Natasha Owens, "American Values" (Real America's Music)

Natasha Owens

The single and accompanying visual arrive November 20 from the chart-topping artist

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Chart-topping recording artist Natasha Owens has just released her new single,“American Values” (Real America's Music) and its accompanying music video - available everywhere today.Purchase or stream "American Values" here:Watch the "American Values" music video here:With the release of“American Values,” Owens continues to be at the intersection of faith, patriotism and culture, turning her focus to the convictions that shape the nation, and the responsibility of each generation to carry them forward.“I've lived in Texas most of my life, and I love this state and the freedoms that made America great,” says Owens. "If you're fleeing blue states for lower taxes and a better way of life, welcome to Texas-but please don't bring the policies you're running from! And to those coming to America from other countries, we welcome you, too. Celebrate your heritage, but respect our Constitution, our laws, and the American values that generations fought and died to protect. We should never have to surrender our founding principles to accommodate those who don't share them."Adds Owens: "With Texas looking a little bluer these days, I think it's time to remind folks that some of us still believe in God, family, faith, freedom, and the Constitution. I've still got my Bible, my guns, my barbecue, and my Waffle House-and I'm not giving up any of them!"The new release follows a run of music that has connected Owens with listeners around the world. Her music has generated more than 140 documented chart placements across 38 countries, including 7 #1s, 37 Top 10s and more than 90 Top 50 placements. Her breakout anthem“Trump Won” reached #1 on both the U.S. iTunes All Genres and Pop charts, while recent releases including "The Chosen One," "Gimme a Cowboy,"“The Somali Waltz,”“The Boss,” and“We Miss You, Charlie” have continued that momentum.ABOUT NATASHA OWENSOnce cancelled for her vocal support of President Trump and conservative values, the former Christian music mainstay has become a popular MAGA brand, vindicated by the massive success of her #1 smash hit“Trump Won.” Despite ongoing censorship, her music has topped music charts and generated billions of social media impressions, solidifying her as a leading voice at the intersection of faith, patriotism and culture.She has been a frequent performer at CPAC events, Mar-a-Lago and many other conservative gatherings around the world. She has received extensive media coverage, including appearances on Fox News, Newsmax, Real America's Voice, One America News Network, Huckabee, War Room with Steve Bannon, The Eric Metaxas Show, Wayne Allyn Root, Just the News Not Noise, Lindell TV with Mike Lindell, CNN, Al Jazeera and HLN, among others.For more information, visit .

Brian Mayes

Nashville Publicity Group

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Natasha Owens Celebrates 'American Values' With New Single and Music Video News Provided By Nashville Publicity Group November 20, 2026, 16:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry, Politics, Religion, U.S. Politics



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