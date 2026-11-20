FM Sitharaman Conducts Ninth Pre-Budget Meet on Housing and Culture

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday chaired the ninth pre-Budget consultation with experts and stakeholders from the housing, urbanisation and culture sectors in New Delhi as part of preparations for the Union Budget 2027-28. The consultation was held“with the experts and stakeholders from the housing, urbanisation, and culture sectors in connection with the Union Budget 2027-28”, the Finance Ministry said in a post on X.

The secretaries of the Department of Economic Affairs and the Department of Urban Development attended the meeting. The ministry's post gave no details of the proposals made by participants. In the Union Budget 2026-27, the government proposed Rs 5,000 crore for each City Economic Region over five years. The plan focuses on Tier II and Tier III cities and temple towns that need better infrastructure and basic amenities. Funding for development plans would be awarded through a competitive process and linked to reforms and results.

For the culture sector, the Budget proposed developing 15 archaeological sites, including Lothal, Dholavira, Rakhigarhi and Sarnath, as cultural destinations. The proposal includes opening excavated areas to visitors through designated walkways. Earlier on Friday, Sitharaman chaired the eighth pre-Budget consultation with stakeholders from the employment and labour sectors. On Thursday, she chaired the seventh round with experts from infrastructure, energy and sustainability, following the sixth consultation with representatives of the information technology sector. The annual consultations allow industry representatives and experts to put forward their suggestions before the government finalises its Budget priorities. Earlier rounds also covered capital markets, banking, financial services and insurance, as well as micro, small and medium enterprises and startups. (ANI)