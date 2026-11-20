MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growth is driven by chronic and infectious diseases, personalized medicine, and demand for rapid & advanced diagnostics, with North America leading the market.

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Proteomics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product & Service, Application, Technology, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Proteomics Market to Reach USD 97.7 Billion by 2033 as Personalized Medicine and Advanced Diagnostics Gain Momentum

The global proteomics market was valued at USD 38.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 43.7 billion in 2026 to USD 97.7 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 13.3% from 2026 to 2033, reflecting sustained demand for advanced protein analysis technologies, clinical research tools, and specialized laboratory services.

Market growth is being driven by the rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, increasing adoption of personalized medicine, and growing demand for rapid and advanced diagnostic solutions. Proteomics technologies support disease research, biomarker identification, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery, making them increasingly important across pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and healthcare settings.

North America accounted for the largest regional share of the proteomics market at 45.3% in 2025. The region's leading position highlights its strong presence in biomedical research, clinical diagnostics, and drug development. Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are also included in the report, providing a comprehensive assessment of regional revenue trends and market opportunities through 2033.

Report Segmentation

The report analyzes global, regional, and country-level revenue growth and evaluates market trends across major sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The proteomics market is segmented by product & service, application, technology, and region, enabling a detailed review of the factors influencing adoption and revenue generation.

Product & Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Instruments: Laboratory platforms and analytical systems used across proteomics workflows, clinical research, and pharmaceutical development.

Reagents & Consumables: Essential materials supporting routine testing, sample preparation, protein identification, and analytical procedures. Services: Specialized proteomics testing, data analysis, research support, and outsourced laboratory capabilities.

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Clinical Diagnostics: Proteomics applications supporting disease detection, biomarker research, patient assessment, and targeted treatment strategies.

Drug Discovery: Protein analysis used in target identification, therapeutic research, compound evaluation, and pharmaceutical development. Others: Additional applications across academic research, biotechnology, and related life sciences activities.

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Microarray Instruments

X-Ray Crystallography

Spectrometry

Chromatography

Protein Fractionation Systems

Electrophoresis Surface Plasma Resonance (SPR) Systems

The technology analysis covers a broad range of platforms used for protein separation, characterization, structural analysis, detection, and interaction studies. Continued demand for precise and scalable analytical capabilities is expected to support the adoption of these technologies throughout the forecast period.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa

Overall, the proteomics market outlook remains strong as healthcare and life sciences organizations increase their focus on personalized medicine, advanced diagnostics, and data-driven drug discovery. The report provides revenue forecasts and trend analysis across the principal product, service, application, technology, and regional segments, offering insight into the areas expected to shape global market development through 2033.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.2. Market Definitions

1.2.1. Product & Service

1.2.2. Application

1.2.3. Technology

1.3. Information Analysis

1.4. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.5. Data Validation & Publishing

1.6. Information Procurement

1.6.1. Primary Research

1.7. Information or Data Analysis

1.8. Market Formulation & Validation

1.9. Market Model

1.10. Objectives

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Trends and Outlook

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Impact Analysis

3.3.1.1. Advancements in SELEX and high-throughput screening technologies

3.3.1.2. Rising demand for targeted therapeutics and precision medicine

3.3.1.3. Increasing adoption of proteomics in diagnostics and biosensor applications

3.3.2. Market Restraint Impact Analysis

3.3.2.1. High cost associated with aptamer development and commercialization

3.3.2.2. Limited number of approved aptamer-based therapeutics

3.3.3. Market Challenges Analysis

3.3.4. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4. Case Study Insights

3.5. Business Environment Analysis

3.5.1. PESTLE Analysis

3.5.2. PORTER'S Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 4. Proteomics Market: Product & Service Business Analysis

4.1. Product & Service Market Share, 2025 & 2033

4.2. Product & Service Segment Dashboard

4.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Product & Service, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4. Instruments

4.4.1. Instruments Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.5. Reagents & Consumables

4.5.1. Reagents & Consumables Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.6. Services

4.6.1. Service Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Proteomics Market: Application Business Analysis

5.1. Application Market Share, 2025 & 2033

5.2. Application Segment Dashboard

5.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Application, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.4. Clinical Diagnostics

5.4.1. Clinical Diagnostics Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.5. Drug Discovery

5.5.1. Drug Discovery Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Other Applications Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Proteomics Market: Technology Business Analysis

6.1. Technology Market Share, 2025 & 2033

6.2. Technology Segment Dashboard

6.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Application, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.4. Surface Plasma Resonance (SPR) Systems

6.4.1. Surface Plasma Resonance (SPR) Systems Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.5. Microarray Instruments

6.5.1. Microarray Instruments Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.6. X-Ray Crystallography

6.6.1. X-Ray Crystallography Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.7. Spectrometry

6.7.1. Spectrometry Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.8. Chromatography

6.8.1. Chromatography Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.9. Protein Fractionation Systems

6.9.1. Protein Fractionation Systems Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.10. Electrophoresis

6.10.1. Electrophoresis Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Proteomics Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033

7.2. Regional Market Dashboard

7.3. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2021 to 2033

7.4. North America

7.4.1. North America Proteomics Market Estimates And Forecasts, By Country, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.4.2. U.S.

7.4.2.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.4.2.2. Regulatory Framework

7.4.2.3. Competitive Insights

7.4.2.4. U.S. Proteomics Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.4.3. Canada

7.4.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.4.3.2. Regulatory Framework

7.4.3.3. Competitive Insights

7.4.3.4. Canada Proteomics Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.4.4. Mexico

7.4.4.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.4.4.2. Regulatory Framework

7.4.4.3. Competitive Insights

7.4.4.4. Mexico Proteomics Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.5. Europe

7.5.1. Europe Proteomics Market Estimates And Forecasts, By Country, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.5.2. UK

7.5.2.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.5.2.2. Regulatory Framework

7.5.2.3. Competitive Insights

7.5.2.4. UK Proteomics Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.5.3. Germany

7.5.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.5.3.2. Regulatory Framework

7.5.3.3. Competitive Insights

7.5.3.4. Germany Proteomics Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.5.4. France

7.5.4.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.5.4.2. Regulatory Framework

7.5.4.3. Competitive Insights

7.5.4.4. France Proteomics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.5.5. Italy

7.5.5.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.5.5.2. Regulatory Framework

7.5.5.3. Competitive Insights

7.5.5.4. Italy Proteomics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.5.6. Spain

7.5.6.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.5.6.2. Regulatory Framework

7.5.6.3. Competitive Insights

7.5.6.4. Spain Proteomics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.5.7. Norway

7.5.7.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.5.7.2. Regulatory Framework

7.5.7.3. Competitive Insights

7.5.7.4. Norway Proteomics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.5.8. Denmark

7.5.8.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.5.8.2. Regulatory Framework

7.5.8.3. Competitive Insights

7.5.8.4. Denmark Proteomics Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.5.9. Sweden

7.5.9.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.5.9.2. Regulatory Framework

7.5.9.3. Competitive Insights

7.5.9.4. Sweden Proteomics Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6. Asia Pacific

7.6.1. Asia Pacific Proteomics Market Estimates And Forecasts, By Country, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6.2. Japan

7.6.2.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.6.2.2. Regulatory Framework

7.6.2.3. Competitive Insights

7.6.2.4. Japan Proteomics Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6.3. China

7.6.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.6.3.2. Regulatory Framework

7.6.3.3. Competitive Insights

7.6.3.4. China Proteomics Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6.4. India

7.6.4.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.6.4.2. Regulatory Framework

7.6.4.3. Competitive Insights

7.6.4.4. India Proteomics Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6.5. South Korea

7.6.5.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.6.5.2. Regulatory Framework

7.6.5.3. Competitive Insights

7.6.5.4. South Korea Proteomics Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6.6. Australia

7.6.6.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.6.6.2. Regulatory Framework

7.6.6.3. Competitive Insights

7.6.6.4. Australia Proteomics Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6.7. Thailand

7.6.7.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.6.7.2. Regulatory Framework

7.6.7.3. Competitive Insights

7.6.7.4. Thailand Proteomics Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.7. Latin America

7.7.1. Latin America Proteomics Market Estimates And Forecasts, By Country, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.7.2. Brazil

7.7.2.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.7.2.2. Regulatory Framework

7.7.2.3. Competitive Insights

7.7.2.4. Brazil Proteomics Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.7.3. Argentina

7.7.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.7.3.2. Regulatory Framework

7.7.3.3. Competitive Insights

7.7.3.4. Argentina Proteomics Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.8. MEA

7.8.1. MEA Proteomics Market Estimates And Forecasts, By Country, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.8.2. South Africa

7.8.2.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.8.2.2. Regulatory Framework

7.8.2.3. Competitive Insights

7.8.2.4. South Africa Proteomics Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.8.3. Saudi Arabia

7.8.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.8.3.2. Regulatory Framework

7.8.3.3. Competitive Insights

7.8.3.4. Saudi Arabia Proteomics Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.8.4. UAE

7.8.4.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.8.4.2. Regulatory Framework

7.8.4.3. Competitive Insights

7.8.4.4. UAE Proteomics Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.8.5. Kuwait

7.8.5.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.8.5.2. Regulatory Framework

7.8.5.3. Competitive Insights

7.8.5.4. Kuwait Proteomics Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Company Categorization

8.2. Company Market Position Analysis, 2025

8.3. Strategy Mapping

8.4. Company Profiles/Listing

8.4.1. Illumina, Inc.

8.4.1.1. Overview

8.4.1.2. Financial Performance

8.4.1.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.4.2. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

8.4.2.1. Overview

8.4.2.2. Financial Performance

8.4.2.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.4.3. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

8.4.3.1. Overview

8.4.3.2. Financial Performance

8.4.3.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.4.4. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

8.4.4.1. Overview

8.4.4.2. Financial Performance

8.4.4.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.4.5. Bruker Corporation

8.4.5.1. Overview

8.4.5.2. Financial Performance

8.4.5.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.4.6. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

8.4.6.1. Overview

8.4.6.2. Financial Performance

8.4.6.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.4.7. Waters Corporation

8.4.7.1. Overview

8.4.7.2. Financial Performance

8.4.7.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.4.8. Merck KGaA

8.4.8.1. Overview

8.4.8.2. Financial Performance

8.4.8.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.4.9. Danaher

8.4.9.1. Overview

8.4.9.2. Financial Performance

8.4.9.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.4.10. Standard BioTools Inc.

8.4.10.1. Overview

8.4.10.2. Financial Performance

8.4.10.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.4.11. Seer, Inc

8.4.11.1. Overview

8.4.11.2. Financial Performance

8.4.11.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.11.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.4.12. QIAGEN

8.4.12.1. Overview

8.4.12.2. Financial Performance

8.4.12.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.12.4. Strategic Initiatives

List of Tables [95]

List of Figures [86]

Companies Featured



Illumina, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Bruker Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Waters Corporation

Merck KGaA

Danaher

Standard BioTools Inc.

Seer, Inc QIAGEN

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