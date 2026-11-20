MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on rising PCI volumes, reimbursement support, next-generation sirolimus-coated balloons, and emerging market adoption to unlock new revenue streams.

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Coronary Drug-Coated Balloon Catheter Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global coronary drug-coated balloon catheter market was valued at USD 342.4 million in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 374.9 million in 2026 to USD 727.2 million by 2033. This represents a compound annual growth rate of 9.9% from 2026 to 2033. North America led the global market with a 44.1% revenue share in 2025, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) volumes, and broad access to interventional cardiology services.

Rising PCI procedure volumes worldwide are strengthening demand for coronary drug-coated balloon catheters, particularly in the treatment of in-stent restenosis, small vessel disease, de-novo coronary lesions, and complex coronary lesions. Comprehensive reimbursement coverage for coronary interventions in major healthcare markets, including the U.S., Germany, and Japan, is also improving patient access and accelerating the adoption of drug-coated balloon technologies.

Market Dynamics

Market growth is being driven by the increasing prevalence of coronary artery disease, expanding use of minimally invasive coronary revascularization procedures, and growing clinical demand for alternatives to repeat stenting. The rising incidence of in-stent restenosis and complex coronary conditions is encouraging cardiologists to consider drug-coated balloons as part of targeted treatment strategies.

Technological innovation remains a significant market catalyst. Advances in drug-coating platforms, including the development and commercialization of next-generation sirolimus-coated balloons, are broadening available treatment options. Expanding clinical evidence, favorable regulatory decisions, and increasing physician preference for "leave nothing behind" strategies are expected to support wider adoption throughout the forecast period.

Despite this positive outlook, stringent regulatory requirements, extensive clinical trial obligations, and the high cost of advanced interventional procedures may limit market expansion. Manufacturers must navigate complex approval pathways while generating robust safety and efficacy data. However, increased commercialization of innovative catheter technologies and improving healthcare access across emerging markets are expected to create new revenue opportunities.

Market Segmentation

The report analyzes revenue trends at global, regional, and country levels from 2021 to 2033. It evaluates the coronary drug-coated balloon catheter market by indication, drug type, end use, and geography.



By indication: In-Stent Restenosis (ISR), De-novo coronary lesions, and Complex / Adjunct Coronary Lesions

By drug type: Paclitaxel, Sirolimus, and Others By end use: Hospitals, Specialty Cardiac/Vascular Centers, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

The regional assessment covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Country-level analysis includes the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait.

Strategic Value of the Report

The report provides detailed market intelligence to support investment planning, product development, competitive positioning, and commercial expansion. It examines regional performance, segment-level revenue potential, emerging technologies, regulatory developments, and the market presence of key participants.



Global, regional, and country-level market estimates and forecasts

Analysis of major growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry trends

Revenue forecasts across indication, drug type, and end-use segments

Competitive landscape and market share insights

Assessment of product innovation and next-generation technologies Actionable recommendations for identifying revenue opportunities and guiding strategic decisions

With coronary artery disease continuing to place a substantial burden on healthcare systems, the need for effective minimally invasive treatment technologies is expected to rise. Growing clinical acceptance, reimbursement support, technology advancement, and expansion into emerging healthcare markets will remain central to the future development of the coronary drug-coated balloon catheter market through 2033.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.1.1. Indication

1.1.2. Drug Type

1.1.3. End Use

1.1.4. Regional scope

1.1.5. Estimates and forecast timeline

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Information Procurement

1.3.1. Purchased database

1.3.2. Internal database

1.3.3. Secondary sources

1.3.4. Primary research

1.3.5. Details of primary research

1.4. Information or Data Analysis

1.4.1. Data analysis models

1.5. Market Formulation & Validation

1.6. Model Details

1.6.1. Commodity flow analysis (Model 1)

1.6.2. Approach 1: Commodity flow approach

1.6.3. Volume price analysis (Model 2)

1.6.4. Approach 2: Volume price analysis

1.7. List of Secondary Sources

1.8. List of Primary Sources

1.9. Objectives

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Indication outlook

2.2.2. Drug type outlook

2.2.3. End use outlook

2.2.4. Regional outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Coronary Drug-Coated Balloon Catheters Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.2.3. Market opportunity analysis

3.2.4. Market challenge analysis

3.3. Coronary Drug-Coated Balloon Catheters Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.1.1. Supplier power

3.3.1.2. Buyer power

3.3.1.3. Substitution threat

3.3.1.4. Threat of new entrant

3.3.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.3.2. PESTLE Analysis

3.3.2.1. Political landscape

3.3.2.2. Economic landscape

3.3.2.3. Social landscape

3.3.2.4. Technological landscape

3.3.2.5. Legal landscape

3.3.2.6. Environmental landscape

3.4. Country-Level Market Driver Mapping (Coronary DCB)

3.4.1. Regulatory Landscape Influencing the Coronary Drug-Coated Balloon Market Dynamics

3.4.2. Clinical Trial Presence in Major Countries

3.4.3. Global Distribution Footprint

3.4.4. Pricing Competitiveness

3.5. Innovation & Product Development Analysis

3.5.1. New Product Launches

3.5.2. Product Pipeline

3.5.3. Emerging Coating Technologies

3.6. Market Entry Attractiveness Assessment

Chapter 4. Coronary Drug-Coated Balloon Catheters Market: Indication Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Definition and Scope

4.2. Indication Market Share, 2025 & 2033

4.3. Segment Dashboard

4.4. Coronary Drug-Coated Balloon Catheters Market by Indication Area Outlook

4.5. In-Stent Restenosis (ISR)

4.5.1. In-stent restenosis (ISR) market estimates and forecast, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.6. De-novo Coronary Lesions

4.6.1. De-novo coronary lesions market estimates and forecast, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.7. Complex / Adjunct Coronary Lesions

4.7.1. Complex / adjunct coronary lesions market estimates and forecast, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Coronary Drug-Coated Balloon Catheters Market: Drug Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Definition and Scope

5.2. Drug Type Market Share, 2025 & 2033

5.3. Segment Dashboard

5.4. Coronary Drug-Coated Balloon Catheters Market by Drug Type Outlook

5.5. Paclitaxel

5.5.1. Paclitaxel market estimates and forecast, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.6. Sirolimus

5.6.1. Sirolimus market estimates and forecast, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.7. Others

5.7.1. Others market estimates and forecast, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Coronary Drug-Coated Balloon Catheters Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Definition and Scope

6.2. End Use Market Share, 2025 & 2033

6.3. Segment Dashboard

6.4. Coronary Drug-Coated Balloon Catheters Market by End Use Outlook

6.5. Hospitals

6.5.1. Hospitals market estimates and forecast, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.6. Specialty Cardiac/Vascular Centers

6.6.1. Specialty cardiac/vascular centers market estimates and forecast, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.7. Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

6.7.1. Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) market estimates and forecast, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Coronary Drug-Coated Balloon Catheters Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, Indication, Drug Type, End Use

7.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033

7.2. Regional Market Dashboard

7.3. Global Regional Market Snapshot

7.3.1. Country analysis framework: key country dynamics, regulatory framework, competitive scenario, market estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million), and market volume estimates and forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (Unit Volume, 000' Units)

7.4. North America

7.4.1. U.S.

7.4.2. Canada

7.4.3. Mexico

7.5. Europe

7.5.1. UK

7.5.2. Germany

7.5.3. France

7.5.4. Italy

7.5.5. Spain

7.5.6. Norway

7.5.7. Sweden

7.5.8. Denmark

7.6. Asia Pacific

7.6.1. Japan

7.6.2. China

7.6.3. India

7.6.4. Australia

7.6.5. South Korea

7.6.6. Thailand

7.6.7. Indonesia

7.6.8. Malaysia

7.6.9. Vietnam

7.7. Latin America

7.7.1. Brazil

7.7.2. Argentina

7.7.3. Colombia

7.7.4. Chile

7.8. MEA

7.8.1. South Africa

7.8.2. Saudi Arabia

7.8.3. UAE

7.8.4. Kuwait

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, Key Market Participants

8.2. Company/Competition Categorization

8.3. Key Company Market Share Analysis, 2025 (%)

8.4. List of Companies

8.4.1. Company profile framework: company overview, financial performance, product benchmarking, and strategic initiatives

8.4.2. Boston Scientific

8.4.3. Lepu Medical

8.4.4. Medtronic

8.4.5. B. Braun SE

8.4.6. Concept Medical

8.4.7. Teleflex Incorporated (BIOTRONIK)

8.4.8. MicroPort Scientific Corporation

8.4.9. iVascular S.L.U.

List of Tables [106]

List of Figures [66]

Companies Featured



Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic

B. Braun SE

Concept Medical

Teleflex Incorporated (BIOTRONIK)

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

iVascular S.L.U. Lepu Medical

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