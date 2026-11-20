MENAFN - IANS) Pune, Nov 20 (IANS) Jal Shakti Minister C. R. Patil stressed the importance of a coordinated approach involving the Central Government, State Government, district administrations, local bodies, and other stakeholders to advance the objectives and strengthen water conservation efforts across Maharashtra.

Joining Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at a review meeting in Pune on Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari: Catch the Rain- 2026 (JSJB: CTR-2026), Patil emphasised the importance of sustained efforts towards water conservation, groundwater recharge and people's participation.

He underscored the need for effective implementation of JSJB: CTR-2026 and convergence with other flagship programmes to strengthen water security and promote sustainable water management.

Fadnavis highlighted the State Government's commitment to strengthening water conservation efforts and ensuring effective implementation of JSJB: CTR-2026 across Maharashtra.

He emphasised the importance of collective participation and coordinated action in addressing water-related challenges and assured that the target would be completed within the timeline.

Secretary, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), made presentations on the progress of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) and Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM).

The presentations provided an overview of the initiatives and progress under these flagship programmes, emphasising the importance of coordinated implementation at the State and district levels.

The meeting focused on reviewing the progress of JSJB: CTR-2026 and strengthening coordinated efforts towards water conservation, rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharge across the State.

The programme commenced with opening remarks and a context-setting presentation on JSJB by the National Water Mission, highlighting the objectives and significance of the initiative, as well as the need for sustained efforts to foster community participation in water conservation.

More than 300 officials participated in the meeting from different Departments of the Ministry of Jal Shakti and the State of Maharashtra.

The review meeting witnessed participation from State Government Departments, including Revenue and Forest, Water Resources, Rural Development, Agriculture, Public Works, Urban Development, Employment Guarantee Scheme, Water Supply and Sanitation, and Soil and Water Conservation, along with the Groundwater Surveys and Development Agency (GSDA), Divisional Commissioners, District Collectors, Municipal Commissioners, Chief Executive Officers of Zilla Parishads and other senior district-level officials from across Maharashtra.