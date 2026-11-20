MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 20 (IANS) The Congress has registered a sweeping victory in the Rajasthan Panchayati Raj elections, securing a majority in 269 of the 419 Panchayat Samitis across 37 districts.

The BJP managed to win 73 Panchayat Samitis, while other parties and independent candidates secured majorities in 60.

No party obtained a majority in the remaining 17 Panchayat Samitis.

The results also witnessed several political upsets, including the defeat of family members of Urban Development and Housing (UDH) Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra.

His wife, Shanti Devi, and sons, Durga Singh Kharra and Ajay Singh Kharra, lost their respective elections. Pratima Kharra, wife of the minister's younger brother, was also defeated.

In Jaipur district, Congress secured a majority in 14 of the 22 Panchayat Samitis. The BJP won Chomu and Sambhar Lake, while the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) secured a majority in Sanganer. No party obtained a majority in Amarsar, Jalsu, Maujmabad, Rampura Dabri and Dudu.

In Jodhpur, the BJP failed to secure a majority in any Panchayat Samiti. Of the six newly formed Panchayat Samitis in Bikaner district, Congress secured a clear majority in four, while the BJP won one. In the remaining Panchayat Samiti, Congress fell short of a majority by just one seat.

Elections were held for the first time in six Panchayat Samitis in Udaipur district. The BJP secured a clear majority in three, while Congress won one. In the remaining two, Congress fell short of a majority by one seat.

The results for 17 of the 19 wards in Pawta Panchayat Samiti in Kotputli-Behror district have been declared. Congress secured a majority with 12 seats, while the BJP won two and independent candidates secured three.

However, results for wards 6 and 11 have been withheld due to technical glitches in the EVMs. District Collector Arpan Gupta said the results could not be displayed due to technical problems with the machines.

The State Election Commission has been informed, and further action will be taken according to its directions.

Re-polling will be held on November 22 at one polling booth each in three Panchayat Samitis in Jaipur district. These include Ward 25 of Chomu, Ward 6 of Dudu and Ward 6 of Shahpura. In Chomu, re-polling has been necessitated by a technical malfunction in the EVM at booth number 142 in Ward 25.

Tehsildar Dr Vijaypal Bishnoi said the results had been withheld due to the malfunction and the fresh polling schedule would be announced as per the prescribed procedure.

Congress meanwhile also secured a clear majority in seven of the ten Panchayat Samitis in Jaisalmer district. In the remaining three, the party fell short of a majority by just one seat in each.

Counting could not be completed in three wards across Panchayat Samitis in Sawai Madhopur district due to EVM malfunctions. ADM Sanjay Sharma said technical errors occurred in Ward 7 of Bonli, Ward 15 of Khandar and Ward 9 of Bamanwas.

The machines displayed a 'transit error', preventing officials from retrieving the voting data and declaring the results.

Even engineers could not recover the data. The administration has sought guidance from the State Election Commission, and a decision on further action, including possible re-polling, will be taken after receiving its instructions.

In Nagaur district, the RLP emerged as the single largest party, winning 91 of the 212 wards across 12 Panchayat Samitis.

Congress secured 64 seats, the BJP won 39, while independent candidates bagged 18.

In another notable development, RLP candidate Popatlal lost the election from Ward 9 of Siwana Panchayat Samiti in Balotra district. He received just 35 votes and finished third. This marked his 15th electoral defeat. Popatlal has previously contested four Lok Sabha elections, four Assembly elections, five Sarpanch elections and one Zila Parishad election.

In 2009, he contested the Lok Sabha election on a BSP ticket and finished third. His wife, Geeta Devi, also contested the current election as an independent candidate but was defeated.