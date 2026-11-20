MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 20(IANS) The makers of director Ludheer Byreddy's upcoming pan Indian film 'Haindava', featuring Telugu star Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Samyuktha in the lead, on Friday announced that they had chosen to postpone their film's release.

The film was to originally hit the screens on November 27 this year.

Moonshine Pictures, the production house producing the film, took to its social media timelines to share the announcement.

It wrote, "#HAINDAVA has been postponed from its scheduled date to give you all the best experience with high technical standards. A new release date will be announced soon. Stay tuned."

The makers also shared a poster through which they made it clear that they remained committed to delivering the film to the highest standards of quality.

Thanking audiences for their patience and continued support, the makers said that they would announce a new release date soon.

A teaser that the makers had released last month had triggered great excitement among fans and film buffs.

The teaser showed that the story was set in the village of Rangapuram. The story takes a mysterious turn when all the idols from an ancient temple go missing and a villager is found murdered.

The temple priest however believes that all the idols will return within a stipulated timeframe. An atheist police officer is assigned the task of investigating the unusual case, setting the stage for a compelling clash between faith, reason, and the unexplained.

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas plays an atheist police officer who places his faith in humanity rather than God. Samyuktha plays the female lead, while Mahesh Manjrekar appears in a pivotal role as the temple priest. Saurabh Sachdeva, JD Chakravarthy, Shivaji Raja, and Getup Srinu feature in other significant roles.

Produced by Mahesh Chandu, the film boasts of a fine technical team. Production design for the film has been handled by Siva Kamesh D while cinematography for the film is by Harish Kannan. Music director Sam CS has scored the music for this occult thriller while Karthika Srinivas has handled its editing.