MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In a challenge brought by Dyson, Inc., BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division determined that SharkNinja Operating, LLC supported its“More Features Half the Price” claim, found that Shark's tagline“When Air Just Isn't Enough,” standing alone, does not convey an objective or comparative message, and recommended that Shark discontinue two incentivized consumer reviews describing drying and straightening in“one step.”

New York, NY, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a challenge brought by Dyson, Inc., BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division determined that SharkNinja Operating, LLC supported its“More Features Half the Price” claim, found that Shark's tagline“When Air Just Isn't Enough,” standing alone, does not convey an objective or comparative message, and recommended that Shark discontinue two incentivized consumer reviews describing drying and straightening in“one step.”

Shark markets a range of home and personal-care products, including the SilkiPro Straight Hair Straightener and Dryer, a wet-to-dry styling tool that combines heated airflow, ceramic plates, and interchangeable combs. Dyson markets the competing Dyson Airstrait, a hair dryer and straightener that uses directed airflow rather than heated plates. Dyson challenged claims comparing the SilkiPro to the Airstrait, as well as monadic claims about the SilkiPro's performance.

“More Features”

The claim“More Features Half the Price” appeared in a comparative video. The National Advertising Division (NAD) found that the claim conveys that the Airstrait has fewer features overall than the SilkiPro and that Shark supported it. Though there were different ways to count the features, the SilkiPro had more under each count.

Because the margin depends on how features are enumerated, and consumers cannot evaluate the comparison without knowing the features counted, NAD recommended that, if Shark continues to make the claim, it clearly and conspicuously identify the features from both products being compared.

“When Air Just Isn't Enough”

Dyson challenged a Shark video's closing tagline,“When Air Just Isn't Enough,” as suggesting that the Airstrait lacks benefits Shark associates with its combs. Shark agreed to permanently discontinue any message that the Airstrait does not effectively smooth, stretch and straighten hair, and indicated that it has discontinued the video. NAD found that the tagline, standing alone, does not convey an objective or comparative message about the Airstrait.

Consumer Reviews

Dyson challenged two reviews in the customer review section of the SilkiPro product page:“Drying and straightening in one step,” and“Perfect if you need to dry your hair quickly and get it straight all in one step.”

NAD found Shark responsible for the reposted, incentivized reviews and determined that they reasonably convey that a user can dry and straighten wet hair in one step, a message that NAD found to be unsupported. Accordingly, NAD recommended that Shark discontinue the two reviews.

During the inquiry, Shark voluntarily agreed to permanently discontinue a number of challenged express and implied product performance and comparative claims. NAD did not review these claims on the merits and will treat the permanently discontinued claims, for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended they be discontinued.

In its advertiser statement, Shark stated that it“will comply with NAD's decision and recommendation.”

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library. For the full text of NAD, NARB, and CARU decisions, subscribe to the online archive. Per NAD/NARB Procedures, this release may not be used for promotional purposes.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. NAD reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and creating fair competition for business.

CONTACT: Name: Jennifer Rosenberg Email:... Job Title: Media Relations