships are expanding access in the Middle East and Africa.
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
What Is Changing in the Industry
Figure 2: Key Automated Breast Ultrasound Developments, 2023–2026
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Every U.S. woman now learns her breast density. The FDA's mammography rule, in effect since September 10, 2024, requires reports to state breast density and to explain that other imaging tests may help. Radiologists report more women asking about supplemental screening since the change.
What it indicates: Awareness is no longer the main barrier; cost and access now decide how many women get supplemental imaging.
Coverage is expanding. Federal HRSA guidelines effective January 1, 2026 set a standard for expanded coverage of supplemental imaging in most private plans. Research shows insurance coverage mandates are the strongest legislative driver of screening ultrasound use.
What it indicates: Coverage will convert awareness into exam volume, increasing demand for ABUS capacity in breast centers.
AI is making ABUS faster to perform and read. GE HealthCare launched Invenia ABUS Prime and ABUS StreamVue on August 3, 2026, with AI scan-quality checks, up to 40% faster scans, 33% shorter reading time and up to 93% sensitivity in dense breasts, plus a browser-based viewer for remote reading across networks.
What it indicates: Faster reading and remote review solve the radiologist-time bottleneck that has limited ABUS adoption.
New imaging approaches are emerging. Delphinus installed its SoftVue ultrasound tomography system at West Jefferson Medical Center in July 2024, and handheld systems such as Butterfly Network's iQ3 are widening access to ultrasound.
What it indicates: Competition is widening beyond traditional ABUS toward tomography, handheld devices and AI software.
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Key Market Drivers
- Rising breast cancer incidence and focus on early detection National breast density notification and expanded insurance coverage. Limits of mammography in dense breast tissue. AI tools that cut scan and reading time. Growth of breast imaging telemedicine.
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Major Challenges
- High equipment cost for smaller centers. Gaps in coverage for Medicare, TRICARE, the VA and some Medicaid plans. Radiologist shortages and reading workload. False positives and additional follow-up exams. Competition from breast MRI and contrast-enhanced mammography.
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Emerging Opportunities
- Automated breast volume scanners, the fastest-growing product segment. AI-assisted reading and remote review across imaging networks. Asia Pacific, the fastest-growing region. Breast surgeons, the fastest-growing end user. Dedicated supplemental screening centers as coverage expands.
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Company and Competitive Intelligence
Figure 3: ABUS Adoption Signals, Policy and Technology
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Precedence Research profiles ALPINION Medical Systems, BK Medical, Canon Medical Systems, Delphinus Medical Technologies, Fukuda Denshi, GE Healthcare, Hitachi, Hologic, Konica Minolta, Philips, QT Imaging, Samsung, Seno Medical Instruments, Siemens Healthineers and SonoCine.
|Company
|Key Offering
|Latest Development
|Positioning
|GE HealthCare
|Invenia ABUS Prime, ABUS StreamVue
|Launched Aug 3, 2026; FDA cleared and CE marked
|Market pioneer with AI-supported reading
|Siemens Healthineers
|ACUSON automated breast volume imaging
|AI-powered ultrasound tools
|Broad imaging portfolio
|Philips
|Breast ultrasound on Epiq and Affiniti
|Breast ultrasound solution (Oct 2023)
|General imaging installed base
|Hologic
|Breast imaging and mammography
|Contrast-enhanced mammography with Bayer
|Mammography leader
|Delphinus Medical
|SoftVue ultrasound tomography
|Installed at West Jefferson Medical Center (Jul 2024)
|Alternative 3D approach
|Canon / Samsung / Konica Minolta
|Ultrasound systems
|Named key players
|Regional and general ultrasound strength
|QT Imaging / SonoCine / Seno Medical
|Specialty breast imaging
|Named key players
|Niche technologies
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Customer and Buyer Intelligence
|Target Account Group
|Decision-Makers
|Purchase Signals
|Commercial Opportunity
|Breast imaging centers
|Medical Director, Operations Head
|Density notification demand, coverage changes
|ABUS systems and AI reading tools
|Hospital radiology departments
|Chair of Radiology, Capital Committee
|Equipment refresh, staffing gaps
|Integrated ABUS and remote reading
|Imaging networks
|COO, IT Director
|Multi-site expansion
|Enterprise viewers and fleet deals
|Payers
|Medical Policy Director
|HRSA guidelines, state mandates
|Coverage and utilization data
|Governments and screening programs
|Program Directors
|National screening upgrades
|Population screening deployments
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
How Precedence Research Supports Decision-MakingMaster Dataset provides segment, regional and company data for ABUS and adjacent markets such as the breast ultrasound ultrasound breast cancer diagnostics markets
Precedence Quadrant compares ABUS vendors on technology, AI capability, installed base and service reach, helping buyers select systems and vendors benchmark rivals.
Interactive Intelligence Dashboard tracks regulation, coverage changes, launches and clearances, so commercial teams can target new demand early.
Quality & Manufacturing Intelligence maps transducer, sensor and component supply and vendor service capacity, supporting procurement decisions.
Customized Research answers specific questions, such as screening volume forecasts after coverage changes, AI reading economics or Asia Pacific entry plans.
|Solution
|What It Provides
|How It Helps
|Master Dataset
|Segment, region and company data on ABUS
|Sizes demand by product and region
|Precedence Quadrant
|Vendor comparison on technology and AI
|Supports system selection
|Interactive Dashboard
|Live tracking of policy, coverage and launches
|Times sales and investment moves
|Quality & Manufacturing Intelligence
|Component supply and service mapping
|Supports procurement planning
|Customized Research
|Volume, AI and market-entry studies
|Answers decision-specific questions
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Why Continuously Updated Intelligence Matters
Breast screening rules, coverage and AI tools are changing year by year. Monthly updates suit commercial teams tracking state and federal coverage changes. Quarterly updates match vendor product launches and earnings. Six-monthly updates align with major radiology meetings, and annual updates support investors reviewing market size and share. Precedence Research offers all four update cycles.
Strategic Outlook
- CEOs and CXOs: the market more than triples by 2034; coverage expansion is the key trigger for volume. Strategy and business development teams: Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, and breast surgeons the fastest-growing users. R&D leaders: AI that speeds scanning and reading is now a core purchase criterion. Procurement teams at providers: compare total workflow cost, including reading time and remote review. Investors: AI reading software and enterprise viewers add recurring revenue to hardware sales. Suppliers: demand rises for transducers, sensors and imaging electronics.
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Company Ecosystem
Figure 4: Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems Company Ecosystem, 2026
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Call to Action
To understand how density rules, coverage and AI will shape automated breast ultrasound through 2034, explore the full report or speak with a Precedence Research analyst.
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