PM Modi Calls for Youth Engagement in SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called upon young artists, writers and filmmakers to use digital media and other creative platforms to showcase the shared civilisational heritage of SCO member countries to future generations, while emphasising the need to involve local artists and artisans in these efforts.

Addressing the first Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum at Purana Qila in the national capital, PM Modi said that the younger generation, with its deep connection to technology and curiosity to understand the world, would play a crucial role in taking civilisational dialogue forward in the coming decades.

"The civilisational dialogue we are fostering today is something that our youth will be responsible for taking to new heights in the decades to come. Today's younger generation is deeply connected to technology and possesses a keen desire to understand the world better. We must provide our youth with more opportunities to engage with one another's languages, literature, and cultural traditions. Our young artists, writers, and filmmakers can convey our shared heritage to the next generation through digital media and other creative platforms. It is also essential that we involve local artists and artisans in these efforts," the Prime Minister said.

Highlighting India's civilisational philosophy of universal harmony and collective well-being, PM Modi said that the principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' reflected the interconnectedness of global aspirations and the importance of mutual harmony.

"Our culture has taught us the principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'-the idea that the whole world is one family. Consequently, our own aspirations for well-being are deeply intertwined with the well-being of the world; we view mutual harmony as the foundation for global well-being," he said.

India is hosting the three-day multilateral event from November 20 to 22, bringing together participants from SCO member states, observers and dialogue partners to explore the region's shared civilisational heritage and strengthen cultural cooperation.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that invitations had been extended to all SCO member states, including Pakistan, as well as observers and dialogue partners of the grouping.

"India is hosting the 1st SCO Civilisation Dialogue on 20-22 November 2026, in New Delhi. This is a multilateral event within the SCO framework, for which invitations have been extended to all members of the SCO, including Pakistan. Observers and Dialogue Partners of the SCO have also been invited to attend the Dialogue, which will be inaugurated this evening by the Hon'ble Prime Minister," Jaiswal stated.

The initiative builds upon the proposal made by Prime Minister Modi at the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China, in 2025 to establish a dedicated platform for civilisational dialogue under the SCO framework. The proposal was subsequently welcomed in the Bishkek Declaration of the SCO.

The inaugural ceremony featured a cultural presentation titled "Civilisations in Conversation - Cultural Show", combining music, dance, visual storytelling and narration. Based on the theme "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - The World Is One Family", the presentation highlighted cultural connections across India and Eurasia.

The forum also featured exhibitions showcasing India's archaeological, artistic and literary heritage under the title "ASTITVA – The Essence of Our Existence". The exhibition offers an immersive account of Delhi's history through archaeological evidence dating from 1200 BCE to 1200 CE, featuring excavated remains, artefacts, architectural fragments and other significant discoveries. Another major attraction is the "Mahabharat Scroll Pavilion - Anant: A Rare 18th Century Mahabharata Scroll", showcasing an illustrated scroll reflecting India's rich epic and artistic traditions.

According to the MEA, four thematic sessions will be held on November 21 and 22, bringing together scholars, academics, subject experts and cultural representatives. The discussions will cover cultural expressions, including music and performing arts, textiles, cuisine and traditional games; shared traditions in art and architecture; language and literary traditions, including scripts and manuscripts; and monastic trails and philosophical traditions.

The forum is envisaged as a dedicated platform under the SCO framework to encourage dialogue on shared civilisational heritage and foster greater cultural understanding and cooperation across the region. (ANI)