International Art Project Foundation presents the inaugural Emerging Artists for Impact Award during Miami Art Week 2026, featuring 20 emerging artists representing 19 institutions.

Twenty artists from nineteen institutions share $32,000 in awards, with a Miami Beach exhibition and an online auction supporting children and families

- Daniel Gupta, FounderMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Twenty emerging artists from nineteen institutions will share $32,000 in awards as the International Art Project Foundation (IAP) presents its inaugural Emerging Artists for Impact Award during Miami Art Week. The Award exhibition opens November 30 and runs through December 31 at the IAP Gallery for Impact, 235 12th Street, Miami Beach.The artists were selected through a national open call, and their work responds to this year's theme, Transformation. The institutions represented include Columbia, Cornell, Pratt, NYU, Hunter College and Virginia Commonwealth University. The Award carries nineteen prizes of $1,500 and a $3,500 Grand Prize, which went to Eva Foldy of Virginia Commonwealth University.A six-member independent jury selected the recipients. Helmut Schuster chaired the panel and was joined by Antonia Wright, Antonio Permuy, Mario Andrés Rodriguez, Ronald Sanchez and Melissa Diaz.All twenty works will be offered in an online auction from November 20 to December 6. Proceeds from Award artwork sales support IAP's impact partners, three 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations serving children and families: Sweet Dream Makers, In Jacob's Shoes and New Hope for Families. The full collection and bidding are online via Charity Auctions."Great art has the power to do more than inspire. It can create meaningful change," said Daniel Gupta, Founder of the International Art Project Foundation. "Through this Award, we're investing in emerging artistic talent while helping improve the lives of children and families. That's what International Art Project was created to do."The public opening takes place November 30 at 7 PM at the IAP Gallery for Impact.Admission is free and can be reserved on Eventbrite. The exhibition then remains on view through December 31. More information about the Award and the exhibition is available at International Art Project Foundation's Website.About International Art ProjectInternational Art Project is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that transforms fine art into positive change, connecting artists, collectors, and communities to fund charitable initiatives locally and around the world. To date, IAP has funded clean water access, school construction, and women's economic empowerment, reaching more than 10,000 people.

Vilma Gray

International Art Project Foundation

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The Emerging Artists for Impact Award

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International Art Project Presents the Inaugural Emerging Artists for Impact Award During Miami Art Week News Provided By International Art Project Foundation November 20, 2026, 16:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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