Real-Time PCR, Digital PCR, And End-Point PCR Market Size And Growth Forecast, 2026-2033 Market To Reach USD 21.31 Billion As Precision Medicine Drives 9.2% CAGR
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|120
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$10.58 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$21.31 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope
1.2. Segment Definitions
1.2.1. Technology
1.2.2. Product
1.2.3. Application
1.2.4. Estimates and forecasts timeline
1.3. Objectives
1.3.1. Objective-1
1.3.2. Objective-2
1.3.3. Objective-3
1.4. Research Methodology
1.5. Information Procurement
1.5.1. Purchased database
1.5.2. internal database
1.5.3. Secondary sources
1.5.4. Primary research
1.6. Information or Data Analysis
1.6.1. Data analysis models
1.7. Market Formulation & Validation
1.8. Model Details
1.8.1. Commodity flow analysis
1.9. List of Secondary Sources
1.10. List of Primary Sources
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Technology Snapshot
2.3. Product Snapshot
2.4. Application Snapshot
2.5. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Real Time PCR, Digital PCR and End-Point PCR Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook (Drug Testing Market)
3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook (Drug Screening Market)
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis
3.2.4. Market Challenge Analysis
3.3. Real Time PCR, Digital PCR and End-Point PCR Market Analysis Tools
3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis
3.4. Regulatory Framework
3.5. Reimbursement Scenario
Chapter 4. Real Time PCR, Digital PCR and End-Point PCR Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Segment Dashboard
4.2. Real Time PCR, Digital PCR and End-Point PCR Market: Technology Movement Analysis
4.3. Real Time PCR, Digital PCR and End-Point PCR Market by Technology Outlook (USD Million)
4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 to 2033 for the following
4.5. Quantitative
4.5.1. Quantitative Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.5.2. Consumables & reagents
4.5.3. Instruments
4.5.4. Software & Services
4.5.5. Software & Services Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.6. Digital
4.6.1. Digital market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.6.2. Consumables & Reagents
4.6.3. Instruments
4.6.4. Software & Services
4.7. End-point PCR
4.7.1. End-point PCR market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.7.2. Consumables & Reagents
4.7.3. Instruments
4.7.4. Software & Services
Chapter 5. Real-time PCR (qPCR), end point PCR, and dPCR Market Analysis, Product Scope, 2021-2033 (Revenue, USD Million)
5.1. Real-time PCR (qPCR), end point PCR, and dPCR Market: Products Movement Analysis
5.2. Consumables & Reagents
5.2.1. Consumables & Reagents market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.3. Instruments
5.3.1. Instruments market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.4. Software & Services
5.4.1. Software & Services market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 6. Real-time PCR (qPCR), end point PCR, and dPCR Market Analysis, Application Scope, 2021-2033 (Revenue, USD Million)
6.1. Real-time PCR (qPCR), end point PCR, and dPCR Market: Application Movement Analysis
6.2. Clinical
6.2.1. Clinical market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.2.2. Pathogen Testing
6.2.3. Oncology Testing
6.2.4. Blood Screening
6.2.5. Liquid Biopsy Testing
6.2.6. dPCR-based Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT)
6.2.7. Others
6.3. Research
6.3.1. Research market estimates and forecast, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.3.2. Stem Cell Research
6.3.3. DNA Cloning & Sequencing
6.3.4. Recombinant DNA Technology
6.3.5. Rare Mutation Detection
6.3.6. Gene Expression
6.3.7. Single-Cell Analysis
6.3.8. Microbiome Analysis
6.3.9. Copy Number Variation Analysis
6.3.10. Library Quantification (NGS)
6.3.11. Characterization of Low-fold Changes in mRNA and miRNA Expression
6.3.12. Species Identification
6.3.13. GMO Detection
6.4. Forensics and Others
Chapter 7. Real-time PCR (qPCR), end point PCR, and dPCR Market Analysis, Regional Scope, 2021-2033 (Revenue, USD Million)
7.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033
7.2. Regional Market Dashboard
7.3. Global Regional Market Snapshot
7.4. Market Size & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2021 to 2033
7.5. North America
7.5.1. U.S.
7.5.2. Canada
7.5.3. Mexico
7.6. Europe
7.6.1. UK
7.6.2. Germany
7.6.3. France
7.6.4. Italy
7.6.5. Spain
7.6.6. Norway
7.6.7. Sweden
7.6.8. Denmark
7.7. Asia-Pacific
7.7.1. Japan
7.7.2. China
7.7.3. India
7.7.4. Australia
7.7.5. South Korea
7.7.6. Thailand
7.8. Latin America
7.8.1. Brazil
7.8.2. Argentina
7.9. MEA
7.9.1. South Africa
7.9.2. Saudi Arabia
7.9.3. UAE
7.9.4. Kuwait
Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants
8.2. Company/Competition Categorization
8.3. Vendor Landscape
8.4. List of key distributors and channel partners
8.5. Key customers
8.6. Key company market share analysis, 2025
8.7. Company Profiles
8.7.1. Abbott
8.7.2. QIAGEN
8.7.3. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
8.7.4. Agilent Technologies, Inc.
8.7.5. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
8.7.6. GE Healthcare
8.7.7. BioMerieux SA
8.7.8. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
8.7.9. Fluidigm Corporation
List of Tables [94]
List of Figures [83]
Companies Featured
- Abbott Qiagen Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Agilent Technologies, Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. GE Healthcare bioMerieux F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Fluidigm Corporation
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