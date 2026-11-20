MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Uncover new revenue streams with regional insights, competitive analysis, product innovation tracking, and trends in AI-enabled minimally invasive endoscopy.

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Endoscopy Operative Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global endoscopy operative devices market was valued at USD 11.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 12.0 billion in 2026 to USD 17.2 billion by 2033. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.3% from 2026 to 2033. North America led the global market with a revenue share of 40.0% in 2025, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong adoption of minimally invasive procedures, and continued investment in endoscopic technologies.

Increasing rates of chronic diseases are creating sustained demand for endoscopy operative devices. Gallstones, liver abscesses, pelvic abscesses, intestinal perforation, endometriosis, and other conditions frequently require endoscopic diagnosis or treatment. Demand is particularly strong among older adults, who face a higher incidence of chronic and gastrointestinal disorders.

Global demographic trends are expected to reinforce market expansion. According to the UN, the worldwide population aged 60 and above is projected to double by 2050 and represent approximately 22.0% of the total population. This shift is likely to increase the number of patients requiring endoscopic intervention, supporting demand for reusable and disposable operative devices across hospitals, clinics, and specialized healthcare centers.

The growing preference for minimally invasive procedures is another major endoscopy operative devices market driver. Endoscopic interventions are associated with reduced post-operative pain and complications, faster recovery, lighter anesthesia requirements, and shorter hospital stays. Greater awareness of these clinical advantages among patients and healthcare providers is accelerating adoption across developed and emerging economies.

Technological advances in endoscopic imaging, visualization, and artificial intelligence are also improving procedural precision and therapeutic outcomes. In October 2025, Fujifilm announced the launch of its next-generation ELUXEO 8000 Endoscopic Imaging System. The platform features 4K resolution, enhanced LED multi-light technology, and an Amber Red Color Imaging (ACI) mode designed to improve visualization during diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. The launch demonstrates the industry's focus on improving clinical performance and procedural efficiency.

Artificial intelligence is becoming increasingly important in gastrointestinal endoscopy. In September 2025, Olympus announced the commercial launch of its OLYSENSE CAD/AI portfolio in the U.S. and Europe. The portfolio includes AI-powered computer-aided detection applications intended to support earlier identification of gastrointestinal lesions and strengthen endoscopic care pathways. Continued integration of artificial intelligence is expected to support clinical decision-making and encourage adoption of advanced endoscopy operative devices.

Rising rates of gastrointestinal disorders, expansion of healthcare facilities, and infrastructure upgrades are generating additional opportunities for manufacturers. Investments in healthcare capacity across emerging markets are expected to broaden access to endoscopic procedures, while established markets continue to adopt advanced imaging systems, operative instruments, and technology-enabled platforms.

Market Segmentation

The report analyzes global, regional, and country-level revenue growth, industry trends, and market opportunities from 2021 to 2033. Product coverage includes reusable operative devices and disposable operative devices. Both categories are assessed across the following product groups:



Energy systems

Access devices

Suction & irrigation systems

Hand instruments

Wound retractors Snares

Regional Coverage



North America: U.S, Canada, and Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and Thailand

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina Middle East & Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait

Key Benefits of the Report



Detailed market intelligence for strategic planning and effective decision-making

Global, regional, country, product, and revenue forecasts

Analysis of market growth opportunities, emerging technologies, and industry trends

Assessment of the competitive landscape, market presence, and market share

Insights into product innovation and evolving endoscopy care requirements Actionable recommendations for identifying revenue opportunities and strengthening business strategies

The report provides a focused assessment of the factors shaping the global endoscopy operative devices market, including demographic changes, chronic disease prevalence, gastrointestinal procedure volumes, artificial intelligence adoption, and healthcare infrastructure development. These insights can help healthcare companies, investors, manufacturers, and other stakeholders evaluate market opportunities and prepare for future demand.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.2. Market Definitions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Information Procurement

1.3.2. Information or Data Analysis

1.3.3. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.3.4. Data Validation & Publishing

1.4. Research Scope and Assumptions

1.4.1. List of Data Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Endoscopy Operative Devices Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects (USD Million)

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraints Analysis

3.4. Endoscopy Operative Devices Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Analysis

3.4.1.1. Bargaining power of the suppliers

3.4.1.2. Bargaining power of the buyers

3.4.1.3. Threats of substitution

3.4.1.4. Threats from new entrants

3.4.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.4.2.1. Political landscape

3.4.2.2. Economic and Social landscape

3.4.2.3. Technological landscape

3.4.2.4. Environmental landscape

3.4.2.5. Legal landscape

Chapter 4. Endoscopy Operative Devices Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Endoscopy Operative Devices Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

4.3. Reusable Operative Devices Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.3.1. Energy Systems

4.3.2. Access Devices

4.3.3. Suction & Irrigation Systems

4.3.4. Hand Instruments

4.3.5. Wound Retractors

4.3.6. Snares

4.4. Disposable Operative Devices Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.1. Energy Systems

4.4.2. Access Devices

4.4.3. Suction & Irrigation Systems

4.4.4. Hand Instruments

4.4.5. Wound Retractors

4.4.6. Snares

Chapter 5. Endoscopy Operative Devices Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Endoscopy Operative Devices Market Share, Region, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

5.2. North America Endoscopy Operative Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.2.1. U.S.

5.2.2. Canada

5.2.3. Mexico

5.3. Europe Endoscopy Operative Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.3.1. UK

5.3.2. Germany

5.3.3. France

5.3.4. Italy

5.3.5. Spain

5.3.6. Denmark

5.3.7. Sweden

5.3.8. Norway

5.4. Asia Pacific Endoscopy Operative Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.4.1. Japan

5.4.2. China

5.4.3. India

5.4.4. Australia

5.4.5. South Korea

5.4.6. Thailand

5.5. Latin America Endoscopy Operative Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.5.1. Brazil

5.5.2. Argentina

5.6. Middle East and Africa Endoscopy Operative Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.6.1. South Africa

5.6.2. Saudi Arabia

5.6.3. UAE

5.6.4. Kuwait

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

6.2. Company Categorization

6.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

6.4. Company Profiles: Participant Overview, Financial Performance, Product Benchmarking, and Recent Developments/Strategic Initiatives

6.4.1. Cook

6.4.2. Medtronic

6.4.3. CONMED Corporation

6.4.4. Boston Scientific Corporation

6.4.5. Medical Device Business Services, Inc.

6.4.6. Stryker

6.4.7. KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

6.4.8. Richard Wolf GmbH

6.4.9. FUJIFILM Corporation

6.4.10. Olympus

6.4.11. Smith+Nephew

6.4.12. BD

Companies Featured



Cook

Medtronic

CONMED Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medical Device Business Services, Inc.

Stryker

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

Richard Wolf GmbH

FUJIFILM Corporation

Olympus

Smith+Nephew BD

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