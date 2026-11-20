Representative Thomas Massie and Rep. Chellie Pingree on episode 303 of Real Organic Project

Reps. Thomas Massie and Chellie Pingree talk pesticide immunity, the PRIME Act, and bipartisan food policy in a new Real Organic Podcast episode

HUDSON, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Kentucky) and Rep. Chellie Pingree (D-Maine) sit on opposite sides of the aisle. On food and farming, they work together. The Real Organic Project released a conversation between the two lawmakers, recorded live on Sept. 19 at its "Saving Real Organic: In Defense of Science" symposium at Churchtown Dairy in Hudson, N.Y. The panel was moderated by Dave Chapman.

Massie lost his Republican primary in May after opposing President Trump and leaves Congress in January.

The two describe how a bipartisan coalition pulled pesticide liability protections out of the House farm bill. "We had 207 Democrats vote for it, 73 Republicans. I've never seen anything close to that happen," Pingree said. She called it the "first time in my nearly 20 years in Congress that we've had a victory like that on a pesticide, herbicide, that got such bipartisan support."

Pingree described the other side of that fight. "Bayer had about 50 lobbyists... They spent $9 million, allegedly," she said.

Massie and Pingree watched the Supreme Court arguments in the Roundup labeling case together. The Court ruled for Monsanto in June.

The Real Organic Project episode also covers:

- The PRIME Act, which Massie and Pingree have worked on since 2015. It would let state or county inspectors oversee small slaughterhouses. Pingree said Massie "managed to slip the language into the farm bill this time, which is a big victory over Big Meat."

- Pingree's bill with Rep. Anna Paulina Luna to ban paraquat.

- The No Capital Gains Tax on Family Farms Act (H.R. 8591), from Massie and Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez.

- How citizens can reach the right staffer. Massie's advice: ask for "your legislative assistant or legislative director who's in charge of ag policy."

- Life on Massie's Kentucky farm, where he grass-finishes beef cattle, raises meat chickens, and is starting pasture-raised pigs on acorns.

- Pingree's work as an organic farmer since the 1970s.

On what comes next, Massie said: "Rather than running for another office, I might take my own advice and set up some kind of organization that tries to get the clowns to do the right thing."

Pingree said: "I'm going to be super sad to have him not in Congress anymore."

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About the Real Organic Project

The Real Organic Project is a farmer-led movement working towards certifying 1,000 farms across the United States. Our add-on food label distinguishes soil-grown fruits and vegetables from hydroponically-raised produce, and pasture-raised meat, milk, and eggs from products harvested from animals in horrific confinement (CAFOs - confined animal feeding operations).

Ashley Trexler

Real Organic Project

+1 843-301-8550

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A Kentucky Republican and a Maine Democrat find common ground on pesticides and family farms News Provided By Real Organic Project November 20, 2026, 16:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: U.S. Politics



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