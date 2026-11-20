MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Renewable investment, climate risk and extreme weather drive demand, while AI-based analytics improve underwriting, pricing, claims and operational efficiency.

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Energy Insurance Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global energy insurance market was valued at USD 6.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 6.6 billion in 2026 to USD 9.1 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2026 to 2033. North America led the market in 2025, accounting for 36.1% of global revenue.

Rising investment in renewable energy infrastructure is increasing demand for insurance solutions that protect energy assets and address operational, financial, and environmental exposures. As the energy sector expands into solar, wind, energy storage, and other emerging technologies, businesses require coverage aligned with increasingly complex projects, equipment, and operating models.

Extreme Weather Increases Energy Infrastructure Risks

Extreme weather events are creating significant challenges for energy infrastructure. Storms, floods, wildfires, and extreme temperatures can damage equipment, interrupt power generation, increase repair costs, and disrupt energy supply. Changing weather patterns also make the frequency and severity of potential losses more difficult to forecast.

Energy companies are consequently seeking stronger financial protection for physical assets and business operations. This trend is supporting demand for property insurance, liability insurance, and business interruption coverage across conventional and renewable energy projects. Insurers are also refining risk models to account for geographic exposure, infrastructure resilience, and climate-related loss scenarios.

Artificial Intelligence Supports Risk Assessment

Artificial intelligence is strengthening energy insurance underwriting by enabling insurers to process large volumes of operational, historical, environmental, and claims data. AI-based analytics can identify risk patterns, improve pricing accuracy, accelerate claims assessment, and support more consistent underwriting decisions.

As energy-related risks become more complex, insurers are integrating advanced analytics into risk selection, portfolio management, fraud detection, and claims operations. This technology adoption is improving operational efficiency while helping insurance providers evaluate exposures associated with new energy systems and infrastructure.

Climate Regulations Reshape Insurance Practices

Regulatory frameworks are introducing stronger requirements for identifying, assessing, managing, and disclosing climate-related risks. Insurers are expected to incorporate these considerations into governance, internal controls, valuation, reporting, and enterprise risk management processes.

Greater regulatory scrutiny is encouraging structured assessment of physical and transition risks throughout the energy insurance market. Providers are strengthening their climate-risk frameworks to improve underwriting, capital planning, policy design, and portfolio oversight. These developments are expected to influence coverage availability and risk-based pricing over the forecast period.

Coverage Gaps Remain a Market Challenge

Limited coverage for emerging energy risks continues to constrain market development. Insurers may have insufficient historical claims data for new technologies, making losses more difficult to model and price. This can result in cautious underwriting, restricted policy terms, higher premiums, or reduced capacity.

Coverage limitations can increase financial uncertainty for energy companies and delay investment in emerging projects. Addressing these gaps will require improved data availability, specialized underwriting expertise, innovative insurance products, and closer collaboration among insurers, brokers, technology providers, and energy businesses.

Market Segmentation

The report analyzes revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and examines industry trends across market sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The analysis segments the energy insurance market by type, application, and region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Property Insurance

Liability Insurance

Business Interruption

Workers' Compensation Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Utilities

Renewables

Mining Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: Germany, UK, and France

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia

Latin America: Brazil Middle East & Africa (MEA): UAE, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), and South Africa

Key Benefits of the Report



Detailed global, regional, and country-level energy insurance market analysis

Revenue estimates and forecasts across major types and applications

Assessment of market drivers, constraints, opportunities, and future trends

Competitive landscape and market presence analysis of key participants

Strategic insights to support effective decision-making and identify revenue opportunities Analysis of insurance product innovation, technology adoption, and changing risk requirements

The report provides market intelligence for insurers, brokers, energy companies, investors, and other stakeholders evaluating growth opportunities in the global energy insurance market. Its forecasts and trend analysis support market assessment, competitive planning, product development, and long-term business strategy.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Market Definitions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Information Procurement

1.3.2. Information or Data Analysis

1.3.3. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.3.4. Data Validation & Publishing

1.4. Research Scope and Assumptions

1.4.1. List of Data Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Impact Analysis

3.3.2. Market Challenge Impact Analysis

3.3.3. Market Opportunity Impact Analysis

3.4. Energy Insurance Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Analysis

3.4.1.1. Bargaining power of the suppliers

3.4.1.2. Bargaining power of the buyers

3.4.1.3. Threats of substitution

3.4.1.4. Threats from new entrants

3.4.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.4.2.1. Political landscape

3.4.2.2. Economic and Social landscape

3.4.2.3. Technological landscape

3.4.2.4. Environmental landscape

3.4.2.5. Legal landscape

Chapter 4. Energy Insurance Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Energy Insurance Market: Type Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Billion)

4.3. Property Insurance

4.3.1. Property Insurance Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.4. Liability Insurance

4.4.1. Liability Insurance Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.5. Business Interruption

4.5.1. Business Interruption Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.6. Workers' Compensation

4.6.1. Workers' Compensation Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

4.7. Others

4.7.1. Others Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 5. Energy Insurance Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Energy Insurance Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Billion)

5.3. Oil & Gas

5.3.1. Oil & Gas Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.4. Power Generation

5.4.1. Power Generation Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.5. Utilities

5.5.1. Utilities Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.6. Renewables

5.6.1. Renewables Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.7. Mining

5.7.1. Mining Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.8. Others

5.8.1. Others Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Energy Insurance Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Energy Insurance Market Share, Region, 2025 & 2033 (USD Billion)

6.2. North America

6.2.1. North America energy insurance market estimates & forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.2.2. U.S.

6.2.2.1. U.S. energy insurance market estimates & forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.2.3. Canada

6.2.3.1. Canada energy insurance market estimates & forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.2.4. Mexico

6.2.4.1. Mexico energy insurance market estimates & forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Europe energy insurance market estimates & forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.3.2. UK

6.3.2.1. UK energy insurance market estimates & forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.3.3. Germany

6.3.3.1. Germany energy insurance market estimates & forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.3.4. France

6.3.4.1. France energy insurance market estimates & forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.4. Asia Pacific

6.4.1. Asia Pacific energy insurance market estimates & forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.4.2. China

6.4.2.1. China energy insurance market estimates & forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.4.3. India

6.4.3.1. India energy insurance market estimates & forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.4.4. Japan

6.4.4.1. Japan energy insurance market estimates & forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.4.5. South Korea

6.4.5.1. South Korea energy insurance market estimates & forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.4.6. Australia

6.4.6.1. Australia energy insurance market estimates & forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.5. Latin America

6.5.1. Latin America energy insurance market estimates & forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.5.2. Brazil

6.5.2.1. Brazil energy insurance market estimates & forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.6. Middle East & Africa

6.6.1. Middle East & Africa energy insurance market estimates & forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.6.2. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)

6.6.2.1. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) energy insurance market estimates & forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.6.3. UAE

6.6.3.1. UAE energy insurance market estimates & forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.6.4. South Africa

6.6.4.1. South Africa energy insurance market estimates & forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

7.2. Company Categorization

7.3. Company Market Positioning

7.4. Company Market Share Analysis

7.5. Company Heat Map Analysis

7.6. Strategy Mapping

7.6.1. Expansion

7.6.2. Mergers & Acquisition

7.6.3. Partnerships & Collaborations

7.6.4. New Product Launches

7.6.5. Research and Development

7.7. Company Profiles

7.7.1. Profile Coverage

7.7.1.1. Participant's Overview

7.7.1.2. Financial Performance

7.7.1.3. Product Benchmarking

7.7.1.4. Recent Developments

7.7.2. Companies Covered

7.7.2.1. Allianz

7.7.2.2. American International Group, Inc.

7.7.2.3. AXA SA

7.7.2.4. Chubb

7.7.2.5. Liberty Mutual Insurance Company

7.7.2.6. Sukoon Insurance PJSC

7.7.2.7. Tawuniya

7.7.2.8. Zurich

7.7.2.9. Tokio Marine HCC

7.7.2.10. ADNIC

List of Tables [62]

List of Figures [51]

Companies Featured



Allianz

American International Group, Inc.

AXA SA

Chubb

Liberty Mutual Insurance Company

Sukoon Insurance PJSC

Tawuniya

Zurich

Tokio Marine HCC ADNIC

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