Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Drug-Coated Balloon Catheter Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type, End Use, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global drug-coated balloon catheter market was valued at an estimated USD 1.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2033, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 8.3% from 2026 to 2033. Market growth is being supported by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease, coronary artery disease, and peripheral artery disease, alongside rising demand for minimally invasive vascular interventions.

Drug-coated balloon catheters are gaining wider adoption in interventional cardiology because they support effective revascularization without leaving permanent implants. Their ability to reduce restenosis and improve vessel patency is strengthening clinical use across hospitals, specialty cardiac and vascular centers, and ambulatory surgical centers. Growing physician confidence, favorable clinical outcomes, and broader access to specialized vascular care are expected to reinforce market expansion throughout the forecast period.

According to data published by Oxford Academic in January 2025, the global age-standardized prevalence of cardiovascular disease was estimated at approximately 7,179 cases per 100,000 people. This persistent disease burden is increasing the need for advanced treatment options for vascular narrowing among patients with coronary and peripheral artery disease. As healthcare systems prioritize procedures that minimize recovery time and avoid permanent implants, demand for drug-coated balloon catheter technologies is expected to accelerate.

Peripheral Artery Disease Fuels Market Demand

The increasing prevalence of Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) is a major growth driver for the drug-coated balloon catheter industry. An article published by the American Limb Preservation Society in July 2025 projected a 220% increase in PAD cases worldwide by 2050, with prevalence expected to rise from 113 million in 2021 to more than 360 million. This substantial expansion in the patient population is expected to create sustained demand for vascular interventions that restore vessel patency and reduce the risk of restenosis.

Drug-coated balloon catheters are widely used in PAD treatment, including procedures involving femoropopliteal artery disease and Below-the-Knee (BTK) lesions. Their increasing clinical relevance, combined with the growing burden of diabetes, aging populations, and related vascular conditions, is creating opportunities for manufacturers and healthcare providers across established and emerging markets.

Technology Advancements Support Clinical Adoption

Advancements in vascular imaging, catheter design, drug-delivery platforms, and AI-enabled procedural guidance are improving treatment precision and supporting physician decision-making. These developments are particularly important for complex coronary lesions, In-Stent Restenosis (ISR), De-novo coronary lesions, and adjunct coronary procedures. Continued innovation involving Paclitaxel, Sirolimus, and other drug types is also contributing to product differentiation and broader treatment applications.

The report evaluates unit volume and revenue trends from 2021 to 2033 and provides market forecasts at the global, regional, and country levels. It examines the following core segments:



Type: Coronary DCB and Peripheral DCB

Coronary indications: In-Stent Restenosis (ISR), De-novo coronary lesions, and Complex / Adjunct Coronary Lesions

Peripheral indications: Femoropopliteal Artery Disease (PAD) and Below-the-Knee (BTK)

Drug type: Paclitaxel, Sirolimus, and others End use: Hospitals, Specialty Cardiac/Vascular Centers, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Regional Market Coverage

The regional analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Country-level assessments include the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait.

North America and Europe remain important markets due to established interventional cardiology infrastructure, high cardiovascular disease prevalence, and access to advanced catheter technologies. Asia Pacific is expected to present significant growth opportunities as healthcare investment rises, diagnostic capabilities improve, and large patient populations gain access to specialized coronary and peripheral vascular procedures.

Strategic Value of the Report



Detailed analysis of drug-coated balloon catheter market size, growth, and segment performance

Revenue and unit volume forecasts across major regions and countries

Assessment of market trends, clinical adoption factors, and future growth drivers

Competitive landscape and market presence analysis of key participants

Identification of product innovation, investment opportunities, and potential revenue streams Actionable intelligence to support market entry, portfolio planning, and strategic decision-making

The report provides stakeholders with a focused assessment of the competitive environment, emerging technologies, regional opportunities, and evolving treatment demand. Its findings can support manufacturers, investors, healthcare organizations, and other industry participants seeking to strengthen their position in the expanding global drug-coated balloon catheter market.

Key Attributes:

