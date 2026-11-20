MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on minimally invasive care, portable systems and high-definition imaging across large-animal diagnostics and specialty veterinary services.

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Large Animal Endoscopes And Endoscopic Instruments Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global large animal endoscopes and endoscopic instruments market was valued at USD 228.3 million in 2025 and is expected to increase from USD 239.6 million in 2026 to USD 353.5 million by 2033. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2026 to 2033, supported by the growing adoption of minimally invasive diagnostic and therapeutic procedures for equine, bovine, and other large-animal populations.

Demand for large animal veterinary endoscopy is increasing across gastrointestinal, respiratory, reproductive, ENT, and joint examinations. Veterinary professionals are adopting advanced endoscopic equipment to improve clinical visualization, procedural accuracy, and treatment planning. Greater awareness of animal health, continued investment in veterinary infrastructure, and the expansion of specialty care services are also contributing to market growth.

Portable endoscopic systems are improving access to advanced diagnostic capabilities in both veterinary facilities and field environments. These platforms are particularly relevant for large-animal care, where mobility and procedural flexibility can influence workflow efficiency. At the same time, technological advances in high-definition imaging, flexible insertion systems, illumination, video processing, and procedure-specific instruments are enhancing maneuverability and supporting more efficient examinations and interventions.

North America led the global market with a 37.4% share in 2025. The region's position reflects its established veterinary healthcare infrastructure, presence of specialty and referral centers, availability of advanced diagnostic technologies, and continued demand for equine and livestock care. Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are also assessed in the report, providing a broad view of geographic growth patterns and country-level opportunities.

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report

The report provides country-level revenue forecasts and evaluates industry trends across major market segments from 2021 to 2033. The analysis covers:



Product: Equipment, flexible endoscopes, rigid endoscopes, video processors & imaging systems, instruments & accessories, biopsy forceps, grasping forceps, retrieval forceps, retrieval baskets, snares, cytology brushes, other endoscopic instruments, and consumables.

Type: Disposable and reusable products.

Animal: Horses, bovine, and other large animals.

Procedure: Gastrointestinal procedures, respiratory procedures, urogenital procedures, ENT procedures, and other endoscopic procedures.

Application: Diagnostic and surgical/interventional applications. End-use: Veterinary clinics, veterinary hospitals, specialty & referral centers, and veterinary universities & research institutes.

Regional and Country-Level Coverage

The regional analysis includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Countries covered include the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar.

Strategic Value of the Report



Detailed market analysis across products, procedures, applications, end-use settings, animal categories, and regions.

Revenue estimates and forecasts designed to support market assessment and strategic planning.

Evaluation of growth drivers, emerging trends, and commercial opportunities in large animal endoscopy.

Competitive landscape insights covering the market presence and strategies of key participants.

Market share analysis and intelligence to support informed investment and business decisions.

Assessment of product innovation, portable endoscopy platforms, and evolving veterinary imaging technologies. Actionable recommendations for identifying revenue opportunities and strengthening competitive positioning.

The report offers decision-makers a structured assessment of the global large animal endoscopes and endoscopic instruments market. Its combination of segment-level forecasts, regional analysis, competitive intelligence, and technology trends can help manufacturers, veterinary healthcare providers, investors, distributors, and research organizations evaluate market potential and develop evidence-based growth strategies through 2033.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Segment Definitions

1.2.1. Product

1.2.2. Type

1.2.3. Animal

1.2.4. Procedure

1.2.5. Application

1.2.6. End Use

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Information Procurement

1.4.1. Purchased Database

1.4.2. Internal Database

1.4.3. Secondary Sources

1.4.4. Primary Research

1.5. Information or Data Analysis

1.5.1. Data Analysis Models

1.6. Market Formulation & Validation

1.7. Model Details

1.7.1. Commodity Flow Analysis

1.7.2. Top-Down Analysis

1.7.3. Bottom-Up Approach

1.7.4. Multivariate Analysis

1.8. List of Secondary Sources

1.9. List of Abbreviations

1.10. Objectives

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Large Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3. Technology Landscape

3.4. Pricing Model Analysis

3.5. Tariff Impact Analysis

3.6. Value Chain Analysis

3.6.1. Supply Trends

3.6.2. Demand Trends

3.7. Market Analysis Tools

3.7.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7.2. PESTEL by SWOT Analysis

Chapter 4. Large Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Product Market Share, 2025 & 2033

4.2. Product Segment Dashboard

4.3. Large Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.4. Global Large Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market Size & Trend Analysis, Product, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.5. Equipment

4.5.1. Equipment Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.2. Flexible Endoscopes

4.5.2.1. Flexible Endoscopes Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.3. Rigid Endoscopes

4.5.3.1. Rigid Endoscopes Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.4. Video Processors & Imaging Systems

4.5.4.1. Video Processors & Imaging Systems Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.6. Instruments & Accessories

4.6.1. Instruments & Accessories Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.6.2. Biopsy Forceps

4.6.2.1. Biopsy Forceps Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.6.3. Grasping Forceps

4.6.3.1. Grasping Forceps Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.6.4. Retrieval Forceps

4.6.4.1. Retrieval Forceps Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.6.5. Retrieval Baskets

4.6.5.1. Retrieval Baskets Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.6.6. Snares

4.6.6.1. Snares Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.6.7. Cytology Brushes

4.6.7.1. Cytology Brushes Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.6.8. Other Endoscopic Instruments

4.6.8.1. Other Endoscopic Instruments Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.7. Consumables

4.7.1. Consumables Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Large Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Type Market Share, 2025 & 2033

5.2. Type Segment Dashboard

5.3. Large Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market: Type Movement Analysis

5.4. Global Large Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market Size & Trend Analysis, Type, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.5. Disposable

5.5.1. Disposable Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.6. Reusable

5.6.1. Reusable Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Large Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market: Animal Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Animal Market Share, 2025 & 2033

6.2. Animal Segment Dashboard

6.3. Global Large Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market: Animal Movement Analysis

6.4. Global Large Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market Size & Trend Analysis, Animal, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.5. Horses

6.5.1. Horses Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.6. Bovine

6.6.1. Bovine Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.7. Other Large Animals

6.7.1. Other Large Animals Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Large Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market: Procedure Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Procedure Market Share, 2025 & 2033

7.2. Procedure Platform Segment Dashboard

7.3. Global Large Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market: Procedure Movement Analysis

7.4. Global Large Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market Size & Trend Analysis, Procedure, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.5. Gastrointestinal Procedures

7.5.1. Gastrointestinal Procedures Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6. Respiratory Procedures

7.6.1. Respiratory Procedures Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.7. Urogenital Procedures

7.7.1. Urogenital Procedures Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.8. ENT Procedures

7.8.1. ENT Procedures Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.9. Other Endoscopic Procedures

7.9.1. Other Endoscopic Procedures Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Large Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Application Market Share, 2025 & 2033

8.2. Application Segment Dashboard

8.3. Global Large Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market: Application Movement Analysis

8.4. Global Large Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market Size & Trend Analysis, Application, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

8.5. Diagnostic

8.5.1. Diagnostic Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.6. Surgical/Interventional

8.6.1. Surgical/Interventional Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 9. Large Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. End Use Market Share, 2025 & 2033

9.2. End Use Segment Dashboard

9.3. Large Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market: End Use Movement Analysis

9.4. Global Large Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market Size & Trend Analysis, End Use, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.5. Veterinary Clinics

9.5.1. Veterinary Clinics Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

9.6. Veterinary Hospitals

9.6.1. Veterinary Hospitals Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

9.7. Specialty & Referral Centers

9.7.1. Specialty & Referral Centers Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

9.8. Veterinary Universities & Research Institutes

9.8.1. Veterinary Universities & Research Institutes Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 10. Large Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

10.1. Regional Market Dashboard

10.2. Large Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market: Regional Movement Analysis

10.3. Market Size & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2021 to 2033

10.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

10.3.2. Regulatory Framework

10.4. North America

10.4.1. North America Large Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market Estimates & Forecasts, Country, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.4.2. U.S.

10.4.2.1. U.S. Large Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.4.3. Canada

10.4.3.1. Canada Large Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.4.4. Mexico

10.4.4.1. Mexico Large Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.5. Europe

10.5.1. Europe Large Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.5.2. UK

10.5.2.1. UK Large Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.5.3. Germany

10.5.3.1. Germany Large Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.5.4. France

10.5.4.1. France Large Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.5.5. Italy

10.5.5.1. Italy Large Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.5.6. Spain

10.5.6.1. Spain Large Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.5.7. Denmark

10.5.7.1. Denmark Large Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.5.8. Sweden

10.5.8.1. Sweden Large Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.5.9. Norway

10.5.9.1. Norway Large Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.6. Asia Pacific

10.6.1. Asia Pacific Large Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.6.2. Japan

10.6.2.1. Japan Large Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.6.3. China

10.6.3.1. China Large Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.6.4. India

10.6.4.1. India Large Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.6.5. Australia

10.6.5.1. Australia Large Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.6.6. South Korea

10.6.6.1. South Korea Large Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.6.7. Thailand

10.6.7.1. Thailand Large Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.7. Latin America

10.7.1. Latin America Large Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.7.2. Brazil

10.7.2.1. Brazil Large Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.7.3. Argentina

10.7.3.1. Argentina Large Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.8. Middle East and Africa

10.8.1. Middle East and Africa Large Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.8.2. South Africa

10.8.2.1. South Africa Large Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.8.3. Saudi Arabia

10.8.3.1. Saudi Arabia Large Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.8.4. UAE

10.8.4.1. UAE Large Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.8.5. Kuwait

10.8.5.1. Kuwait Large Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.8.6. Qatar

10.8.6.1. Qatar Large Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.8.7. Oman

10.8.7.1. Oman Large Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Participant Overview

11.2. Company Market Position Analysis

11.3. Company Categorization

11.4. Strategy Mapping

11.5. Company Profiles/Listing

11.5.1. Profile Coverage

11.5.1.1. Company Overview

11.5.1.2. Financial Performance

11.5.1.3. Type Benchmarking

11.5.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.5.2. STERIS

11.5.3. SonoScape Medical Corp

11.5.4. Shenzhen Mindray Animal Medical Technology Co., LTD.

11.5.5. Firefly Global

11.5.6. KARL STORZ

11.5.7. Biovision Veterinary Endoscopy, LLC

11.5.8. MDS Vet

11.5.9. VetVu (Swiss Precision Products, Inc,)

11.5.10. Eickemeyer KG

11.5.11. Dr. Fritz Endoscopes GmbH

List of Tables [193]

List of Figures [119]

Companies Featured



STERIS

SonoScape Medical Corp

Shenzhen Mindray Animal Medical Technology Co., LTD.

Firefly Global

KARL STORZ

Biovision Veterinary Endoscopy, LLC

MDS Vet

VetVu (Swiss Precision Products, Inc,)

Eickemeyer KG Dr. Fritz Endoscopes GmbH

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