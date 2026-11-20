Global Drug-Coated Balloon Catheter Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Revenue To Reach USD 2.3 Billion As PAD Demand And AI-Guided Care Fuel 8.3% CAGR
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$1.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$2.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
1.1.1. Segment Scope
1.1.2. Estimates and Forecast Timeline
1.2. Research Methodology
1.3. Information Procurement
1.3.1. Purchased Database
1.3.2. Internal Database
1.3.3. Secondary Sources
1.3.4. Primary Research
1.3.5. Details Of Primary Research
1.4. Information Or Data Analysis
1.4.1. Data Analysis Models
1.5. Market Formulation & Validation
1.6. Model Details
1.7. Research Assumptions
1.8. List of Secondary Sources
1.9. List of Primary Sources
Chapter 2. Drug-coated Balloon Catheter Market: Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.2.1. Type Outlook
2.2.2. End Use Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Drug-coated Balloon Catheter Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.1.2. Ancillary Market Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis
3.3. Global Drug-coated Balloon Catheter: Market Analysis Tools
3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Force Analysis
3.3.2. PESTLE Analysis
3.4. Country-Level Market Driver Mapping (Coronary DCB)
3.5. Market Entry Attractiveness Assessment (Coronary DCB)
Chapter 4. Drug-coated Balloon Catheter Market Segment Analysis, by Type (Revenue in USD Million; Unit Volume in Thousand Units, 2021-2033)
4.1. Definition and Scope
4.2. Type Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033
4.3. Segment Dashboard
4.4. Global Drug-coated Balloon Catheter Market by Type Outlook
4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 To 2033 For the Following
4.5.1. Coronary DCB
4.5.2. Peripheral DCB
Chapter 5. Drug-coated Balloon Catheter Market Segment Analysis, by End Use 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.1. Definition and Scope
5.2. End Use Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033
5.3. Segment Dashboard
5.4. Global Drug-coated Balloon Catheter Market by End Use Outlook
5.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 To 2033 For the Following
5.5.1. Hospitals
5.5.2. Cardiac Centers
5.5.3. Others
Chapter 6. Drug-coated Balloon Catheter Market Segment Analysis, by Region, (Revenue in USD Million; Unit Volume in Thousand Units, 2021-2033)
6.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033
6.2. Regional Market Dashboard
6.3. Global Regional Market Snapshot
6.4. Drug-coated Balloon Catheter Market Share by Region, 2025 & 2033:
6.5. North America
6.5.1. North America Drug-coated Balloon Catheter Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.5.2. U.S.
6.5.3. Canada
6.5.4. Mexico
6.6. Europe
6.6.1. Europe Drug-coated Balloon Catheter Market, 2021 To 2033 (USD Million)
6.6.2. UK
6.6.3. Germany
6.6.4. France
6.6.5. Italy
6.6.6. Spain
6.6.7. Denmark
6.6.8. Sweden
6.6.9. Norway
6.7. Asia-Pacific
6.7.1. China
6.7.2. Japan
6.7.3. India
6.7.4. Australia
6.7.5. South Korea
6.7.6. Thailand
6.7.7. Indonesia
6.7.8. Malaysia
6.7.9. Vietnam
6.8. Latin America
6.8.1. Latin America Drug-coated Balloon Catheter Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.8.2. Brazil
6.8.3. Argentina
6.8.4. Colombia
6.8.5. Chile
6.9. MEA
6.9.1. MEA Drug-coated Balloon Catheter Market, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.9.2. South Africa
6.9.3. Saudi Arabia
6.9.4. UAE
6.9.5. Kuwait
Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape
7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants
7.2. Company Categorization (Key innovators, market leaders, emerging players)
7.3. Company Market Position Analysis, 2025
7.4. Company Market Share Analysis, 2025/2026 (%)
7.5. Company Profiles
7.5.1. Boston Scientific Corporation
7.5.2. Medtronic
7.5.3. B. Braun Se
7.5.4. Concept Medical
7.5.5. Abbott
7.5.6. Koninklijke Philips N.V.
7.5.7. Teleflex Incorporated (Biotronik)
7.5.8. Translumina
7.5.9. Microport Scientific Corporation
7.5.10. Cardionovum Gmbh
7.5.11. Ivascular S.L.U.
7.5.12. Lepu Medical
7.5.13. Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.
7.5.14. Cordis
7.5.15. Acotec Scientific (Acotec / Acotec Scientific AG)
7.5.16. SMT
List of Tables [106]
List of Figures [111]
Companies Featured
- Boston Scientific Corporation Medtronic B. Braun SE Concept Medical Abbott Koninklijke Philips N.V. Teleflex Incorporated (BIOTRONIK) Translumina MicroPort Scientific Corporation Cardionovum GmbH iVascular S.L.U. Lepu Medical Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. Cordis Acotec Scientific (Acotec / Acotec Scientific AG) SMT
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