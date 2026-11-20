Transaction expands Desert Lakes Capital's Tommy's Express footprint in Michigan

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Miracle Car Wash Advisors (“Miracle”) is pleased to announce the successful sale of a multi-location Tommy's Express Car Wash franchisee in Michigan to Desert Lakes Capital, a Michigan-based family office. The transaction closed effective November 19, 2026. Miracle served as the exclusive sell-side advisor to the seller. The transaction follows Desert Lakes Capital's recent acquisition of a single-site Tommy's Express location in Detroit. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.The seller built a high-performing Tommy's Express portfolio in eastern Michigan, with strong unit economics, a loyal membership base, and a track record of consistent site-level performance.Desert Lakes Capital is led by Mike Harris, with whom Miracle had an existing relationship through its extensive network in the car wash industry. That relationship allowed Miracle to quickly identify the fit between the parties and move efficiently to a completed transaction. The acquisition establishes Desert Lakes Capital as the leading Tommy's Express franchisee in the greater Detroit market and gives it an established platform for continued growth.“This was a great outcome for both sides,” said Colin May, Strategic Advisor at Miracle Car Wash Advisors.“The sellers built a high-quality group of sites and wanted a buyer who would carry that forward. Putting the two together made sense from the first conversation, and both teams worked hard to get the deal across the finish line.”“The car wash industry continues to attract new capital, and family offices are a growing part of that buyer pool,” said John-Michael Tamburro, Strategic Advisor at Miracle Car Wash Advisors.“Operators with cash-flowing assets, strong membership, and a proven brand are still seeing real demand. Long-term investors value the recurring revenue and the real estate behind these businesses, and we expect more groups like Desert Lakes to enter the space for the right opportunity.”

Taylour Scanlin

Miracle Car Wash Advisors

+1 615-348-9994

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Miracle Car Wash Advisors Represents Multi-Site Tommy's Express Franchisee in Sale to Desert Lakes Capital News Provided By Miracle LLC November 20, 2026, 16:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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