MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momcozy has launched the AirMesh Busty Nursing Bra, a new nursing bra designed to provide lightweight, breathable comfort and reliable wire-free support for mothers with fuller busts. Weighing approximately 82 grams and available in sizes up to an I cup, the bra combines molded cups, a supportive underband, and nursing-friendly features to address changing needs during pregnancy and breastfeeding.

For mothers with fuller busts, finding a nursing bra that balances support and comfort can be challenging. Heavier designs may feel bulky or warm during extended wear, while lighter styles may lack the structure needed for everyday support. The AirMesh Busty Nursing Bra is designed to bring these priorities together without requiring mothers to choose between them.Momcozy AirMesh Busty Nursing Bra









Finding Comfort and Support: A Challenge for Fuller-Busted Moms

For fuller-busted mothers, finding the right maternity and nursing bra can be challenging. Standard designs may not provide sufficient support and stability, while bulky materials can contribute to heat and sweat buildup around the bust, underarms, and back. Cup fit, separation, and ease of access for feeding are also important considerations.

Momcozy developed the AirMesh Busty Nursing Bra to address these needs together, combining breathable materials, structured wire-free support, and nursing-friendly features in a design tailored to fuller busts.

The Momcozy AirMesh Busty Nursing Bra is built around a balance of lightweight feel, reliable support, and all-day comfort. Its molded cups, breathable materials, and adjustable fit are designed to provide support and natural shaping without underwires.

What Makes the AirMesh Busty Nursing Bra Different?

To address the specific needs of fuller-busted mothers, the AirMesh design incorporates targeted functional features:

Designed for Fuller Busts: Available in sizes up to an I cup, the bra features a firm elastic underband for a stable foundation, deep molded cups for full coverage, a crescent-shaped internal sling, and wide padded straps designed to enhance wearing comfort.

Lightweight & Breathable Construction: Weighing approximately 82 grams, the bra uses airy, moisture-wicking spacer fabric in the cups and mesh-lined side wings to promote airflow around the underarms and back.

Thoughtful Nursing Support: One-handed nursing clasps provide convenient feeding access, while the crescent-shaped internal sling provides additional support during nursing. The bra is compatible with most wearable breast pumps.

Natural Shape & Separation: Seamless, full-coverage molded cups are designed to naturally separate and shape the breasts, creating a smooth, rounded silhouette under clothing.

Adaptive Fit for Changing Bodies: A six-hook back closure and an included bra extender offer adjustable fit options as the body changes through pregnancy and nursing.

AirMesh by Momcozy: Everyday Use

Designed as a maternity and nursing bra, AirMesh supports a range of daily routines. Whether worn at home, while running errands, or during breastfeeding and pumping sessions, its lightweight, breathable construction is intended to provide comfort and support. Its adjustable design also accommodates changing fit needs throughout pregnancy and nursing.

Momcozy continues to develop practical care products designed around the changing needs of motherhood. The AirMesh Busty Nursing Bra reflects the brand's belief that mothers should not have to choose between comfort and support:“Because You Deserve Both.” For more information.

To mark the launch, Momcozy is offering 20% off the AirMesh Busty Nursing Bra with code PR9520, valid from November 20 to December 20, 2026. For more information, visit the Momcozy AirMesh Busty Nursing Bra product page.

About Momcozy MomCare

Momcozy MomCare is a maternal care and wellness line designed around the changing physical needs of motherhood. From pregnancy and birth preparation to postpartum recovery and breastfeeding, MomCare brings together functional apparel, maternal wellness solutions, and recovery-focused care. Its products include nursing and pumping bras, maternity support, birthing solutions, and postpartum essentials, with a focus on thoughtful, practical support throughout motherhood.

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