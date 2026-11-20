Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Flow Diverters Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Diameter Size, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global flow diverters market was valued at an estimated USD 385.60 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 988.81 million by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 12.43% from 2026 to 2033, supported by increasing demand for advanced endovascular treatment options for intracranial aneurysms.

Growth is being driven primarily by the rising incidence and diagnosis of intracranial aneurysms worldwide. Hypertension, smoking and aging populations are contributing to a growing patient population, increasing the need for effective neurovascular treatment technologies. According to studies cited by the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) in 2025, intracranial aneurysms affect approximately 3.2% of the global population. Nearly 50% are identified only after rupture, which is associated with high morbidity and mortality rates.

Flow-diverter devices are increasingly used by neurointerventional specialists to treat complex and wide-neck aneurysms. Their expanding clinical adoption, combined with ongoing product development, is expected to strengthen the global flow diverters market outlook. Mergers and acquisitions among medical device companies are also enhancing product portfolios, extending commercial reach and accelerating technological innovation in flow diversion therapies.

Market Segmentation

The report analyzes revenue growth at the global, regional and country levels and evaluates industry trends across key market segments from 2021 to 2033. The analysis is segmented by diameter size and region, enabling stakeholders to assess demand patterns, commercial opportunities and potential areas for investment.

Diameter Size Outlook - Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033



2-3mm

3-4mm

4-5mm >5mm

Regional Outlook - Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033



North America: U.S., Canada and Mexico

Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark and Norway

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea and Thailand

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina Middle East & Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Kuwait

Key Benefits of the Report



Comprehensive market analysis: Access detailed insights into the global flow diverters market across major diameter-size segments, regions and countries.

Competitive landscape assessment: Evaluate the market presence, strategic positioning and competitive approaches of key medical device companies.

Market forecasts: Review revenue projections designed to support market assessment, investment planning and long-term growth strategies.

Industry trend analysis: Identify the clinical, demographic, commercial and technological developments influencing future demand.

Growth opportunity identification: Explore potential revenue streams and high-potential segments within the evolving neurovascular device market.

Strategic recommendations: Apply actionable market intelligence to product planning, business development and effective decision-making. Innovation tracking: Monitor relevant product innovations and advances in flow diversion therapy to maintain competitive awareness.

The report provides market estimates, segment-level revenue forecasts, regional analysis, growth opportunity assessments and competitive intelligence. It is intended to help medical device manufacturers, investors, healthcare organizations and other stakeholders understand the factors shaping the flow diverters market and develop informed strategies for future expansion.

Key Attributes:

