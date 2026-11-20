MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Transaction was led by Apollo and Goldman Sachs Alongside Leading Global Investors

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo (NYSE: APO) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) today announced the successful pricing of approximately $44 billion of senior and subordinated notes to fund the purchase of GPUs and related equipment for SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX). The transaction, which was oversubscribed and upsized as a result of strong investor demand, will deliver the next generation of NVIDIA Vera Rubin chips for SpaceX's terrestrial compute buildout and represents the largest GPU financing executed to date. Lease schedules are expected to commence upon delivery of GPUs and related equipment in the first half of 2027.

Financing was committed by funds and affiliates managed by Apollo and Goldman Sachs, with funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Goldman Sachs Asset Management and capital accounts advised by KKR providing anchor commitments in the transaction. Apollo Global Securities and Goldman Sachs served as Co-Global Coordinators, while Goldman Sachs served as Sole Structuring Agent.

“SpaceX is one of the most ambitious builders of compute in the world, and we are pleased to have led this financing alongside Goldman Sachs,” said Apollo Partner Jamshid Ehsani.“This transaction reflects the strength of Apollo's integrated platform, where origination, structuring, syndication and principal investing work together to deliver flexible capital at scale. It also reflects our focus on downside-protected, asset-based structures.”

Apollo was advised by Morgan Stanley, Citi and PJT Partners on the transaction.

Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal counsel to Apollo. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP served as investor counsel.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade credit to private equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of September 30, 2026, Apollo had approximately $1.07 trillion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit .

Contacts

Noah Gunn

Global Head of Investor Relations

Apollo Global Management, Inc.

(212) 822-0540

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Joanna Rose

Global Head of Corporate Communications

Apollo Global Management, Inc.

(212) 822-0491

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