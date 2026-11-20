MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 20 (IANS) The Congress has registered a major victory in the Rajasthan Zila Parishad elections, securing a majority in 23 of the 37 districts for which results were declared on Friday.

The party also emerged as the single largest party in four other districts, further strengthening its position in the rural local body elections.

The BJP managed to secure a majority in just five Zila Parishads, although it emerged as the single largest party in Salumbar.

The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) registered a significant victory in Nagaur, while independent candidates are set to play the role of kingmakers in eight districts where no party secured a clear majority. Results for 37 districts were declared on November 20.

However, counting for Kota, Sri Ganganagar, Baran and Karauli Zila Parishads will take place on December 17. The Congress also performed strongly in Jaipur Zila Parishad, winning a majority of the declared wards.

The BJP secured victories in several constituencies, while the RLP also opened its account. The results for wards 13 and 52 have been withheld.

Congress candidates won several key wards, including Ward 1, where Suman Kumari Samota defeated BJP's Kiran Devi, and Ward 18, where Sunil Kumawat defeated BJP's Rama Chopra.

The BJP won Ward 4 through Laxman Kumar Sharma, while the RLP secured victories in Ward 15 through Geeta Singh and Ward 56 through Mahendra Chaudhary. Congress also registered a strong performance in Jodhpur, winning a substantial number of Zila Parishad wards.

The party secured victories in several constituencies, while the BJP and RLP also managed to win seats. Among the notable winners were Congress candidates Ramesh Kumar, Khamma Kanwar, Neha, Kamla Devi and Ravi Gehlot.

The BJP won through candidates including Santosh Kanwar, Ummed Singh and Omaram. The RLP also secured victories in several wards, including Ward 31 through Omprakash Dudi and Ward 33 through Baby.

The overall results indicate a significant shift in the balance of rural local body politics in Rajasthan, with Congress emerging as the dominant party in the Zila Parishad elections.

Earlier, in 2020, despite being in opposition, BJP outperformed the ruling Congress in several key local body positions during the Ashok Gehlot government's tenure. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a significant electoral performance in the 2020 Rajasthan Panchayati Raj elections while being in opposition against the then ruling Congress government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

During the tenure of BJP National General Secretary Satish Poonia as the party's Rajasthan State President (2019–2023), the BJP secured the post of Zila Pramukh in 19 out of 33 districts, including Jaipur.

The Congress won 13 Zila Pramukh positions, while an independent candidate secured the remaining one. The 2020 Panchayati Raj election results remain an important electoral milestone in Rajasthan's local political landscape during Satish Poonia's tenure as State BJP President.