Truck Refrigeration Unit Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Market To Reach USD 11.26 Billion At 7.8% CAGR As Electric Trus And Iot Reshape Cold-Chain Logistics
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|120
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$6.23 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$11.26 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope
1.2. Research Methodology
1.2.1. Information Procurement
1.3. Information or Data Analysis
1.4. Methodology
1.5. Research Scope and Assumptions
1.6. Market Formulation & Validation
1.7. Country Based Segment Share Calculation
1.8. List of Data Sources
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Truck Refrigeration Unit Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.2.3. Industry Challenge
3.3. Truck Refrigeration Unit Market Analysis Tools
3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis
Chapter 4. Truck Refrigeration Unit Market: System Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Segment Dashboard
4.2. Truck Refrigeration Unit Market: System Type Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
4.3. Diesel-engine TRUs
4.3.1. Diesel-engine TRUs Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.4. Electric TRUs (eTRUs)
4.4.1. Electric TRUs (eTRUs) Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.5. Hybrid TRU
4.5.1. Hybrid TRU Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 5. Truck Refrigeration Unit Market: Sales Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Segment Dashboard
5.2. Truck Refrigeration Unit Market: Sales Channel Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
5.3. Factory-fit
5.3.1. Factory-fit Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.4. Retrofits
5.4.1. Retrofits Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 6. Truck Refrigeration Unit Market: Vehicle Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Segment Dashboard
6.2. Truck Refrigeration Unit Market: Vehicle Type Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
6.3. LCV
6.3.1. LCV Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.4. MCV
6.4.1. MCV Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.5. HCV
6.5.1. HCV Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 7. Truck Refrigeration Unit Market: Mount Location Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Segment Dashboard
7.2. Truck Refrigeration Unit Market: Mount Location Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
7.3. Front-mount
7.3.1. Front-mount Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.4. Roof-mount
7.4.1. Roof-mount Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.5. Under-mount
7.5.1. Under-mount Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 8. Truck Refrigeration Unit Market: End Use Industry Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. Segment Dashboard
8.2. Truck Refrigeration Unit Market: End Use Industry Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
8.3. Food & Beverage Logistics
8.3.1. Food & Beverage Logistics Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.4. Pharmaceutical & Healthcare
8.4.1. Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.5. Retail & E-commerce Grocery
8.5.1. Retail & E-commerce Grocery Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.6. Chemicals
8.6.1. Chemicals Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.7. Floriculture & Agricultural Exports
8.7.1. Floriculture & Agricultural Exports Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 9. Truck Refrigeration Unit Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
9.1. Truck Refrigeration Unit Market Share, by Region, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
9.2. North America
9.2.1. North America Truck Refrigeration Unit Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
9.2.2. U.S.
9.2.3. Canada
9.2.4. Mexico
9.3. Europe
9.3.1. Europe Truck Refrigeration Unit Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
9.3.2. UK
9.3.3. Germany
9.3.4. France
9.4. Asia-Pacific
9.4.1. Asia-Pacific Truck Refrigeration Unit Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
9.4.2. China
9.4.3. Japan
9.4.4. India
9.4.5. South Korea
9.4.6. Australia
9.5. Latin America
9.5.1. Latin America Truck Refrigeration Unit Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
9.5.2. Brazil
9.6. Middle East and Africa
9.6.1. Middle East and Africa Truck Refrigeration Unit Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
9.6.2. UAE
9.6.3. KSA
9.6.4. South Africa
Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. Company Categorization
10.2. Company Market Positioning
10.3. Company Heat Map Analysis
10.4. Company Profiles/Listing
10.4.1. Carrier Global Corporation
10.4.2. Subros Limited
10.4.3. Daikin Industries
10.4.4. Thermo King
10.4.5. Guchen
10.4.6. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
10.4.7. Webasto Group
10.4.8. TKT HVAC Co., Ltd.
10.4.9. Glen Refrigeration
List of Tables [123]
List of Figures [64]
Companies Featured
- Carrier Global Corporation Subros Limited Daikin Industries Thermo King Guchen Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Webasto Group TKT HVAC Co., Ltd. Glen Refrigeration
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