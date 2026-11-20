MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 20 (IANS) The special summary revision (SSR) of the photo electoral roll in West Bengal had been postponed for an indefinite period.

The exercise was intended to begin on November 23.

However, the office of the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Friday evening issued a notification announcing that the electoral roll exercise had been postponed.

However, in the statement, no reason had been stated for postponing the exercise.

"The upcoming programme of Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Roll, 2027, which was scheduled from November 23 onwards, is hereby postponed due to some unavoidable circumstances. Modified schedule will be intimated subsequently," the notification signed by the Additional CEO Arindam Niyogy said.

Although the state CEO's office had not made it clear why the electoral roll exercise had been postponed, political observers feel that there could be one of two reasons or both, behind the decision.

The first reason, according to observers, might be the slow progress in the work of the appellate tribunals, which are deciding cases where names of voters were deleted in the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise earlier this year.

Already four of the 19 retired judges appointed for the appellate tribunals have stepped down from their respective chairs, making the progress even slower.

The observers feel that there could be another reason behind the decision to postpone the special summary revision exercise.

"Recently, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced that the non-Muslim refugees coming to West Bengal from neighbouring Bangladesh facing oppression there for religious reasons will be granted citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) by December this year. This can be another reason for postponing the exercise to accommodate those refugees who will be granted citizenship under the CAA," said a Kolkata-based political observer.

The special summary revision, which is conducted annually, is different from the SIR.

The special summary revision is supposed to be conducted in 16 states and Union territories, including West Bengal.

The process will allow the addition of new voters, corrections, and deletion of dead or transferred voters.

The Election Commission of India had said that if a proposal is received to delete two per cent or more of the total voters in a polling station, it will be examined by the CEO's office concerned.

The election officer will have to verify it himself. In addition, if the same person objects in more than five cases, it will be examined separately.