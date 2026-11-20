Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Diabetes Clinical Trials Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Phase, Study Design, Indication, Indication by Study Design, Service, Sponsor, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global diabetes clinical trials market was valued at an estimated USD 5.1 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 9.3 billion by 2033, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 7.9% from 2026 to 2033. Market growth is supported by the increasing prevalence of diabetes, a rising incidence of related complications, broader clinical research activity, and higher R&D investment from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

An aging global population, sedentary lifestyles, and changing dietary habits are contributing to the growing need for innovative diabetes treatments. In response, sponsors are investing in clinical research focused on improving glycemic control, reducing complications, and delivering stronger long-term patient outcomes. Demand is particularly strong for personalized medicine, combination therapies, long-acting insulin formulations, and treatments designed to address cardiovascular and renal comorbidities.

The diabetes clinical trials market is also benefiting from the adoption of patient-centric research strategies. Decentralized and hybrid clinical trial models are helping sponsors expand access, improve patient recruitment and retention, and streamline study execution. Wearable glucose monitors, continuous glucose monitoring systems, and remote patient monitoring platforms are increasing data accuracy while enabling researchers to collect information beyond traditional clinical sites.

Artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and real-world evidence are expected to play increasingly important roles in trial design, patient selection, protocol optimization, and data analysis. These technologies can help sponsors identify appropriate study populations, monitor safety signals, and accelerate decision-making throughout the clinical development process. Emerging markets are also attracting greater clinical trial activity because of their diverse patient populations and cost-effectiveness.

Innovation across the diabetes treatment landscape is creating additional opportunities for clinical research organizations, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology developers, medical device manufacturers, and supporting service providers. Continuous glucose monitoring, closed-loop insulin delivery systems, GLP-1 receptor agonists, and SGLT2 inhibitors continue to influence treatment strategies and clinical pipelines. Companies are also pursuing collaborations, partnerships, and mergers to strengthen development capabilities, expand geographic reach, optimize trial protocols, and reduce time-to-market.

Regulatory support and increased industry funding are further encouraging diabetes clinical trial expansion. As precision medicine becomes more prominent, sponsors are focusing on therapies tailored to specific patient characteristics, disease profiles, and risk factors. This shift is expected to improve study efficiency and support the development of treatments that address both diabetes and its associated complications.

Report Segmentation

The report analyzes revenue growth at the regional and country levels and evaluates industry trends across market sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The analysis covers phase, study design, indication, indication by study design, service, sponsor, and region.



Phase: Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, and Phase IV.

Study design: Interventional trials, observational trials, and expanded access trials.

Indication: Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus (T1DM), Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus (T2DM), gestational diabetes, and other indications.

Indication by study design: Interventional, observational, and expanded access trials across Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus (T1DM), Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus (T2DM), gestational diabetes, and other indications.

Service: Protocol designing, site identification, patient recruitment, laboratory services, analytical testing services, clinical trial data management services, and other supporting services. Sponsor: Pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, medical device companies, and other sponsors.

Regional Coverage



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway.

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and Thailand.

Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia. Middle East and Africa (MEA): South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman.

With diabetes prevalence continuing to rise worldwide, the market is positioned for sustained expansion through 2033. Technological innovation, evolving treatment approaches, diversified trial locations, and stronger collaboration among industry participants are expected to accelerate clinical development and create new opportunities across the global diabetes research ecosystem.

Key Attributes:

