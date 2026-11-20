MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nationwide media tour conducted by UL Research Institutes, featuring, Nicole Sanders, public safety education manager, Fire Safety Research Institute, part of UL Research Institutes, in conjunction with D S Simon Media, on the topic of How to Take C.H.A.R.G.E. of Battery Safety.

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

As millions of Americans shop for holiday gifts, UL Research Institutes, a global leader in safety science, is warning that one unsafe purchase or charging mistake could pose a home fire risk.

From counterfeit electronics and toys to lithium-ion batteries in popular gifts, the wrong purchase, charging mistake or disposal decision can turn a season of celebration into a serious safety hazard.

Choosing properly certified products, following safe charging practices and disposing of batteries and electronics responsibly can help reduce preventable fires. And with holiday trees, candles, decorative lights and gift packaging adding to seasonal hazards, a few simple precautions can make a meaningful difference.

Through its Fire Safety Research Institute, UL Research Institutes created Take C.H.A.R.G.E. of Battery Safety to close that gap, and its expert can walk your audience through the simple habits that prevent fires and the warning signs that could save a life.

During a nationwide media tour, Nicole Sanders, research amplification manager, Fire Safety Research Institute (FSRI), part of UL Research Institutes, answered some of the most pressing questions related to hidden holiday hazards:

What should consumers know as we begin the holiday shopping season about battery-powered gifts and fire risk?



This holiday season, I want to remind everyone that if you have a device that you can charge or recharge, there's a good chance it contains a lithium-ion battery. I'm not saying that to cause alarm, but rather to encourage a little extra caution.

When purchasing new items on everyone's holiday gift list, take a moment to check the packaging for a mark indicating that the product has been tested for safety by a nationally recognized testing laboratory.

And as you clean out older devices that may be worn, damaged, or no longer in use, don't simply toss them in the trash or recycling bin. Take a few moments to search online by ZIP code to find a designated location where you can safely recycle these devices.

How can consumers use the Take C.H.A.R.G.E. safety tips to prevent battery fires?



We created the Take Charge of Battery Safety Program as an easy-to-remember acronym to help people follow important battery safety tips.

C – Choose Certified Products. Take a few moments to check the packaging of products you're purchasing this season. Look for a seal indicating that the device has been safety-tested by a nationally recognized testing laboratory.

H – Handle with Care. Always use the charger that comes with your device. For larger devices, such as e-bikes and e-scooters, charge them during the day than overnight while you're sleeping, so you can keep an eye on them. Also, make sure they're charged away from your front door or any other exit in case of a fire.

A – Always Stay Alert of Warning Signs. These batteries don't behave like traditional batteries. They often show signs when something is going wrong. If you notice wisps of smoke, swelling or bulging in your phone or laptop, or hear hissing or popping sounds, these could be signs of thermal runaway, which can lead to a fire. Stop charging the device, move away from it as quickly as possible, and keep a safe distance.

Why should batteries never go in the trash, and how should they be properly recycled?



When batteries are thrown in the trash, they enter the regular waste stream along with everything else. Think about what happens next: once the trash is picked up, it goes to a sorting facility, where materials are crushed and compacted. If a battery is mixed in with that waste, it can potentially ignite a fire, especially when surrounded by other combustible materials. That puts facility workers and the entire waste-processing operation at risk.

This holiday season, we encourage everyone to search by ZIP code for nearby locations where they can safely and properly recycle these devices.

What else should people know about fire safety this holiday season?



This holiday season, in addition to following these battery safety tips, we encourage everyone to maintain good fire safety habits. Test your smoke alarms and review your home escape plan with family members and guests you're hosting.

If you have a live Christmas tree, garland, or other holiday greenery, be sure to keep it well-watered and hydrated, and maintain at least three feet of distance from heat sources such as space heaters and fireplaces.

For more information, visit us online at BatteryFireSafety.org.

About YourUpdateTV:

YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of UL Research Institutes.

Media Contact

Michael O'Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

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