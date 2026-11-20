MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 20 (IANS) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said on Friday that the Congress' performance in the Panchayati Raj elections reflected strong resentment against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in rural areas, adding that voters had sent a clear message that the "state government's time was up".

In a statement issued following the election results, Gehlot said the Congress had consistently maintained that there was considerable public dissatisfaction with the BJP in villages across Rajasthan.

Farmers, labourers, women and other sections of society were troubled by the state government's neglect of rural issues and its failure to fulfil promises, he added.

"The rural population has expressed its sentiments through the ballot box. The BJP government has paid the price for ignoring the concerns of farmers, labourers, women and ordinary citizens," Gehlot said.

He added that the Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma had failed to gauge the public mood, while the BJP leadership remained preoccupied with the arrogance of power.

According to Gehlot, the election outcome reflected the growing dissatisfaction among rural voters with the state government's functioning.

The former Chief Minister also said that people continued to remember the public welfare initiatives launched during the previous Congress government.

"Schemes such as the Chiranjeevi Yojana, along with initiatives related to social security, farmers' welfare, women's empowerment and relief for ordinary citizens, had brought meaningful changes to people's lives," he said.

Gehlot also alleged that the BJP had used pressure tactics and intimidation to influence the outcome of municipal corporation elections, despite the Congress performing well there.

He said the Panchayati Raj results had demonstrated the sentiments of rural voters.

Describing the Congress victory as an endorsement of the party's policies and vision, Gehlot said it reflected the support for the leadership of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

He congratulated Congress workers, leaders and office-bearers for their efforts and thanked voters for extending their support to the party.

"The victory is a reflection of the trust reposed in the Congress by the rural population and the hard work of our party workers," Gehlot said, extending his best wishes to all those associated with the party.