Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Real-Time PCR, Digital PCR, and End-Point PCR Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology, Product, Application, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global real-time PCR, digital PCR, and end-point PCR market was valued at USD 10.58 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 21.31 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2026 to 2033. Growth is supported by the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, cancer, chronic conditions, and genetic disorders, alongside rising demand for early diagnosis, precision medicine, and accurate disease monitoring.

Greater use of PCR-based diagnostics for HIV, HPV, Alzheimer's disease, Streptococcal infections, Turner syndrome, Parkinson's disease, and other conditions is expanding the target patient population. According to a WHO report published in July 2025, approximately 1.3 million people globally acquired HIV. European surveillance data also recorded more than 105,922 HIV diagnoses in 2024, with several countries reporting upward trends. These developments continue to increase demand for sensitive molecular diagnostic technologies across clinical laboratories and healthcare systems.

Prenatal genetic testing represents another important growth opportunity. A CDC report from December 2025 indicated that congenital heart defects affect approximately 1% of births annually in the U.S. PCR technologies support the early detection of genetic variations, helping clinicians make timely diagnostic and treatment decisions.

Digital PCR and Precision Medicine

The growing adoption of digital PCR is strengthening the market's role in precision medicine, oncology, infectious disease monitoring, and genetic testing. Digital PCR provides absolute quantification, high sensitivity, strong reproducibility, and accurate detection of rare genetic mutations. These capabilities are supporting wider use in clinical diagnostics and advanced research applications.

Product innovation is accelerating adoption. In July 2025, Bio-Rad expanded its Droplet Digital PCR portfolio by launching the QX Continuum and QX700 systems, which support more than 400,000 assays. The expansion enhances laboratory access to scalable digital PCR solutions for precision diagnostics and high-value healthcare applications.

Multiplex PCR, Automation, and Point-of-care Testing

Advances in multiplex PCR and assay development are improving diagnostic throughput, accuracy, and laboratory productivity. Multiplex systems can detect multiple pathogens within a single test while reducing turnaround time, operational costs, and sample requirements. In November 2025, FlashDx introduced a fully automated multiplex real-time PCR system based on semi-solid phase real-time PCR technology, supporting an integrated sample-to-result workflow and rapid multi-pathogen detection.

A study published in January 2026 also presented a multiplex RT-qPCR assay capable of detecting 18 respiratory viruses simultaneously. The assay demonstrated sensitivity of up to 99.81% and specificity of 100%, highlighting the potential of multiplex testing to improve respiratory disease diagnosis and laboratory efficiency.

Demand for point-of-care and decentralized testing is also increasing. Portable and miniaturized PCR platforms support faster testing in clinics, airports, and remote locations while strengthening pandemic preparedness and on-site diagnostic capacity. At the same time, laboratories are investing in automated, high-throughput systems that can process large sample volumes with minimal manual intervention, helping reduce errors and improve operational performance.

Report Segmentation

The report analyzes market revenue, growth opportunities, competitive dynamics, and emerging trends across technology, product, application, and regional segments for 2021-2033.



Technology: Quantitative PCR, digital PCR, and end-point PCR, including consumables & reagents, instruments, and software & services.

Product: Consumables & reagents, instruments, and software & services.

Application: Clinical testing, pathogen testing, oncology testing, blood screening, liquid biopsy, dPCR-based Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT), research, stem cell research, DNA cloning & sequencing, recombinant DNA technology, rare mutation detection, gene expression, single cell analysis, microbiome analysis, copy number variation analysis, library quantification (NGS), species identification, GMO detection, and forensic applications. Regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, with analysis of major national markets including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and South Africa.

Business Value of the Report



Detailed market estimates and forecasts across major technologies, products, applications, and regions.

Analysis of market drivers, future trends, growth opportunities, and product innovation.

Competitive landscape assessment, including market presence and strategic positioning.

Segment and regional revenue forecasts to support market evaluation and investment planning. Actionable insights for identifying revenue opportunities and guiding strategic business decisions.

Key Attributes:

